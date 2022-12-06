ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulaski County, VA

Comments / 2

Related
Lootpress

Tips lead to arrest of man for car wash breaking & entering

RONCEVERTE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man was arrested Wednesday after having been identified based on tips from the public requested by authorities. According to a Friday announcement from the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department, on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, an arrest was made on Eric Matthew George, 25 years old of Ronceverte, West Virginia, for felony offenses of Breaking and Entering and Grand Larceny for his involvement in an incident which saw a Ronceverte car wash broken into.
RONCEVERTE, WV
woay.com

Authorities arrest suspect in Beckley homicide

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – Raleigh County authorities have arrested the suspect accused of a homicide that occurred last month on Truman Avenue in Beckley. Police charged 29-year-old Aredith Thompson of Beckley with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of Juwan Greer on November 23rd. Thompson has been...
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

UPDATE: Juwan Greer murder suspect taken into custody by Beckley PD

UPDATE 12/8/2022 10:45 P.M.– According to Beckley Deputy Chief of Police David Allard, Aredeth Thompson was taken into custody by Beckley Police without incident Thursday evening. Thompson will be taken to Southern Regional Jail to await court proceedings. BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Deputy Chief David Allard with the Beckley Police Department reported today, December 8, […]
BECKLEY, WV
wfxrtv.com

Wytheville Police investigate threat at Scott Memorial Middle School

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Wytheville Police Department says they received reports of a school threat at the Scott Memorial Middle School on Thursday, Dec. 8. Police say the threat was made by a student enrolled at the school. They interviewed the student and determined mental health services were needed.
WYTHEVILLE, VA
WSLS

Roanoke man sentenced for trafficking firearms

ROANOKE, Va. – A Roanoke man was sentenced Thursday to seven years in federal prison after trafficking at least 25 firearms from Virginia, at least nine of which were later tied to criminal activities in other states, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Jermaine Drummond, 46, pled guilty...
ROANOKE, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Virginia sheriff’s office jokes online about meth found in public restroom as opioid epidemic reaches ‘crisis proportion’

"Just a little PSA here………if you’re going to spend money on meth, at least be responsible enough to keep up with it and don’t just leave it laying around in a public bathroom all Willy Nilly like for anyone to grab a hold of," the Sheriff's Office wrote online. Meanwhile, more than 100,000 Americans died from overdoses in 2021.
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
WVNS

Five wanted in Tazewell Virginia for separate criminal charges

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) – The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office is looking for five suspects wanted for criminal charges. Pictured are the people who are currently wanted by the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office. Amy Nicole SmithW/F – 32 yrs oldWanted for probation violation stemming from possession of narcoticsLast known location – Big Stone Gap, VA April […]
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
WTVM

Homeowner lawfully shoots, kills intruder, sheriff’s office says

GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ/Gray News) - Authorities in Virginia say a man killed an intruder who broke into his home early Tuesday morning. The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office reports 41-year-old Samuel Craig Cheeks broke into the man’s home through a bedroom window. The homeowner attempted to get his gun when Cheeks grabbed him from behind.
GRAYSON COUNTY, VA
thecarrollnews.com

Carroll County’s Top Gun K9 unit

Carroll County K9 handler Ethan Hodge (left) and Carroll County Sheriff Kevin Kemp with K9 officer Goose, the department’s newest addition. While you likely won’t be seeing Tom Cruise or Anthony Edwards anytime soon in the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, the local law enforcement agency is now equipped with its own “Top Gun” unit.
CARROLL COUNTY, VA
WDTV

Another inmate death under investigation at Southern Regional Jail

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Another inmate death was reported at Southern Regional Jail on Friday. According to Steve New, an attorney for her family, Kimberly Gilley of Mercer County died in early December after being booked at Southern Regional Jail on a probation violation. A spokesperson for the Department of...
MERCER COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Beckley teen reported missing by Beckley PD

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Deputy Chief David Allard with the Beckley Police Department report today, December 8, 2022, they are asking for the public’s assistance to help them find a missing Beckley teen. Coryion Johnson-Hill, 16, of Beckley, was last seen at his home located on Ewart Avenue on December 4, 2022. It is believed […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Couple arrested in connection to the alleged kidnapping of Gerald Bennett

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — A Mercer County couple is behind bars for allegedly kidnapping and seriously injuring a Raleigh County man. Walter Lee and Tricia Lee each face multiple charges including kidnapping and malicious wounding. Trooper Z.A. Hatfield of the West Virginia State Police Princeton detachment said the two were arrested on Wednesday, December […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV
WJHL

SWVA homeowner fatally shoots intruder, police say

ELK CREEK, Va. (WJHL) — An alleged intruder breaking into a Mt. Zion Road home early Tuesday morning died following a struggle with an armed homeowner, police say. The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office identified the alleged intruder as 41-year-old Samuel Craig Cheeks of Elk Creek. Police say Cheeks broke a bedroom window to enter the […]
GRAYSON COUNTY, VA
Virginian Review

VSP Investigating Shooting In Henry County

At the request of Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry, the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Salem Field Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday (Dec. 2, 2022). Shortly before 3 p.m. Friday, a white 1999 Buick LeSabre stopped on the northbound Rte. 220 on-ramp and its driver exited the vehicle armed with a hunting rifle. The driver, Donald W. Hodges, 57, of Bassett, Va., then began shooting at a vehicle as it drove past him. The vehicle was struck, but the driver escaped injury. Hodges then fired at a pickup truck as it approached him. The driver...
HENRY COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Missing Roanoke teen found safe

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke teen with autism was found safe on Thursday morning after he was missing for nearly nine hours. Police found the 14-year-old at the Roanoke City Public Library downtown. The librarian recognized him and called the police. The teen did not have a Project Lifesaver...
ROANOKE, VA
WVNS

Local schools lock down after “hoax” school shooting calls

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) – 9-1-1 centers across the Mountain State received hoax phone calls Wednesday, December 7, 2022, claiming an active shooter situation was occurring inside local schools. Raleigh, Greenbrier and Mercer counties were among the 13 counties across the state to receive hoax phone calls claiming an active shooter was inside a school Wednesday […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy