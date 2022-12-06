Read full article on original website
You Grade the Orange: Rate Syracuse basketball performance vs. Georgetown
Syracuse, N.Y. — What grades would you give the Syracuse basketball team after its 83-64 victory against Georgetown on Saturday afternoon in the JMA Wireless Dome? What marks would you give the offense? The defense? What’s your overall grade?. If you’re having trouble seeing the polls on your...
Syracuse players embrace Georgetown rivalry: ‘We may not be in the Big East, but we play them for reason’
Syracuse, N.Y. – Some say that the Syracuse-Georgetown rivalry doesn’t burn quite as hot as it used to when the two schools were both members of the Big East Conference. Tell that to Benny Williams.
Syracuse basketball box score vs. Georgetown
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 83-64 victory against Georgetown on Saturday afternoon in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_Georgetown_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE BASKETBALL. Jesse Edwards, Judah Mintz...
Source: Syracuse and Georgetown agree to two-year extension to current series
Syracuse, N.Y. – The Syracuse Orange and Georgetown met for the eighth straight season on Saturday. And even though the series between the schools originally was set to end with this year’s game, it looks like the two rivals will continue to play each other for the next two years.
Axe: Syracuse football suffers coordinator whiplash as Robert Anae, Tony White depart on same day
Syracuse, N.Y. — Last one out of the Syracuse football offices please turn out the lights. In a head-spinning day on the coaching carousel Thursday, Syracuse football head coach Dino Babers saw both his offensive and defensive coordinator leave for similar positions at other schools.
Syracuse adds grad transfer O-lineman Joe More
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football has landed its first player out of the transfer portal. Joe More, an offensive line graduate transfer from University of Richmond, announced his commitment to the Orange via Twitter on Saturday. More played five seasons at Richmond and has been a starter for three...
Georgetown coach Patrick Ewing on Jesse Edwards: ‘The things he was doing reminds me of myself’
Syracuse, N.Y. – The Georgetown Hoyas couldn’t do much to stop Jesse Edwards on Saturday, but Georgetown coach Patrick Ewing left the Syracuse center nearly speechless with his praise after the Orange’s victory at the JMA Wireless Dome. Edwards, Syracuse’s senior center, dominated all phases of the...
Jesse Edwards and Syracuse basketball dominate paint in 83-64 win vs. Georgetown (final score, recap)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse basketball team takes on the Georgetown Hoyas at 1 p.m. Saturday in the JMA Wireless Dome. The game will air on ABC. See in-game team and individual stats here. Note: Refresh this page throughout Syracuse’s game vs. Georgetown to see the latest updates.
Syracuse defeats Georgetown, 83-64 behind a big game from Jesse Edwards
Syracuse, N.Y. ― The Syracuse-Georgetown rivalry may not boil as hot as it did when the two schools were at the forefront of the Big East Conference’s rise to national prominence, but on a 30-something degree day the two old rivals heated up the JMA Wireless Dome. A...
A major shakeup of SU football coaching staff. Plus, another Dome concert (Good Morning CNY for Dec. 9)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 40; Low: 23. Cool, sunny weekend with snow Sunday; 5-day forecast. CELEBRITY DEATHS IN 2022: Celebrity deaths in 2022 include (top, from left) James Caan, Coolio, Angela Lansbury, Kirstie Alley, (bottom, from left) Queen Elizabeth II, Bob Saget, Sidney Poitier, and Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. Here is a list of celebrities and other notable figures who died in 2022. (AP photos)
Will Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim use Joe Girard at the point in certain situations? (Mike’s Mailbox)
Syracuse, N.Y. – The season is beginning to generate specific questions for the Mailbox. Syracuse’s trip to Notre Dame got one reader thinking about recent recruits. The Orange’s big win over Oakland sparked a statistical question.
Late goal sends Syracuse men’s soccer to first national title game in program history (video)
Syracuse outlasted Creighton on Friday night in Cary, N.C., to advance to the NCAA National Championship for the first time in program history. The 3-2 victory brings Syracuse’s win total to 18, a program record for the Orange. Levonte Johnson scored the game-winning goal in the 86th minute on...
SU players stunned over losing 2 coordinators in 1 day: ‘Crazy world we live in’ (what they’re saying)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football lost both its offensive and defensive coordinators Thursday within 12 hours as both Robert Anae and Tony White are reportedly headed to new posts. White will go to Nebraska to join Matt Rhule’s staff as defensive coordinator. Anae is staying within the ACC and...
Boys basketball roundup: Nottingham tops Henninger in OT at 5th annual city showcase
Steyvon Jones tallied 22 points in Nottingham’s 53-50 victory over Henninger during the first day of the fifth annual Syracuse Invitational Basketball Showcase at Corcoran High School. “It was ugly, but I will take it,” Nottingham coach Cornelius Vines said.
Who won ‘Jeopardy!’ Friday? Syracuse lawyer competes on game show, gets Ken Jennings joke
Who won “Jeopardy!” on Friday, Dec. 9? We’ve got your results here, so spoilers follow. Ellen LaBerge, a lawyer from Syracuse, competed on the iconic game show Friday, facing off against returning one-day champion Sriram Krishnan, a consultant from Virginia, and Matthew Ott, an accountant from Boston. Krishnan won Thursday’s episode, becoming the fourth new “Jeopardy!” champion in as many days after Cris Pannullo’s 21-game winning streak ended Tuesday.
Tony White is heading to Nebraska. These are the 3 biggest questions for SU’s defense (analysis)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football is on the market for a new defensive coordinator with reports that Tony White is departing for Matt Rhule’s new staff at Nebraska. Beloved by players and fans alike, White turned the Orange defense from zero to hero in his three seasons coaching at SU. He was the highest-paid assistant SU had ever hired back in 2020, and he is believed by many to be a future head coach.
From D-1 coach to high school: Patrick Beilein is on comeback trail with Baldwinsville basketball
Syracuse, N.Y. — When word started to spread last summer that Patrick Beilein was going to take over as Baldwinsville boys basketball coach, Bees senior center John Capilli had to do a little research. Capilli didn’t know anything about Beilein, so he turned to Google. Capilli noted that Beilein’s...
Syracuse’s Dyaisha Fair scores season-high 27 points, propels Orange to win over Coppin State
Syracuse, N.Y. — Led by Dyaisha Fair’s season-high 27 points, Syracuse bounced back from another slow start to take the lead in the second quarter and they never let it go. The Orange held on to defeat Coppin State 93-75 in an offensive battle where both teams enjoyed...
Exclusive: Tony White talks leaving for Nebraska and how SU kept him around for 3 years
Syracuse, N.Y. — Tony White’s move to Nebraska didn’t take long to execute. In his first interview since news broke Thursday of his departure from Syracuse football, White told syracuse.com his hiring to the Huskers staff happened “last-minute, last-second, kind of out-of-the-blue.”
Syracuse offers ex-Nebraska WR Decoldest Crawford. He’s the face of a viral NIL deal
Syracuse, N.Y. — The star of a viral Nebraska air conditioning commercial has received an offer from Syracuse football. Wide receiver Decoldest Crawford announced he was entering the transfer portal on Dec. 2, departing the Nebraska program which just named Matt Rhule its new head coach. Crawford redshirted the...
