STT doubles user base as Sterling OMS adopted by TradeZero, Avenue, Banco C6
Sterling Trading Tech (STT) has announced record growth of its order management system (OMS) offering, doubling its user base throughout the second half of 2022. The accelerated use of the Sterling OMS is driven by increased demand for sophisticated functionality across the market, said the provider of order management systems, risk and margin tools and trading platforms.
Eurotrader taps MahiMarkets’ cross-asset trading technology for pricing and risk management
Eurotrader has tapped MahiMarkets’ cross-asset trading technology to manage its pricing and risk management on its fully licensed and regulated retail brokerage operation covering forex, stocks, indices, and commodities. The multi-asset brokerage firm founded by Ozan Ozerk in 2018 holds licences from Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC, license...
IntraFi taps Broadridge to offer loans to costumers of brokers, advisors, and RIAs
“Broadridge’s partnership with IntraFi expands the availability of securities-based lending to previously underserved parts of the market — community and regional banks, independent broker-dealers, and unaffiliated advisors and RIAs.”. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has partnered with IntraFi to offer a streamlined securities-based lending service for banks, brokerage firms,...
CySEC warns of HYCM Capital Markets’ clone
The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission has once again stepped up its fight against unauthorized brokers. The Cypriot regulator today published a warning against a slew of unlicensed providers, whose domains were just blacklisted for facilitating trading in FX and cryptocurrencies without being authorized to do so in the country.
Euronext’s FX volume remains in range-bound mode
Pan-European exchange, Euronext has reported a 3 percent drop in the average daily volume on its spot foreign exchange market. The ADV figure stood at $21.07 billion in November 2022, which is down from October’s $21.5 billion. Taking a year-over-year perspective, Euronext’s currency turnover was also lower from $21.1...
Vantage to expand swap-free trading offering after savings of $1 million in gold XAUUSD
The swap-free product enhancement was designed to provide greater convenience for gold XAUUSD traders. Clients are not charged overnight fees when trading across all trading accounts, including on the Vantage App, regardless of trade size. Vantage’s swap-free gold XAUUSD trading has allowed traders to save nearly USD 1 million from...
Binance.US drops Ethereum trading fees to zero
Binance.US, the US affiliate of the world’s largest crypto exchange, said it is eliminating fees on spot Ethereum trading for all customers. The move announced Wednesday effectively allows customers to trade the second biggest cryptocurrency for the US dollar, tether, USD Coin and BNB —or vice versa—without paying spot trading fees. Specifically, the exchange is expanding its zero-free policy to include ETH/USD, ETH/USDT, ETH/USDC and ETH/BUSD.
NFA fines Gain Capital for deducting $3M from customer accounts
The US National Futures Association (NFA) has filed and settled enforcement actions against Gain Capital Group LLC, the largest retail FX broker in the United States. Gain Capital and its CEO Alexander Robert Bobinski were ordered to collectively pay a civil penalty of $700,000 for making changes to client accounts without permission. The industry self-regulatory organization said this action was against NFA Compliance Rule 2-43(a) (1), which prohibits forex dealers from adjusting customers’ orders to rectify certain situations that are beyond their control.
Farcana and Dravus join forces to line up sustainable mining power sources
As a result of growing ecological awareness, the sector’s top companies have been working to achieve effective cryptocurrency mining while still being energy-efficient: e.g. using mining facilities fueled by renewable power and located in colder regions to lower heat-dissipation costs. According to Digiconomist’s Bitcoin Energy Usage Index, it takes...
Bosonic launches Cross Custodian Net Settlement to further eliminate settlement risk
Bosonic has announced the go-live of Cross Custodian Net Settlement (CCNS) in which trades in USDC and ETH were executed, cleared, and settled atomically between two digital asset custodians, First Digital in Hong Kong and Propine in Singapore. Cross Custodian Net Settlement (CCNS) enables custodians to net settle on behalf...
Polkadot (DOT) Argues it is Not A Security But Software
There is a lot of debate on whether cryptocurrencies are unregistered securities. Opinions on that front are divided, yet Polkadot wants to be taken off the list. More specifically, the DOT token can be seen as “software” rather than a security. Polkadot (DOT) Evolved And Morphed. Like any...
Wirex expands crypto lineup to 130 tokens
Payment and crypto wallet provider Wirex has listed 52 new tokens on their app, bringing the total number of supported digital assets to 130, alongside 13 fiat currencies. Wirex said its single largest release of tokens in one go provides 5 million customers with straightforward access to the benefits of DeFi.
DeFiChain’s hard fork goes live with on–chain governance and token consortium framework
“Grand Central marks a major step in DeFiChain’s governance structure since it is implementing on-chain governance. This makes the voting processes perfectly transparent, easier and strengthens the governance structure of DeFiChain. A major step for the whole ecosystem.”. Bitcoin network-based blockchain DeFiChain has officially activated the much-anticipated Grand Central...
FCA fines three inter-dealer brokers for inadequate trade monitoring
Inter-dealer brokers BGC Brokers LP, GFI Brokers Limited, and GFI Securities Limited have been fined £4.77 million ($5.80 million) by the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). The London-based firms were hit by the regulatory penalty for their inability to properly implement the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) trade surveillance...
Capital.com lures IG’s long-serving exec Greg Adams
Multi-licensed online brokerage group Capital.com has appointed Greg Adams, who spent the bulk of his two-decade career at IG Group, as its newest head of risk. Adams will be responsible for implementing and overseeing Capital.com’s risk management and compliance functions. His appointment reflects the increasing demand from FX brokers for risk management services that optimises governance, identify cost efficiencies, and enable risk-based decision making.
The Trading Pit snatches Skilling Daniela Egli from Skilling to lead Cyprus operation
“We feel privileged to have Daniela join The Trading Pit and bring her extensive expertise to our prop trading firm. We are confident in The Trading Pit’s ambition to provide the ultimate global trading environment for talented traders to enhance their skills and eventually become professional fund managers.”. The...
Worldpay taps SheerID to allow merchants better target their audiences
SheerID verifies over 2.5 billion people via 20,000 authoritative data sources; provides global insights from hundreds of the world’s leading brands, and never shares or sells customer data. Worldpay, a global payments company recently acquired by FIS, has partnered with SheerID, an identity marketing firm, in order to allow...
BNP Paribas announces senior executives of Global Markets Americas division
French bank BNP Paribas has appointed several senior executives to its Global Markets Americas division, demonstrating its ambition to grow its Global Equities, Global Credit, and Global Macro franchises in the region. BNP Paribas provides capital markets, securities services, financing, treasury and advisory solutions to corporates and institutional investors in...
FTX Japan has until March to return customer assets
The Kanto finance bureau of Japan’s Ministry of Finance (MoF) said it will extend its business suspension order for FTX Japan, the Japanese arm of the beleaguered crypto exchange FTX.com. The Japanese watchdog has originally ordered FTX Japan to suspend operations until December 9 and put together a “business...
Australia and US team up to dismantle $100 million Chinese FX and Crypto scam
The Australian Federal Police has charged four Chinese nationals living in Sydney as part of an investigation into an organised criminal syndicate involved in a cyber-enabled investment scam that has resulted in more than US$100 million in losses world-wide. Aged 27, 24, 19 and 19, the four men have been...
