Read full article on original website
Related
cbs17
Man with ‘extensive criminal history’ found to be trafficking cocaine in Halifax County, deputies say
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Halifax County deputies said they have arrested a man with an ‘extensive criminal history’ after finding him with a trafficking amount of cocaine. Deputies said they arrested 47-year-old Matthew Lamont Garner after executing a search warrant at his home on the 1000...
Tips lead to arrest of man for car wash breaking & entering
RONCEVERTE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man was arrested Wednesday after having been identified based on tips from the public requested by authorities. According to a Friday announcement from the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department, on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, an arrest was made on Eric Matthew George, 25 years old of Ronceverte, West Virginia, for felony offenses of Breaking and Entering and Grand Larceny for his involvement in an incident which saw a Ronceverte car wash broken into.
woay.com
Authorities arrest suspect in Beckley homicide
Beckley, WV (WOAY) – Raleigh County authorities have arrested the suspect accused of a homicide that occurred last month on Truman Avenue in Beckley. Police charged 29-year-old Aredith Thompson of Beckley with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of Juwan Greer on November 23rd. Thompson has been...
WSET
'Very proud:' Henry County Sheriff's Office congratulates their graduating deputies
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Henry County Sheriff's Office congratulated their deputies who graduated Thursday. According to deputies, they graduated from the Piedmont Regional Criminal Justice Training Academy Entry Level Jail School number 37. "We are very proud of these new deputies and all of their hard work,"...
wchstv.com
Records: Couple accused of beating adult roommate, forcing him to stay in covered dog cage
MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A couple accused of beating a man they lived with and forcing him to spend long periods of time in a dog cage were charged this week in Mercer County, West Virginia, court documents said. Walter Layman Lee, 42, and Tricia Lynn Lee, 38,...
UPDATE: Juwan Greer murder suspect taken into custody by Beckley PD
UPDATE 12/8/2022 10:45 P.M.– According to Beckley Deputy Chief of Police David Allard, Aredeth Thompson was taken into custody by Beckley Police without incident Thursday evening. Thompson will be taken to Southern Regional Jail to await court proceedings. BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Deputy Chief David Allard with the Beckley Police Department reported today, December 8, […]
Inmate death in West Virginia jail custody under investigation, family suing
The death of a woman at the Beckley ARH Hospital, while she was in the custody of Southern Regional Jail, is under investigation by the West Virginia State Police, according to attorney Steven New.
wfxrtv.com
Wytheville Police investigate threat at Scott Memorial Middle School
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Wytheville Police Department says they received reports of a school threat at the Scott Memorial Middle School on Thursday, Dec. 8. Police say the threat was made by a student enrolled at the school. They interviewed the student and determined mental health services were needed.
WSLS
Roanoke man sentenced for trafficking firearms
ROANOKE, Va. – A Roanoke man was sentenced Thursday to seven years in federal prison after trafficking at least 25 firearms from Virginia, at least nine of which were later tied to criminal activities in other states, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Jermaine Drummond, 46, pled guilty...
Virginia sheriff’s office jokes online about meth found in public restroom as opioid epidemic reaches ‘crisis proportion’
"Just a little PSA here………if you’re going to spend money on meth, at least be responsible enough to keep up with it and don’t just leave it laying around in a public bathroom all Willy Nilly like for anyone to grab a hold of," the Sheriff's Office wrote online. Meanwhile, more than 100,000 Americans died from overdoses in 2021.
Five wanted in Tazewell Virginia for separate criminal charges
TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) – The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office is looking for five suspects wanted for criminal charges. Pictured are the people who are currently wanted by the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office. Amy Nicole SmithW/F – 32 yrs oldWanted for probation violation stemming from possession of narcoticsLast known location – Big Stone Gap, VA April […]
WTVM
Homeowner lawfully shoots, kills intruder, sheriff’s office says
GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ/Gray News) - Authorities in Virginia say a man killed an intruder who broke into his home early Tuesday morning. The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office reports 41-year-old Samuel Craig Cheeks broke into the man’s home through a bedroom window. The homeowner attempted to get his gun when Cheeks grabbed him from behind.
thecarrollnews.com
Carroll County’s Top Gun K9 unit
Carroll County K9 handler Ethan Hodge (left) and Carroll County Sheriff Kevin Kemp with K9 officer Goose, the department’s newest addition. While you likely won’t be seeing Tom Cruise or Anthony Edwards anytime soon in the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, the local law enforcement agency is now equipped with its own “Top Gun” unit.
WDTV
Another inmate death under investigation at Southern Regional Jail
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Another inmate death was reported at Southern Regional Jail on Friday. According to Steve New, an attorney for her family, Kimberly Gilley of Mercer County died in early December after being booked at Southern Regional Jail on a probation violation. A spokesperson for the Department of...
Beckley teen reported missing by Beckley PD
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Deputy Chief David Allard with the Beckley Police Department report today, December 8, 2022, they are asking for the public’s assistance to help them find a missing Beckley teen. Coryion Johnson-Hill, 16, of Beckley, was last seen at his home located on Ewart Avenue on December 4, 2022. It is believed […]
Couple arrested in connection to the alleged kidnapping of Gerald Bennett
MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — A Mercer County couple is behind bars for allegedly kidnapping and seriously injuring a Raleigh County man. Walter Lee and Tricia Lee each face multiple charges including kidnapping and malicious wounding. Trooper Z.A. Hatfield of the West Virginia State Police Princeton detachment said the two were arrested on Wednesday, December […]
SWVA homeowner fatally shoots intruder, police say
ELK CREEK, Va. (WJHL) — An alleged intruder breaking into a Mt. Zion Road home early Tuesday morning died following a struggle with an armed homeowner, police say. The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office identified the alleged intruder as 41-year-old Samuel Craig Cheeks of Elk Creek. Police say Cheeks broke a bedroom window to enter the […]
VSP Investigating Shooting In Henry County
At the request of Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry, the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Salem Field Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday (Dec. 2, 2022). Shortly before 3 p.m. Friday, a white 1999 Buick LeSabre stopped on the northbound Rte. 220 on-ramp and its driver exited the vehicle armed with a hunting rifle. The driver, Donald W. Hodges, 57, of Bassett, Va., then began shooting at a vehicle as it drove past him. The vehicle was struck, but the driver escaped injury. Hodges then fired at a pickup truck as it approached him. The driver...
WDBJ7.com
Missing Roanoke teen found safe
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke teen with autism was found safe on Thursday morning after he was missing for nearly nine hours. Police found the 14-year-old at the Roanoke City Public Library downtown. The librarian recognized him and called the police. The teen did not have a Project Lifesaver...
Local schools lock down after “hoax” school shooting calls
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) – 9-1-1 centers across the Mountain State received hoax phone calls Wednesday, December 7, 2022, claiming an active shooter situation was occurring inside local schools. Raleigh, Greenbrier and Mercer counties were among the 13 counties across the state to receive hoax phone calls claiming an active shooter was inside a school Wednesday […]
Comments / 2