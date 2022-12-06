ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse basketball box score vs. Georgetown

Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 83-64 victory against Georgetown on Saturday afternoon in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_Georgetown_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE BASKETBALL. Jesse Edwards, Judah Mintz...
Syracuse adds grad transfer O-lineman Joe More

Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football has landed its first player out of the transfer portal. Joe More, an offensive line graduate transfer from University of Richmond, announced his commitment to the Orange via Twitter on Saturday. More played five seasons at Richmond and has been a starter for three...
A major shakeup of SU football coaching staff. Plus, another Dome concert (Good Morning CNY for Dec. 9)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 40; Low: 23. Cool, sunny weekend with snow Sunday; 5-day forecast. CELEBRITY DEATHS IN 2022: Celebrity deaths in 2022 include (top, from left) James Caan, Coolio, Angela Lansbury, Kirstie Alley, (bottom, from left) Queen Elizabeth II, Bob Saget, Sidney Poitier, and Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. Here is a list of celebrities and other notable figures who died in 2022. (AP photos)
Who won ‘Jeopardy!’ Friday? Syracuse lawyer competes on game show, gets Ken Jennings joke

Who won “Jeopardy!” on Friday, Dec. 9? We’ve got your results here, so spoilers follow. Ellen LaBerge, a lawyer from Syracuse, competed on the iconic game show Friday, facing off against returning one-day champion Sriram Krishnan, a consultant from Virginia, and Matthew Ott, an accountant from Boston. Krishnan won Thursday’s episode, becoming the fourth new “Jeopardy!” champion in as many days after Cris Pannullo’s 21-game winning streak ended Tuesday.
Tony White is heading to Nebraska. These are the 3 biggest questions for SU’s defense (analysis)

Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football is on the market for a new defensive coordinator with reports that Tony White is departing for Matt Rhule’s new staff at Nebraska. Beloved by players and fans alike, White turned the Orange defense from zero to hero in his three seasons coaching at SU. He was the highest-paid assistant SU had ever hired back in 2020, and he is believed by many to be a future head coach.
