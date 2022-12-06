ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Voice of San Diego

Politics Report: A GOP Dissenter

This story has been updated. Monday, the Republican Party of San Diego County is set to re-elect Paula Whitsell as its chair and not everyone is pleased. Backstory: Former Chair Tony Krvaric chose Whitsell as his successor two years ago before vanishing from the public stage where he had been a provocative and very present leader for the party in San Diego for more than a decade. He had followed an equally ever-available and always-quotable chairman whom he considered a mentor, Ron Nehring.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Voice of San Diego

The Need for Inclusionary Housing: The Case of La Mesa

A large new apartment project has been proposed at the gateway to La Mesa. This project demonstrates the dangers of treating the housing crisis as just an issue of inadequate supply. What this new proposal points out instead is the need for all local jurisdictions in the region to adopt policies requiring that 10 to 20 percent of units in market-rate developments be affordable to lower income households.
LA MESA, CA
Voice of San Diego

VOSD Podcast: High Drama at High Tech High

One of the most famous charter schools in the region, and perhaps the country, is High Tech High. Its project-based learning model and innovative approach to education stands out in San Diego — as does its inexperienced teaching staff. Last year, HTH educators decided to unionize (following suit with...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Voice of San Diego

Covid Year Two: Death Gap Narrowed Between Racial Groups — Class Less So

This story is part of our reporting series, “Covid Year Two: After the Vaccine.” See the full series here. The path Covid-19 tore through San Diego was as tragic as it was misshapen, but the lines it carved were not random. By and large, the death toll bypassed the scenic coastal roads, steered away from gated communities and veered south at the Coronado Bridge.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Voice of San Diego

It’s Time to Make the Expanded, Monthly Child Tax Credit Permanent

With election results now certified, it has become clear that there will be a shift in leadership and decision-making within the halls of the U.S. House of Representatives. We are now in a “lame duck period,” which is defined as the in-between time when an out-going elected official or group continues to hold power, before the inauguration of their successor(s). Often, a lame duck period is understood as a time of inaction, of sitting, and waiting. The problem is … San Diego families can’t afford to wait.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Voice of San Diego

Low Campaign Finance Limits Harm Campaign Workers

Another election season has come to an end. The public is relieved to be rid of political ads on every commercial break, a mailbox full of cardstock they’ll never read, and strangers knocking at their door and texting them all the time. Campaign staffers, most newly unemployed, are recovering from the 50 to 120-hour work weeks that have defined their lives for the last three to nine months while they were paid meager monthly rates.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Voice of San Diego

State Reform Gives Man Once Sentenced to Life Without Parole a Second Chance

A man who until only a few weeks ago was serving life without parole could soon be released from prison thanks to a statewide criminal justice reform. Brian Mason agreed in San Diego County Superior Court on Tuesday to a new 35-year sentence, after a judge in October vacated his decades-old felony-murder charge. He was still liable for several underlying crimes.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Voice of San Diego

Chula Vista (Probably) Won’t Send a Republican to SANDAG

This post originally appeared in the Nov. 19 Politics Report. The weekly newsletter is available to VOSD members only. Join today to get access. Mayor-elect John McCann’s victory in Chula Vista was a major pickup for Republicans in San Diego County’s second largest city, but it probably won’t give the party control over the second-largest vote at the San Diego Association of Governments.
CHULA VISTA, CA
Voice of San Diego

San Diego Dumps Century-Old Law, Making Way for a Fee for Trash Collection

San Diegan voters are poised to dump a century-old law requiring the city to pick up the check for trash collection at most single-family homes. Voters approved Measure B by the narrowest of margins – it is leading as of Thursday night by just 2,890 votes out of the 398,000 votes cast. Its passage now allows the city to charge residents a fee to cover what it already spends collecting trash, freeing up about $50 million to be spent on other priorities in the city’s annual budget cycle.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Voice of San Diego

Filipino-Americans Bring Drastic Changes to National City’s Political Structure

Last Tuesday, National City held its first ever district elections. These elections occurred on the one-year anniversary date of when Filipino-American residents, Ditas Yamane and Florfina Arce, demanded the city switch its election system from “at-large” (or city-wide) to district voting. The Filipino-American community and other groups joined their efforts to bring change.
NATIONAL CITY, CA
Voice of San Diego

Another Private Childcare Provider Bites the Dust

This post originally appeared in the Nov. 17 Morning Report. Get the free daily newsletter in your inbox by subscribing today. This week, the owners of Honey Bear, a preschool in Point Loma, announced that after 55 years in business the school would be closing next week. “We have spent the last two and a half years wrestling with all of the impacts from COVID as well as state legislation and local legislation,” owners Michelle and Stephen Parker wrote in a note.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Voice of San Diego

Voice of San Diego

San Diego, CA
Voice of San Diego is a nonprofit news organization delivering groundbreaking investigative journalism and in-depth analysis for the San Diego region.

 https://www.voiceofsandiego.org/

