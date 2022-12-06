ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse.com

A major shakeup of SU football coaching staff. Plus, another Dome concert (Good Morning CNY for Dec. 9)

High: 40; Low: 23. Cool, sunny weekend with snow Sunday; 5-day forecast. CELEBRITY DEATHS IN 2022: Celebrity deaths in 2022 include (top, from left) James Caan, Coolio, Angela Lansbury, Kirstie Alley, (bottom, from left) Queen Elizabeth II, Bob Saget, Sidney Poitier, and Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. Here is a list of celebrities and other notable figures who died in 2022. (AP photos)
orangefizz.net

Star Syracuse Players Release Cryptic Tweets Following Tony White’s Departure

The heart and soul of Syracuse’s miraculous three-year defensive turnaround is gone. Nebraska poached Tony White from SU yesterday and its left the program in an unstable state. The Orange’s 3-3-5 system was nothing short of terrific since 2020 when White arrived from Arizona State. The defensive guru was nominated as a finalist for assistant of the year in college football and with good reason. White has directed three different top-20 defense despite a rotating cast of characters, injuries, and even though the roster didn’t really fit his scheme very well.
Syracuse.com

Syracuse basketball box score vs. Georgetown

Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 83-64 victory against Georgetown on Saturday afternoon in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_Georgetown_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE BASKETBALL. Jesse Edwards, Judah Mintz...
Syracuse.com

Matthew Bergeron makes Mel Kiper Jr.’s latest 2023 NFL Draft big board

Syracuse, N.Y. — With NFL Draft season creeping every closer, ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. released his updated big board for the 2023 draft Thursday. Kiper provides his Top 25 overall prospects plus his Top 10 at each position group. While no members of the Orange cracked the overall list, Syracuse football offensive tackle Matthew Bergeron clocked in as the No. 5 offensive tackle in the country.
Syracuse.com

Who won ‘Jeopardy!’ Friday? Syracuse lawyer competes on game show, gets Ken Jennings joke

Who won “Jeopardy!” on Friday, Dec. 9? We’ve got your results here, so spoilers follow. Ellen LaBerge, a lawyer from Syracuse, competed on the iconic game show Friday, facing off against returning one-day champion Sriram Krishnan, a consultant from Virginia, and Matthew Ott, an accountant from Boston. Krishnan won Thursday’s episode, becoming the fourth new “Jeopardy!” champion in as many days after Cris Pannullo’s 21-game winning streak ended Tuesday.
Hot 99.1

The Mystery: D1 Coaching Star Now A Upstate NY High School Coach

Patrick Beilein was a shooting star in the collegiate coaching circles. He was a standout basketball player at West Virginia and his father, John, was a collegiate coaching legend, as well as having a stint leading the Cleveland Cavaliers of the NBA. The younger Beilein was beginning an ascent of his own in the coaching ranks by leading the Division II LeMoyne Dolphins to 3-straight NCAA tournaments. Patrick Beilein's "dream" came true when he was named the head coach of Niagara University's hoop team in 2019. 16 days prior to the start of the Purple Eagles season, without ever coaching a game, Beilein resigned.
Syracuse.com

