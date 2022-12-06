Read full article on original website
Family Decorates Most Upstate New York Christmas Tree to Honor Late Son
How you decorate your Christmas tree says a lot about you. Some use traditional ornaments and lights with a star on top. Others get creative with handmade trinkets. But there's one family who honored their late son with the most Upstate New York tree topper. Rick Manning, Jr. of Mechanicville,...
Trade Holiday Cheer for Christmas Fear in Herkimer at Intense Haunted House
You better watch out. You better not cry. You better not pout. I'm telling you why. A fright before Christmas is coming to town. There are plenty of options for the family to enjoy that feel-good holiday experience, walking or driving through magical Christmas light displays in New York. But there's only one place in Central New York where you can trade the holiday cheer for some Christmas fear.
Oneida Mom Captures Christmas with Hilarious Live Elf on a Shelf Shots
Move over Elf on the Shelf. Make room for Jack on the move. An Oneida mom is taking the famous holiday tradition to a whole new level. Kourey Lilley captures Christmas with hilarious daily real-life Elf on the Shelf shots featuring her son Jack. She started the tradition several years ago after the idea was passed down from her Aunt Terry. "She used to do a live elf on the shelf with her sister-in-law, and then her grandson."
New York to Allow Liquor Stores Open on Christmas
Every year, our elected officials across the country at both the state and federal government levels, find themselves responsible for the numerous inner workings of how quite literally everything functions. Recently, the Governor of the State of New York, Kathy Hochul, announced that new legislation had been passed for the state's fiscal budget in 2023.
Ready To Road Trip? 3 Treasures You Can Find in NY This Weekend
New York has some amazing back roads to travel over. As a picker, I love seeing the towns and encountering the history as I pass through looking for various treasures for me or for others. Sometimes, I spend the weekend far from home in pursuit of the things that have been hidden away by their previous owner for years and even decades. With no locally advertised sales this weekend, that looks like it's going to be the plan. I thought perhaps I would help out my fellow treasure hunters with a few items they may find out on the road.
Magical Christmas Lights Show in Rome Will Bring Out Your Inner Child
There are holiday displays, then there's a Christmas experience that takes you back to your childhood at one home in Rome. Brian Seymour and his daughter Taelynn create a magical Christmas lights show every year that is like no other in the area. "I started the display as a way to show my daughter a simple act of kindness can go a long way," said Seymour. "She helps set up the displays and I use her child eyes to tell me what works best."
Marina Lights Up the Season in Upstate New York with River Lights
Christmas light displays can be found in almost any town, village, or city. But one in Upstate New York is lighting up the water. The St Lawrence River will shine for the season at the annual River Lights in Morristown, New York. This annual event lights up the river during...
They’re Festive, But Can You Actually Eat These Berries in New York?
You've seen them in Christmas decorations, but can you also see them on the dinner table?. It's that time of year when just about every leaf and fruit has fallen in Upstate New York. Even though the temperatures are still dropping, there is one berry that does stick around through the winter.
Meet 7 Adorable Rescues from New York Competing in 2023 Puppy Bowl
The most adorable thing to hit the gridiron returns. The Puppy Bowl is back for its 19th year, with 7 rescues from New York. Puppy Bowl XIX will feature 122 puppies from 67 shelters and rescues across 34 states, including New York. For the first time, the event will feature a Native American animal organization and a puppy player from Dominica, West Indies.
Check Out Every Single Time Utica Was Mentioned on ‘Jeopardy’
Upstate New York has been well represented on Jeopardy over the years. It seems like 2022 was a banner year for contestants coming from the area. It appears there were a total of five contestants from Upstate New York on Jeopardy in 2022:. ELLEN LaBERGE. Ellen LaBerge is the most...
Pick The Best Tree at These Upstate New York Christmas Tree Farms
Time to gather the family up in the old station wagon and head out to the tree farm to cut your own Christmas tree this year. Hey, wait a minute. What ever happened to station wagons?. There are more than 100 Christmas tree farms across the state, and Upstate has...
‘It’s A Wonderful Life’ Coming To Syracuse- It’s Not A Real Christmas Movie
It was named one of the greatest movies of all time by the American Film Institute, even though it's truly not a Christmas movie. "It's A Wonderful Life" is coming to Syracuse for the 2022 season. Frank Capra’s 1946 classic will be shown at Syracuse’s Destiny USA and the Movie...
3 of the “Deadliest” Lakes are in New York State
"Don't go in the water"; it's not just the catchphrase from Jaws, but a fitting warning about several lakes in our state. Out of the ten deadliest bodies of water in the entire country, three are in New York. The Deadliest Lakes in New York. Each local lake is dangerous...
True Or False- Is Ames Returning To Central New York In 2023?
If you loved shopping at the Ames in Rome New York in the 90s, you might be able to shop there once again. Or, will you?. A very bizarre website has gone viral on social media this last week with the following message:. Ames Department Stores, Inc is returning in...
America’s Best Eggnog Is Made Right Here In New York
There are certain items expected at every Christmas gathering. Whether the party is at your house or you are an invited guest you know there will be a decorated tree, dinner will be served and maybe some sweets for dessert. The one item I never understood as a 'must have' is eggnog.
Powerful Lineup Announced for Upstate NY Concert! Want to Go?
One of the biggest concert tours of 2022 featured Def Leppard, Motley Crue, Poison and Joan Jett and grossed more than $173 million over 35 shows. The tour was so successful a new version of it is hitting the road in 2023 and coming to New York. On the Stadium...
Weird Bug Found in New York State Has an Even Weirder Name
This little guy is terrifying, and he's multiplying!. It's amazing how people can be scared of creepy insects, regardless of how tiny they are. But let's be honest, if you saw this little bug crawling on your leg... you'd be terrified too!. Touch-Me-Not Stick Insect. Yes... that's its name and...
Nimey’s Celebrates Grand Opening of New Boonville Location
The ribbon has been cut on a new car dealership in the town of Boonville. Matt Nimey Buick GMC celebrated its grand opening at 13371 State Route 12. On their Facebook page, they thanked the Boonville Area Chamber of Commerce, Assemblyman Ken Blankenbush, The Boonville Herald and their friends & family for their help with the opening.
Candy Canes Dethroned as New York’s Favorite Christmas Candy
We flip the calendar and now we can officially start celebrating the holidays without being yelled at for "celebrating too early." CandyShop.Com is at it again this holiday season doing important work and researching candy trends across the US. After collecting data, they compiled a list of the Top Christmas Candy By State.
Famous Photographer Opening His CNY Home for Rare Public Gallery
A celebrated photographer who's snapped such famous subjects as Steve Martin, Mick Jagger, Stanley Kubrick and Queen Elizabeth II is hosting a rare public viewing of his work at his Central New York home this weekend. A CAREER SPANNING SIX DECADES. 90-year-old Dmitri Kasterine will showcase some of his favorite...
