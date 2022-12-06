Read full article on original website
Sean Payton on NFL Return; Cowboys Coach McCarthy ‘Hot Seat’ Cool?
Sean Payton hasn't donned Dallas Cowboys gear since 2005 and yet his name is connected to "America's Team'' frequently. Not quite as often as Mike McCarthy's is ... but frequently. Speculation will now re-open after Payton's most recent comments on Tom Brady's "Let's Go!" podcast. "I think sooner than later...
Week 14: Potential Matchups for the Raiders Offense
The Las Vegas Raiders (5-7) are taking a short trip to SoFi Stadium for their scheduled Week 14 game against the Los Angeles Rams (3-9) on Thursday night. Both teams are coming in with a disadvantage of playing last Sunday, and with a few days in between Thursday Night Football, the Raiders will have to get ready for a stingy Rams defense.
NFL Week 15 Picks, Predictions and Best Bets to Back
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. There is amazingly less than a calendar month remaining in the 2022 NFL regular season, and things are heating up as the temperatures outside cool down. Our NFL Week 15 picks, predictions and best bets are for the full slate of games, as there are no more byes from here on out as teams prepare for the final sprint to the finish.
Commanders May Not Face WR Odell Beckham Jr. After All
DEC 8 WR ODELL BECKHAM JR. DOESN'T GET DALLAS DEAL DONE It's been reported the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants were two of the front-runners to gain the services of free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. After leaving his visit with Dallas without a contract offer, however, it appears if...
Broncos Will Have to Wait on ‘Scorched Earth’ Russell Wilson Option
It's been a frustrating season for the Denver Broncos. Plenty of people had high hopes after hiring Nathaniel Hackett as head coach and acquiring Russell Wilson via trade. While Broncos Country didn't entirely embrace those moves, many fans liked the decisions. Furthermore, nobody expected the Broncos to hit the lows they have this season. For some people, not only has this prompted calls to replace Hackett ASAP but to move on from Wilson as well.
Colorado, Deion Sanders land No. 8 RB in 2023 class
New Colorado coach Deion Sanders added his first ESPN 300 commitment for the Buffaloes on Saturday when four-star running back Dylan Edwards announced his commitment to the Buffaloes.
Cincinnati Bengals S Jessie Bates Fined for Faking Injury Against Chiefs
Cincinnati Bengals safety may think twice about faking an injury next time he's out there. The NFL has fined Bates $50,000 for allegedly faking an injury against the Kansas City Chiefs, according to a report. The league is putting an emphasis on stopping teams from stalling near the end of...
Former Patriots LB Willie McGinest Lends Helping Hand to AFC East Rival
FOXBORO — Former New England Patriots linebacker Willie McGinest ranks third in franchise history with 78 sacks. His 16 postseason sacks rank first all-time, two and a half ahead of Hall of Famer Bruce Smith’s 14.5 sacks. McGinest is an idolized figure in New England. He helped the...
Ravens Waive a Running Back, Will get JK Dobbins Back Ahead of Browns Rematch
When the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens play next weekend, Baltimore will have its starting running back J.K. Dobbins back on the field. According to a report, the Ravens are waiving running back Mike Davis to bring Dobbins off of the injured reserve. Injuries have only allowed Dobbins to play...
Falcons Sign Titans Ex QB to Active Roster; What’s Next?
It's been a hectic week at the quarterback position for the Atlanta Falcons, and even as the dust has settled surrounding the starting role, the team isn't done. Searching for depth, the Falcons signed quarterback Logan Woodside off the Tennessee Titans' practice squad Saturday afternoon, meaning he's now on Atlanta's active roster.
NFL Draft Profile: LaQuinston Sharp, Interior Offensive Line, Mississippi State Bulldogs
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. QB Josh Allen: ‘Don’t Play Like S***’ Key to Bills vs. Jets?. By Harrison Reno Sports Illustrated Buffalo Bills News, Analysis and More.
Third Husky Enters Transfer Portal in Cornerback Zakhari Spears
Zakhari Spears, seemingly the odd man out this season in the University of Washington's near season-long search for a pair of healthy and effective cornerbacks, announced on Saturday he is entering the transfer portal. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound redshirt freshman defender from Los Angeles' Loyola High School becomes the third UW...
Setting the Stage for the Week 14 Dolphins-Chargers Matchup
MIAMI DOLPHINS (8-4) vs. LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (6-6) DATE: Sunday, Dec. 11. SITE: SoFi Stadium; Inglewood, Calif. Announcers: Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (color analyst), Melissa Starks (sidelines) STREAMING:fuboTV (start your free trial) SI Sportsbook betting line: Dolphins by 1.5 (over/under 52.5) Final Injury Report:. Dolphins — WR River Cracraft...
Odell Beckham Jr. Next Move: Bills Sign OBJ to ‘Prove-It’ Contract?
In what has felt like a college-style recruitment, Odell Beckham Jr., the hottest free agent on the market, will seemingly make his decision sooner rather than later. The "red flag'' that we've written about often in this space has finally come to the attention of the media at large in Dallas, where the Cowboys are tapping the brakes on the idea of OBJ helping them "this year.''
Ravens and Steelers Preparing for Another Slugfest
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — When the Ravens and Steelers, it's usually a black-and-blue affair. They are two physical teams that like to set the tone with hard hits on defense. No team has scored more than 28 points in the last eight meetings. Seven of the last nine meetings...
Dolphins-Chargers Week 14 Odds, Spread and Betting Insights
Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins head west for a pivotal AFC showdown with Justin Herbert and the Chargers in Week 14. Miami, which saw its five-game winning streak snapped last week by San Francisco, has drawn the ire of burned bettors due to posting a dismal 3-6 against the spread (33.3%) mark over the last nine games overall. Tagovailoa will face a suspect Chargers defense that is ranked 30th in scoring, allowing 25.8 points per game.
Al Holcomb Talks His Future as a DC, Facing Geno, What Burns Has Left to Prove + More
If this year's success will help become a full-time NFL defensive coordinator. "Not really sure. I'm not really in position to make those assessments right now. I honestly, am just focused on going out to Seattle and getting this defense prepared to play well." Biggest challenges facing Geno Smith. "Well,...
Caleb Williams wins 2022 Heisman Trophy; USC quarterback is 5th sophomore to win award
USC quarterback Caleb Williams capped a remarkable sophomore season with college football's biggest individual prize: The Heisman Trophy. Williams was awarded the 2022 Heisman Trophy Saturday night in a made-for-TV ceremony in New York City. He is the eighth USC player and just the fifth true ...
Could Josh McDaniels Last Just One Year?
When the Las Vegas Raiders made the move to bring in famed offensive mind Josh McDaniels as head coach, many thought it was the right move to make. There were skeptics, though, whether it was because of McDaniels first failed head coaching stint with the Denver Broncos, or because of the job that interim head coach Rich Bisaccia did in helping lead the Raiders to the playoffs last year.
