Jones’ ‘Messiah’: 50-year tradition of music and more, thanks to a teacher

Students from Jones High School and alumni and community choir members rehearse Handel's "Messiah" on Dec. 5 at the Orlando school. This year's community concert, which is Thursday and features the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra, marks 50 years since the tradition began. Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Fifty years ago, a music teacher wanted to make sure her students got more out of life.

Her solution: Teach them the incredibly difficult but incredibly popular Handel’s “Messiah.” Whether they knew it or not, the pupils were learning more than notes and rhythms. And the community got a gift of its own in an annual Christmas concert.

The legacy of Jones High School teacher Edna Sampson Hargrett — alumni still call her “Mama Hargrett” — lives on this week as the annual tradition brings together current students at the Orlando school, alumni, community members and the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra to perform the great work, including its rousing “Hallelujah Chorus.”

Andrea Green, a Jones alumna who now directs the school’s choir, remembers Hargrett signing her up to sing, teaching her the “Messiah” — and setting her on a career path.

“It gave me my voice and tapped into who I am,” she said. “It changed my life.”

Composed in 1741, the “Messiah” tells of the life of Jesus, from the prophecies foretelling his birth to his crucifixion and resurrection.

Each year, when Green tells her students they are going to study it, she gets a standard reply: “They’re like, ‘why?’” she says. Remembering her own student days in the 1980s at the historically Black school in Parramore, one of Orlando’s poorer neighborhoods, she’s not fazed.

“I felt the same way,” she said before imitating her younger self: “‘The Messiah?’ What’s this? I mean, I go to church, but this is a bit much.”

But Hargrett, who died in 2010 after a second marriage to her high school sweetheart, Junior Thrower, had picked the piece precisely because it was something unfamiliar to her students and “a bit much.”

“It was Mrs. Hargrett’s way of introducing Black students to classical music,” said Jeffrey Redding, a Grammy-winning music educator who is director of choral activities at the University of Central Florida. Also a Jones alumnus, he will return to his alma mater to co-conduct the concert.

“This is my way of giving back when so much has been given to me,” he said.

Redding remembers how Hargrett took an interest in her students’ character, as well as their knowledge — calling his mother once after he had been rude in class. He wasn’t rude again.

Hargrett, who called her students her “sugar lumps,” taught 33 years at Jones High before retiring in 2000. At the beginning, as Orange County Public Schools were grappling with desegregation, she used music to show Black students were just as capable as their white counterparts.

“It was the message she was sending out that makes it so powerful,” Redding said. “She used the ‘Messiah’ to inspire generations.”

The performances started after Jones High singers participated in the first Candlelight Processional concert at Walt Disney World in 1971, alongside the Florida Symphony Orchestra, forerunner of today’s Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra. FSO director Herman Hertz and Hargrett decided the collaboration should continue.

Their “Messiah” debuted the next year — presenting a striking image of a predominantly Black choir and a predominantly white orchestra working together in a time of racial division.

The partnership continued until the Florida Symphony Orchestra closed down in the 1990s. Then, under the baton of former music director Christopher Wilkins, the Orlando Philharmonic came on board.

Through the Jones High School Foundation, which is presenting the concert, the collaboration has grown beyond the “Messiah.”

“As part of this partnership, OPO musicians have and will continue to visit Jones High School band and orchestra classes to teach,” said Amy Conrad, director of education and community for the Philharmonic.

“I hope we can continue this relationship well into the future,” said Philharmonic executive director Paul Helfrich.

Certainly, the enduring tradition shows no sign of ending.

After Hargrett retired, she passed the torch to her successor, Jones alumna Darlean Coleman.

When she died in 2007, the tradition faltered — but didn’t fail. The Jones High School Alumni and Community Choir, made up almost entirely of singers who had been taught by Hargrett or Coleman, stepped up.

That alumni community choir, under the leadership of Cicily Youngblood, will participate in this week’s concert, along with the UCF Singing Knights and Orlando Choral Society, which also is directed by Redding.

“We’ll have this beautiful multicultural collage of people singing the ‘Messiah,’” Redding said. “That’s what Mrs. Hargrett has left us. It’s incredible what she’s done.”

When Green became director of the Jones High School Concert Choir in 2011, teaching the “Messiah” was at the top of her list. She has regularly taught sections of the oratorio, but this will be the first class to sing it all the way through.

“It helps us become better musicians, but it’s more,” Green said. “It made me feel good about myself because this takes hard work.”

How hard? This year’s singers started rehearsing in the summer before the school year even began.

“We practice in class, we do it after school, we do it at lunch,” Green said. “It’s just the ‘Messiah’ all the time.”

When her students today ask “Why?” Green tells them: “You don’t have to understand now why it’s important, but someday you will.”

Thirty-something years after the “Messiah” was introduced to her, Green understands.

“They are being taught a work ethic, they are learning dedication and they are learning how to work together,” she said. “It’s teaching them to strategize, not to get overwhelmed.”

There are even coping lessons to be found in something so monumental.

“We’re learning it song by song, chunk by chunk,” she said. “And that’s how you tackle life, too — one day at a time.”

Redding said Hargrett’s message, delivered through music, was empowering because it was simple: “You can do all things.”

He and Green both say their teaching style comes directly from her — the sort of teacher who prepared students for life outside the concert hall.

“It’s emotional,” said Redding of this week’s concert. “I’m doing it to honor a woman who paved the way for me.”

‘Messiah 50′

Where: Jones High School’s James W. “Chief” Wilson Auditorium, 801 S. Rio Grande Ave. in Orlando

Jones High School’s James W. “Chief” Wilson Auditorium, 801 S. Rio Grande Ave. in Orlando When: 7 p.m. Dec. 8

7 p.m. Dec. 8 Cost: $10

$10 Info: Supportjoneshigh.com

