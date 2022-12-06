ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sen. Roy Blunt to deliver farewell address Tuesday afternoon

By Reggie Lee
 4 days ago

ST. LOUIS – Republican U.S. Senator Roy Blunt says farewell to Washington on Tuesday, December 6.

He is retiring after a political career just short of 50 years.

Blunt will deliver a farewell address on the senate floor at 3:30 p.m.

