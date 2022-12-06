ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chadwicks, NY

Trade Holiday Cheer for Christmas Fear in Herkimer at Intense Haunted House

You better watch out. You better not cry. You better not pout. I'm telling you why. A fright before Christmas is coming to town. There are plenty of options for the family to enjoy that feel-good holiday experience, walking or driving through magical Christmas light displays in New York. But there's only one place in Central New York where you can trade the holiday cheer for some Christmas fear.
HERKIMER, NY
Oneida Mom Captures Christmas with Hilarious Live Elf on a Shelf Shots

Move over Elf on the Shelf. Make room for Jack on the move. An Oneida mom is taking the famous holiday tradition to a whole new level. Kourey Lilley captures Christmas with hilarious daily real-life Elf on the Shelf shots featuring her son Jack. She started the tradition several years ago after the idea was passed down from her Aunt Terry. "She used to do a live elf on the shelf with her sister-in-law, and then her grandson."
ONEIDA, NY
New York to Allow Liquor Stores Open on Christmas

Every year, our elected officials across the country at both the state and federal government levels, find themselves responsible for the numerous inner workings of how quite literally everything functions. Recently, the Governor of the State of New York, Kathy Hochul, announced that new legislation had been passed for the state's fiscal budget in 2023.
NEW YORK STATE
Ready To Road Trip? 3 Treasures You Can Find in NY This Weekend

New York has some amazing back roads to travel over. As a picker, I love seeing the towns and encountering the history as I pass through looking for various treasures for me or for others. Sometimes, I spend the weekend far from home in pursuit of the things that have been hidden away by their previous owner for years and even decades. With no locally advertised sales this weekend, that looks like it's going to be the plan. I thought perhaps I would help out my fellow treasure hunters with a few items they may find out on the road.
NEW YORK STATE
Magical Christmas Lights Show in Rome Will Bring Out Your Inner Child

There are holiday displays, then there's a Christmas experience that takes you back to your childhood at one home in Rome. Brian Seymour and his daughter Taelynn create a magical Christmas lights show every year that is like no other in the area. "I started the display as a way to show my daughter a simple act of kindness can go a long way," said Seymour. "She helps set up the displays and I use her child eyes to tell me what works best."
ROME, NY
Meet 7 Adorable Rescues from New York Competing in 2023 Puppy Bowl

The most adorable thing to hit the gridiron returns. The Puppy Bowl is back for its 19th year, with 7 rescues from New York. Puppy Bowl XIX will feature 122 puppies from 67 shelters and rescues across 34 states, including New York. For the first time, the event will feature a Native American animal organization and a puppy player from Dominica, West Indies.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
3 of the “Deadliest” Lakes are in New York State

"Don't go in the water"; it's not just the catchphrase from Jaws, but a fitting warning about several lakes in our state. Out of the ten deadliest bodies of water in the entire country, three are in New York. The Deadliest Lakes in New York. Each local lake is dangerous...
VERMONT STATE
America’s Best Eggnog Is Made Right Here In New York

There are certain items expected at every Christmas gathering. Whether the party is at your house or you are an invited guest you know there will be a decorated tree, dinner will be served and maybe some sweets for dessert. The one item I never understood as a 'must have' is eggnog.
NEW YORK STATE
Weird Bug Found in New York State Has an Even Weirder Name

This little guy is terrifying, and he's multiplying!. It's amazing how people can be scared of creepy insects, regardless of how tiny they are. But let's be honest, if you saw this little bug crawling on your leg... you'd be terrified too!. Touch-Me-Not Stick Insect. Yes... that's its name and...
UTICA, NY
Nimey’s Celebrates Grand Opening of New Boonville Location

The ribbon has been cut on a new car dealership in the town of Boonville. Matt Nimey Buick GMC celebrated its grand opening at 13371 State Route 12. On their Facebook page, they thanked the Boonville Area Chamber of Commerce, Assemblyman Ken Blankenbush, The Boonville Herald and their friends & family for their help with the opening.
BOONVILLE, NY
