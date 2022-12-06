‘Exorcist’ Star Linda Blair On If She’s Ever Experienced Paranormal Activity

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
When asked if she experienced paranormal activity herself in The Exorcist, Golden Globe winner Linda Blair affirmed otherwise. “Not on set. No, I never did that. That was something a lot of people asked. You know, when the movie came out, I did not feel anything,” she explained. However, the actress did experience some after-effects of her role in The Exorcist, according to horror film expert Kalyn Corrigan.

“It is strange that movies that have to do with the occult will have spooky or strange things happen to the actors and to the crew,” Corrigan said on E! True Hollywood Story. “Linda Blair experienced accidents.” Blair also admitted to feeling “challenged by the physicality” of the role, which involved contortion and caused her to suffer lower back fractures.

Blair’s Experience With Horror Films

THE EXORCIST, Linda Blair, 1973. (c) Warner Bros./ Courtesy: Everett Collection.

Although, having starred in horror paranormal-themed movies, the actress claims she does get scared of them. “I must tell you, I don’t like horror films. They scare me,” Blair confessed to Fox News Digital.

She also commended how well horror movies had evolved over time, saying that they are doing an “incredible job” and applying all the “new technology” that did not exist when she did The Exorcist. “That’s why it’s such an iconic film because it was like doing a magic show, and it was hard. It was really hard. But I think they’re making incredible movies now. We’ll see what happens next year with the new one,” Blair added.

‘The Masked Singer’ Was Not As Easy As It Seemed

Blair revealed that working on The Masked Singer was not the easiest thing for her, adding that what motivated her was her foundation and the animals. Blair created the Linda Blair World Heart Foundation Rescue and Wellness Center in 2006 to rescue and rehabilitate abandoned animals.

During Wednesday’s episode of The Masked Singer, Linda Blair donned a scarecrow costume with a big jack-o-lantern head and deliberately unveiled herself after her performance of Steve Miller Band’s “Abracadabra.”

“It’s incredibly claustrophobic. You really have to kind of rely on your senses, rely on all your training, rely and pray to the universe that you’re not going to fall off the stage,” Blair said, describing what it was like wearing the costume.

The 63-year-old admitted to deliberately eliminating herself from the show, explaining that she “wanted the other people to compete properly because this was their livelihood” and that her “plea was strictly on behalf of the animals.”

“I came to share how much I love you and what you all have done for the world in family entertainment. But I would like to officially bow out and unmask and let these two incredible competitors go on,” she said during the show after interrupting host Nick Cannon.

