The heart and soul of Syracuse’s miraculous three-year defensive turnaround is gone. Nebraska poached Tony White from SU yesterday and its left the program in an unstable state. The Orange’s 3-3-5 system was nothing short of terrific since 2020 when White arrived from Arizona State. The defensive guru was nominated as a finalist for assistant of the year in college football and with good reason. White has directed three different top-20 defense despite a rotating cast of characters, injuries, and even though the roster didn’t really fit his scheme very well.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO