Illinois State

97X

Illinois Biggest Holiday Light Display Is Back With Over 600,000 Lights

Chicagoland’s largest indoor lights experience is back at Navy Pier for the holiday season. You can experience the Chicago area's largest indoor light experience until January 7, 2023. There are interactive light displays, a playful skating rink, a guided walk through the Winter Wonderfest Forest, and visits with Santa. Get a detailed list of activities here.
CHICAGO, IL
1440 WROK

Surviving Christmas Shopping in Illinois: A Guide

As the holiday season approaches, many Illinois residents are gearing up for the annual tradition of Christmas shopping. And let's be honest: it can be a nightmare. Crowded malls, long lines, and the constant threat of not finding that perfect gift can make even the most cheerful Scrooge want to crawl into a hole and hide.
ILLINOIS STATE
1440 WROK

17 Things Only True Illinoisans Will Understand

Living in Illinois has its quirks and unique experiences. You know you're from Illinois when you know what "pop" is (it's not soda, folks). You've experienced the polar vortex firsthand and can navigate the Chicago "L" like a pro. You know that Portillo's is a must-visit restaurant and you have been to a Cubs game at Wrigley Field.
ILLINOIS STATE
1440 WROK

Identify Theft Bigger Problem in Illinois than Missouri? Yes, Jim

Is identity theft a problem? Sure it is. Does a brand new ranking show that it's a bigger problem in Illinois than Missouri? Yes, Jim, it does. WalletHub just dropped their new 2022 list for the states that are most vulnerable to identity theft. If you look at their interactive map, you'll see that Illinois is shown to be a place where you're more likely to have your identity lifted than Missouri.
ILLINOIS STATE
1440 WROK

Escape to The Robey Hotel in Bucktown Chicago for the Holidays

If you're looking to escape the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, consider booking a stay at The Robey Hotel in Chicago's trendy Bucktown neighborhood. This sleek and stylish hotel offers the perfect retreat for those looking to unwind and recharge. The Robey Hotel is a former clock factory...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Help hundreds of pets find homes this holiday season through PAWS Chicago

CHICAGO — PAWS Chicago is hosting its annual Holiday Adopt-A-Thon now through Dec. 17 with the goal of finding homes for 200 cats, dogs, kittens, and puppies. The city’s largest no-kill humane organization is adding appointments and extending its hours at its Lincoln Park adoption center. “We are seeing an influx of abandoned pets, especially […]
CHICAGO, IL
thereporteronline.net

10 free things to do in Chicago this month

You don’t need to reach for your wallet to get your fill of fun things to do all around the city. Here are 10 of our favorite free events and activities this month in Chicago, including exciting cultural celebrations, free museum days, holiday adventures, and so much more. Start planning your budget-friendly Chicago adventures for December 2022.
CHICAGO, IL
Axios

The best rooftop bars for winter drinks in Chicago

Whether it's a happy hour or just the need to unwind after a long day of downtown shopping, our city has plenty of options for a great drink with a great view. Too bad it's not summer, right? Wrong. These bars are bringing out the heat lamps, blankets and winter...
CHICAGO, IL
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Illinois

Photo byPhoto by Aurélien Lemasson-Théobald on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Illinois and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Illinois that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
ILLINOIS STATE
1440 WROK

1440 WROK

