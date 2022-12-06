Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football is on the market for a new defensive coordinator with reports that Tony White is departing for Matt Rhule’s new staff at Nebraska. Beloved by players and fans alike, White turned the Orange defense from zero to hero in his three seasons coaching at SU. He was the highest-paid assistant SU had ever hired back in 2020, and he is believed by many to be a future head coach.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO