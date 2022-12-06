Read full article on original website
Related
Illinois Biggest Holiday Light Display Is Back With Over 600,000 Lights
Chicagoland’s largest indoor lights experience is back at Navy Pier for the holiday season. You can experience the Chicago area's largest indoor light experience until January 7, 2023. There are interactive light displays, a playful skating rink, a guided walk through the Winter Wonderfest Forest, and visits with Santa. Get a detailed list of activities here.
One of the 5 Best Tattoo Shops in the US is in Illinois
A ranking came out of the 35 Best Tattoo Shops in the US, and when you get near the top of the list you'll find a shop located right here in the Land of Lincoln. If you are looking for some new ink this holiday season, you need to check out this shop.
Small Town Christmas Novelist Based her Latest Book on Illinois TV Show
Forget watching Christmas movies, this year it's time to read a Christmas book and we've found the perfect one. There's something special about the way a book can transport you into another world. Sure you might be sitting in a waiting room, or on the bus... or on the treadmill...
Surviving Christmas Shopping in Illinois: A Guide
As the holiday season approaches, many Illinois residents are gearing up for the annual tradition of Christmas shopping. And let's be honest: it can be a nightmare. Crowded malls, long lines, and the constant threat of not finding that perfect gift can make even the most cheerful Scrooge want to crawl into a hole and hide.
See Inside a Cabin Hidden in the Woods in the Middle of Illinois
I don't know about you, but when I try to get away from it all, I really do try to get away from everything. That's kind of the idea. If you agree, there's a cabin I've found hidden in the middle of the woods in central Illinois that looks like a good option.
17 Things Only True Illinoisans Will Understand
Living in Illinois has its quirks and unique experiences. You know you're from Illinois when you know what "pop" is (it's not soda, folks). You've experienced the polar vortex firsthand and can navigate the Chicago "L" like a pro. You know that Portillo's is a must-visit restaurant and you have been to a Cubs game at Wrigley Field.
Illinois Shoppers: Here Are The Deadlines For Shipping Packages
Hey, sometimes the calendar can get away from you. Most of us (not you super-organized people) have, at least one time in our lives, found that we got our holiday presents packed up for shipping just a bit too late. Give yourself a break if that happens, because it's kind...
Chance Of Wild Animal Attack In Illinois: Highest In The Midwest
I figure that some of the information I'm about to share with you is going to come as a surprise. You probably thought, like I did, that one of the great benefits of living in Illinois is our distinct lack of dangerous animals and creepy-crawlies. But, if that were actually...
Best Places To Raise A Family List Only Includes 2 Illinois Spots
Having been born and raised here in Illinois, and having repeated the pattern with my own children, I'm going to go out on a limb and say that I tend to think that there might be more than two cities in this entire state that are great places to raise a family.
Identify Theft Bigger Problem in Illinois than Missouri? Yes, Jim
Is identity theft a problem? Sure it is. Does a brand new ranking show that it's a bigger problem in Illinois than Missouri? Yes, Jim, it does. WalletHub just dropped their new 2022 list for the states that are most vulnerable to identity theft. If you look at their interactive map, you'll see that Illinois is shown to be a place where you're more likely to have your identity lifted than Missouri.
Escape to The Robey Hotel in Bucktown Chicago for the Holidays
If you're looking to escape the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, consider booking a stay at The Robey Hotel in Chicago's trendy Bucktown neighborhood. This sleek and stylish hotel offers the perfect retreat for those looking to unwind and recharge. The Robey Hotel is a former clock factory...
blockclubchicago.org
Portage Park Turkish Goods Store Home Line Decoration Permanently Closing After A Year Of Low Sales
PORTAGE PARK — Colorful home goods store Home Line Decoration, also called Al-Bazzar, will go dark for good after trying to keep the business afloat for the last year. The Turkish goods shop, 4358 N. Cicero Ave., plans to close at the end of the year or early next year, whenever its entire inventory is sold, owner Yousef Barakat said.
ABC7's Great Chicago Light Fight 2022 finalists revealed: Vote here!
The Great Chicago Light Fight is on! We've narrowed down the finalists, and now it's your turn to vote for your favorite!
Help hundreds of pets find homes this holiday season through PAWS Chicago
CHICAGO — PAWS Chicago is hosting its annual Holiday Adopt-A-Thon now through Dec. 17 with the goal of finding homes for 200 cats, dogs, kittens, and puppies. The city’s largest no-kill humane organization is adding appointments and extending its hours at its Lincoln Park adoption center. “We are seeing an influx of abandoned pets, especially […]
See a Midwest Dust Storm So Massive it Showed Up on Satellite
When do you know you're experiencing a massive dust storm? Answer: when it's large enough to be visible from an airplane and satellite which is what happened recently for a dust event that blew through the Midwest. This same dust storm event was witnessed in Scott County, Kansas by emergency...
Canadian Pacific's Holiday Train To Make Final Stop in Chicago Area Thursday
After making stops in Bensenville and Pingree Grove earlier this month, the Canadian Pacific Railway Holiday Train's 2022 tour will make one more stop in the Chicago area Thursday evening. The 2022 tour kicked off in cities across Maine on Nov. 23, featuring a colorfully decorated train alongside live music,...
thereporteronline.net
10 free things to do in Chicago this month
You don’t need to reach for your wallet to get your fill of fun things to do all around the city. Here are 10 of our favorite free events and activities this month in Chicago, including exciting cultural celebrations, free museum days, holiday adventures, and so much more. Start planning your budget-friendly Chicago adventures for December 2022.
The best rooftop bars for winter drinks in Chicago
Whether it's a happy hour or just the need to unwind after a long day of downtown shopping, our city has plenty of options for a great drink with a great view. Too bad it's not summer, right? Wrong. These bars are bringing out the heat lamps, blankets and winter...
Forget ice skating: Try bumper cars on ice for unique holiday fun
Read on to find ice bumper car locations in Chicago. Ice skating can be difficult, requires skill, and hurts when you fall. If you'd like some winter fun on ice that's a bit easier to navigate, give bumper cars a try.
4 Great Pizza Places in Illinois
Photo byPhoto by Aurélien Lemasson-Théobald on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Illinois and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Illinois that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
1440 WROK
Rockford, IL
16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
1440 WROK has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1