Eurotrader taps MahiMarkets’ cross-asset trading technology for pricing and risk management
Eurotrader has tapped MahiMarkets’ cross-asset trading technology to manage its pricing and risk management on its fully licensed and regulated retail brokerage operation covering forex, stocks, indices, and commodities. The multi-asset brokerage firm founded by Ozan Ozerk in 2018 holds licences from Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC, license...
CySEC warns of HYCM Capital Markets’ clone
The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission has once again stepped up its fight against unauthorized brokers. The Cypriot regulator today published a warning against a slew of unlicensed providers, whose domains were just blacklisted for facilitating trading in FX and cryptocurrencies without being authorized to do so in the country.
BNP Paribas announces senior executives of Global Markets Americas division
French bank BNP Paribas has appointed several senior executives to its Global Markets Americas division, demonstrating its ambition to grow its Global Equities, Global Credit, and Global Macro franchises in the region. BNP Paribas provides capital markets, securities services, financing, treasury and advisory solutions to corporates and institutional investors in...
STT doubles user base as Sterling OMS adopted by TradeZero, Avenue, Banco C6
Sterling Trading Tech (STT) has announced record growth of its order management system (OMS) offering, doubling its user base throughout the second half of 2022. The accelerated use of the Sterling OMS is driven by increased demand for sophisticated functionality across the market, said the provider of order management systems, risk and margin tools and trading platforms.
CMC Invest announces flexible stocks and shares ISAs amid changes in UK policy
In addition to a flexible ISA, the Plus plan provides members with a USD currency wallet for their general investment account (GIA), alongside the default GBP wallet that comes with all CMC Invest accounts. This means users will hold both a GBP wallet and a USD wallet. Saving customers money on FX fees.
Wirex expands crypto lineup to 130 tokens
Payment and crypto wallet provider Wirex has listed 52 new tokens on their app, bringing the total number of supported digital assets to 130, alongside 13 fiat currencies. Wirex said its single largest release of tokens in one go provides 5 million customers with straightforward access to the benefits of DeFi.
IntraFi taps Broadridge to offer loans to costumers of brokers, advisors, and RIAs
“Broadridge’s partnership with IntraFi expands the availability of securities-based lending to previously underserved parts of the market — community and regional banks, independent broker-dealers, and unaffiliated advisors and RIAs.”. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has partnered with IntraFi to offer a streamlined securities-based lending service for banks, brokerage firms,...
Bosonic launches Cross Custodian Net Settlement to further eliminate settlement risk
Bosonic has announced the go-live of Cross Custodian Net Settlement (CCNS) in which trades in USDC and ETH were executed, cleared, and settled atomically between two digital asset custodians, First Digital in Hong Kong and Propine in Singapore. Cross Custodian Net Settlement (CCNS) enables custodians to net settle on behalf...
Johan Wiese replaces Richard as director of IG South Africa
IG Group, Europe’s largest online trading platform, has relocated its Finance Chief Operating Officer (COO) Johan Wiese to join its South Africa business as a director. The move is apparently part of a series of changes to IG Markets South Africa’s (IGMSA) management structure as he takes over from its current director Richard Heading, a filing with the UK Companies House shows.
The Trading Pit snatches Skilling Daniela Egli from Skilling to lead Cyprus operation
“We feel privileged to have Daniela join The Trading Pit and bring her extensive expertise to our prop trading firm. We are confident in The Trading Pit’s ambition to provide the ultimate global trading environment for talented traders to enhance their skills and eventually become professional fund managers.”. The...
Farcana and Dravus join forces to line up sustainable mining power sources
As a result of growing ecological awareness, the sector’s top companies have been working to achieve effective cryptocurrency mining while still being energy-efficient: e.g. using mining facilities fueled by renewable power and located in colder regions to lower heat-dissipation costs. According to Digiconomist’s Bitcoin Energy Usage Index, it takes...
Vantage to expand swap-free trading offering after savings of $1 million in gold XAUUSD
The swap-free product enhancement was designed to provide greater convenience for gold XAUUSD traders. Clients are not charged overnight fees when trading across all trading accounts, including on the Vantage App, regardless of trade size. Vantage’s swap-free gold XAUUSD trading has allowed traders to save nearly USD 1 million from...
Capital.com lures IG’s long-serving exec Greg Adams
Multi-licensed online brokerage group Capital.com has appointed Greg Adams, who spent the bulk of his two-decade career at IG Group, as its newest head of risk. Adams will be responsible for implementing and overseeing Capital.com’s risk management and compliance functions. His appointment reflects the increasing demand from FX brokers for risk management services that optimises governance, identify cost efficiencies, and enable risk-based decision making.
Euronext’s FX volume remains in range-bound mode
Pan-European exchange, Euronext has reported a 3 percent drop in the average daily volume on its spot foreign exchange market. The ADV figure stood at $21.07 billion in November 2022, which is down from October’s $21.5 billion. Taking a year-over-year perspective, Euronext’s currency turnover was also lower from $21.1...
Match-Trade expands partnership with Takeprofit Tech
California-based FX technology provider Match-Trade Technologies has expanded its partnership with fintech software developer Takeprofit Tech. The new collaboration is introducing Takeprofit’s ready-made and custom solutions developed, liquidity management, risk control, client attraction and bonus tools for Match-Trade’s forex brokers. Takeprofit has been providing forex brokers and liquidity...
Nexo continues European expansion with Polish licence
Crypto lender Nexo said today that it had been registered as a virtual currency operator with the Ministry of Finance in Poland, which enables its European-based entity to provide services to the country’s residents lawfully. Nexo described the milestone as a natural move for the enterprise towards the Central...
Binance.US drops Ethereum trading fees to zero
Binance.US, the US affiliate of the world’s largest crypto exchange, said it is eliminating fees on spot Ethereum trading for all customers. The move announced Wednesday effectively allows customers to trade the second biggest cryptocurrency for the US dollar, tether, USD Coin and BNB —or vice versa—without paying spot trading fees. Specifically, the exchange is expanding its zero-free policy to include ETH/USD, ETH/USDT, ETH/USDC and ETH/BUSD.
Cardano (ADA) Price For 2022-23: Buy Cardano With NAGAX
Cardano (ADA) is probably one of the most renowned and well-known cryptocurrencies out there at the moment and is currently available on the majority of the crypto exchanges and platforms in the market. As this year is coming to a close, there is a lot of talk surrounding the price...
An Indian spiritual leader is urging the world to ‘save soil.’ Experts say he’s not helping
On a clear, bright day in March, a few dozen people gathered in Parliament Square in central London, many of them wearing green T-shirts and carrying signs emblazoned with the words "Save Soil." They were there to see an Indian spiritual leader named Sadhguru, who was about to set off on a 13,000-mile motorcycle journey through Europe, the Middle East, and India in a bid to raise awareness of a growing problem: the widespread loss and degradation of the world's soils.
FCA fines three inter-dealer brokers for inadequate trade monitoring
Inter-dealer brokers BGC Brokers LP, GFI Brokers Limited, and GFI Securities Limited have been fined £4.77 million ($5.80 million) by the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). The London-based firms were hit by the regulatory penalty for their inability to properly implement the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) trade surveillance...
