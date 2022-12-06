The US National Futures Association (NFA) has filed and settled enforcement actions against Gain Capital Group LLC, the largest retail FX broker in the United States. Gain Capital and its CEO Alexander Robert Bobinski were ordered to collectively pay a civil penalty of $700,000 for making changes to client accounts without permission. The industry self-regulatory organization said this action was against NFA Compliance Rule 2-43(a) (1), which prohibits forex dealers from adjusting customers’ orders to rectify certain situations that are beyond their control.

