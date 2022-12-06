Suns Coach Says Luka Doncic Is The Best Player In The Paint In The NBA

Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams says that Luka Doncic is the NBA's best player in the paint.

Luka Doncic is just 23 years old, but he has firmly established himself as one of the best players in the league today. Last season, he became just one of four players in NBA history to make it to the All-NBA First Team three times before turning 24.

Kevin Durant and Tim Duncan were the last two to do it before him, so he is in pretty good company right there. Doncic also made it to the Conference Finals for the first time last season and, along the way, caused the biggest upset of the playoffs, as the Dallas Mavericks stunned the top-seeded Phoenix Suns in the Conference Semifinals.

Suns Coach Says Luka Doncic Is The Best Player In The NBA

Doncic and the Mavs looked on their way to handing the Suns another embarrassing defeat in their opening game, but Phoenix staged a comeback and sneaked away with a two-point win. In the lead-up to the second game between these two, Suns head coach Monty Williams had some high praise for Luka, as he named the one area of the game where Doncic is the best in the NBA.

Suns coach Monty Williams called Luka Doncic the NBA’s best player in the paint: "It causes a lot of late-night film sessions, and early morning discussions with the staff to figure out what nobody has been able to figure out."

It makes no sense that Luka, with his lack of athleticism would be this good at driving to the basket and finishing inside. Teams just have no idea how to stop him, as Monty admitted here, and the Suns sure weren't able to stop him in this second meeting, as he finished with 33 points and 8 assists.

There was no comeback from Phoenix this time around, as the Mavs went up 33-15 after the first quarter and then proceeded to keep the Suns at arm's length. The lopsided contest ended with a final score of 130-111 as the Mavericks made it three wins in their last four games. Despite this recent good run and Doncic's exceptional play, the Mavericks still have just a 12-11 record. They have been urged to make some moves if they want to win a championship, but the front office doesn't seem interested in making a splash, which is a shame.

