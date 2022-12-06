GRAND FORKS, N. D. — Prairie Business magazine recently announced 2022’s 40 Under 40 recipients. The annual awards honor young professionals in the Dakotas and western Minnesota, each under the age of 40. These nominees come from a wide variety of industries and backgrounds who have made significant impacts in their chosen professions and communities. They are business leaders, industry experts, executives, managers, nonprofit leaders and community trendsetters.

MITCHELL, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO