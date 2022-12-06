Read full article on original website
Esports action hits fever pitch as Section III schools battle for state supremacy
Syracuse, N.Y. — Central New York’s best high school video game players have been sorting themselves out between the elite and the also-rans this week. The fall/winter Esports season is concluding with state playoffs. Section III schools such as Baldwinsville, West Genesee, Cicero-North Syracuse, East Syracuse Minoa, Cortland and Phoenix have been matching skills against other New York teams in Super Smash Bros. and Rocket League. Esports also has a winter/spring season, which begins after the holidays.
Boys basketball roundup: Nottingham tops Henninger in OT at 5th annual city showcase
Steyvon Jones tallied 22 points in Nottingham’s 53-50 victory over Henninger during the first day of the fifth annual Syracuse Invitational Basketball Showcase at Corcoran High School. “It was ugly, but I will take it,” Nottingham coach Cornelius Vines said.
Boys basketball roundup: Senior leads Corcoran to city showcase victory over Henninger (40 photos)
Senior Amir Reaves was on fire as he led his Corcoran boys basketball team to a victory over Henninger in the Syracuse Invitational Basketball Showcase at Corcoran High School.
