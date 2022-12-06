Read full article on original website
explorebigsky.com
The short-haul gamble: ‘Just kinda lucky’
Lacking exclusive access to a helicopter and a specialized pilot, Gallatin County Search and Rescue is forced to roll the dice in many critical emergencies. On the morning of Aug. 16, 2022, Big Sky’s own Jeremy Blyth found himself caught in the midst of an unexpected rockfall. He was...
Could This Be The Next Big Beverage in Montana?
An interesting new beverage is hitting the shelves, and we have a feeling that the college crowd would love it. Montana loves its adult beverages. In 2018, Montanans consumed more White Claws per capita than any other state, and Bozeman city leading that statistic. Bozeman folks love White Claws so much that we had a White Claw shortage. Bozeman is clearly the perfect place for this new beverage--so why haven't we seen it on shelves yet?
In Terms Of Best College Towns, Does Bozeman Rank High?
We may not have the largest student body or a massive stadium, but Bozeman deserves some recognition for being a great college town. When people think of the best college towns, their minds instantly go to places like Ohio State, Michigan, Alabama, Florida, and these massive schools. These schools and universities have huge student bodies, many amenities, and a lot of money. Even though Montana State might not be the largest school or flashy, where does it rank?
Why Having a Whole Foods in Montana Might Not Be Good News
News that Whole Foods is finally bringing its grocery chain to Montana could be taken a couple of ways. First, it's another example of Montana consumers becoming increasingly accustomed to having the same options as larger, more populated states, like California. But second, one has to wonder if it's yet...
Is This Common Montana Phrase Actually Offensive?
Many Montanans, including myself, commonly use this phrase without thinking twice. But I've begun to wonder; is this term more offensive than I realized?. I recently got back to Bozeman after spending a few days in sunny Las Vegas. It was a great time—beautiful cool weather, nonstop fun, and shenanigans ensued. While I was down there, the National Finals Rodeo was also happening. My friends and I saw cowboys and cowgirls and some impressive trucks riding around the strip.
NBCMontana
Belgrade Christmas convoy returns; 10,000 expected to attend
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Belgrade Community Coalition expects more than 10,000 people to enjoy the Christmas convoy tomorrow. Around 6,000 are expected at the Truck Village to meet the drivers and see all the excitement tonight. The route is seven miles long through Belgrade streets and neighborhoods. There are...
NBCMontana
Montana's first Whole Foods nears opening
BOZEMAN, Mont. — It’s beginning to look a lot like the long-awaited debut of Montana’s first Whole Foods Market could be happening in the not-too-distant future. Tradespeople of all sorts were filing in and out of the new building that is nearing completion in a corner of the Gallatin Valley Mall property this week, and a Bozeman city official said inspections are in the works that would allow Whole Foods to bring its products to consumers sometime in early 2023.
NBCMontana
Mild today; light snow arrives tomorrow
We've got another mild day in store for us across western Montana, albeit cooler than yesterday. Temperatures will warm to the 20s and 30s with sunshine & dry conditions. Late tonight, snow showers will begin to move in- lasting into Friday. This system will mainly target the mountains along the Montana-Idaho state line, where passes such as Lookout/Lolo/Lost Trail will pick up 1-4". For valley locations, a trace to an inch is expected. Overall, not a huge impact, but just enough for a slick morning commute in some locations. Besides a few isolated snow showers, by the time Montana State VS William & Mary is kicking off in Bozeman we're mostly dry and chilly.
Fairfield Sun Times
Family stuck in snow next to steep drop off rescued by Gallatin Co. SAR
BOZEMAN, Mont. - A family driving home became stuck in the snow, and search and rescue crews were called out to get them out Tuesday. The family called 9-1-1 after their car slid into some snow next to a steep drop off in the area of Nixon Gulch Rd. and Gallatin River Rd.
woodworkingnetwork.com
Gibson opens major expansion in Montana
BOZEMAN, MT — Gibson recently opened the doors on a major expansion of its world-renowned acoustic guitar facility in Bozeman. The new addition doubled the size of the facility which was originally built in 1988. Gibson global leadership and the local Gibson Bozeman teams were on hand with local...
KULR8
Montana Grizzlies are staying in the Big Sky — for now, and AD Kent Haslam explains why
MISSOULA — The University of Montana’s student newspaper, The Kaimin, recently wrote a story about the school’s chances of moving its football program to the FBS level, citing athletic director Kent Haslam throughout. One of his quotes — “Changes happen. It’s nice when you’re in a spot...
NBCMontana
Multiple traffic hazards on I-90
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting several road hazards on I-90 this morning. -Chains Required For Towing Units westbound until further notice. -Lookout Pass-Exit 0 - Disabled Vehicle in the driving lane eastbound until further notice. Livingston. 0.75 mile east of Junction Interstate 90 Business...
KULR8
I-90 WB lanes blocked near Livingston due to crash
LIVINGSTON, Mont. - All westbound lanes are blocked on I-90 near Livingston Friday due to a crash. The crash is located at mile-marker 332, 0.50 mile east of Junction US 89 South-Livingston-Exit 333. According to the Montana Department of Transportation 511 road report map, traffic is being diverted through Livingston...
Fairfield Sun Times
Weather causing massive delays on I-90 outside of Bozeman
MANHATTAN, MONTANA- Multiple crashes have brought stretches of I-90 outside of Bozeman to a standstill. Via phone, Gallatin County Officials are currently asking commuters to avoid I-90 from Three Forks to Manhattan. Officials say long stretches of black ice and wind and causing significant problems. The undersheriff is reporting slide-offs...
'Swatting' incident reported at Manhattan Library
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office confirmed on Friday that a report of an active shooter in Manhattan was a falsely reported "swatting" incident.
NBCMontana
Signed petitions to be dropped off at Gallatin County Election office for bus service
MISSOULA, Mont. — The HRDC is to drop off thousands of voter signed petitions at the Gallatin County Elections office at 11 a.m. to let Bozeman's public busing service continue to receive federal funding, continue its current level of service, and keep up with Gallatin Valley growth. HRDC staff...
KULR8
Gallatin County law enforcement respond to fake shooting report in Manhattan
Law enforcement gave an update on the false shooting reported at the Manhattan Library next to the school. Chief of the Manhattan Police Department, Dennis Hengel, reports the call came in before 10:00 am regarding an active shooter at the Manhattan Library. Law enforcement quickly responded to the library, and...
Fairfield Sun Times
Crash blocking both WB lanes on I-90 near Manhattan
MANHATTAN, Mont. - A crash is blocking both westbound lanes on I-90 near Manhattan. Montana Department of Transportation's 511 road report map says the crash is located at mile-marker 286, 2.25 miles east of Junction Montana Secondary 288 and 346-Manhattan-Exit 288. Drivers should consider a different route. Road conditions in...
Several crashes, slide-offs on I-90 near Manhattan
Montana Highway Patrol reports several vehicle crashes, slide-offs, and a trailer jackknife on I-90 near Manhattan due to icy road conditions.
NBCMontana
HRDC moves closer to adding UTD measure to May ballot
BOZEMAN, Mont. — HRDC dropped off thousands of petitions at the Gallatin County Elections Office in hopes of adding a measure to the ballot next May. Organizers have worked since the summer to gather enough support to create an urban transportation district. They needed to gather 13,000 signatures from...
