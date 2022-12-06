Read full article on original website
Axe: Syracuse football suffers coordinator whiplash as Robert Anae, Tony White depart on same day
Syracuse, N.Y. — Last one out of the Syracuse football offices please turn out the lights. In a head-spinning day on the coaching carousel Thursday, Syracuse football head coach Dino Babers saw both his offensive and defensive coordinator leave for similar positions at other schools.
A major shakeup of SU football coaching staff. Plus, another Dome concert (Good Morning CNY for Dec. 9)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 40; Low: 23. Cool, sunny weekend with snow Sunday; 5-day forecast. CELEBRITY DEATHS IN 2022: Celebrity deaths in 2022 include (top, from left) James Caan, Coolio, Angela Lansbury, Kirstie Alley, (bottom, from left) Queen Elizabeth II, Bob Saget, Sidney Poitier, and Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. Here is a list of celebrities and other notable figures who died in 2022. (AP photos)
Star Syracuse Players Release Cryptic Tweets Following Tony White’s Departure
The heart and soul of Syracuse’s miraculous three-year defensive turnaround is gone. Nebraska poached Tony White from SU yesterday and its left the program in an unstable state. The Orange’s 3-3-5 system was nothing short of terrific since 2020 when White arrived from Arizona State. The defensive guru was nominated as a finalist for assistant of the year in college football and with good reason. White has directed three different top-20 defense despite a rotating cast of characters, injuries, and even though the roster didn’t really fit his scheme very well.
Exclusive: Tony White talks leaving for Nebraska and how SU kept him around for 3 years
Syracuse, N.Y. — Tony White’s move to Nebraska didn’t take long to execute. In his first interview since news broke Thursday of his departure from Syracuse football, White told syracuse.com his hiring to the Huskers staff happened “last-minute, last-second, kind of out-of-the-blue.”
Syracuse defeats Georgetown, 83-64 behind a big game from Jesse Edwards
Syracuse, N.Y. ― The Syracuse-Georgetown rivalry may not boil as hot as it did when the two schools were at the forefront of the Big East Conference’s rise to national prominence, but on a 30-something degree day the two old rivals heated up the JMA Wireless Dome. A...
Jesse Edwards and Syracuse basketball dominate paint in 83-64 win vs. Georgetown (final score, recap)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse basketball team takes on the Georgetown Hoyas at 1 p.m. Saturday in the JMA Wireless Dome. The game will air on ABC. See in-game team and individual stats here. Note: Refresh this page throughout Syracuse’s game vs. Georgetown to see the latest updates.
The Mystery: D1 Coaching Star Now A Upstate NY High School Coach
Patrick Beilein was a shooting star in the collegiate coaching circles. He was a standout basketball player at West Virginia and his father, John, was a collegiate coaching legend, as well as having a stint leading the Cleveland Cavaliers of the NBA. The younger Beilein was beginning an ascent of his own in the coaching ranks by leading the Division II LeMoyne Dolphins to 3-straight NCAA tournaments. Patrick Beilein's "dream" came true when he was named the head coach of Niagara University's hoop team in 2019. 16 days prior to the start of the Purple Eagles season, without ever coaching a game, Beilein resigned.
