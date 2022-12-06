Read full article on original website
Politics Report: A GOP Dissenter
This story has been updated. Monday, the Republican Party of San Diego County is set to re-elect Paula Whitsell as its chair and not everyone is pleased. Backstory: Former Chair Tony Krvaric chose Whitsell as his successor two years ago before vanishing from the public stage where he had been a provocative and very present leader for the party in San Diego for more than a decade. He had followed an equally ever-available and always-quotable chairman whom he considered a mentor, Ron Nehring.
The Need for Inclusionary Housing: The Case of La Mesa
A large new apartment project has been proposed at the gateway to La Mesa. This project demonstrates the dangers of treating the housing crisis as just an issue of inadequate supply. What this new proposal points out instead is the need for all local jurisdictions in the region to adopt policies requiring that 10 to 20 percent of units in market-rate developments be affordable to lower income households.
San Diego Is Not Protected from California’s Severe Water Supply Crisis
California’s water supply crisis has hit a tipping point, with impacts spreading far and wide, reaching local communities and critical industries, putting us once again in jeopardy. This is a pivotal moment in the state’s future – one in which bold political leadership will emerge, or future generations will...
VOSD Podcast: High Drama at High Tech High
One of the most famous charter schools in the region, and perhaps the country, is High Tech High. Its project-based learning model and innovative approach to education stands out in San Diego — as does its inexperienced teaching staff. Last year, HTH educators decided to unionize (following suit with...
Covid Year Two: Death Gap Narrowed Between Racial Groups — Class Less So
This story is part of our reporting series, “Covid Year Two: After the Vaccine.” See the full series here. The path Covid-19 tore through San Diego was as tragic as it was misshapen, but the lines it carved were not random. By and large, the death toll bypassed the scenic coastal roads, steered away from gated communities and veered south at the Coronado Bridge.
Settling SDG&E Lawsuit Wasn’t Part of City’s Monopoly Deal. Now It’s Paying the Price.
The city of San Diego didn’t settle a lawsuit with San Diego Gas and Electric before renewing its contract with the investor-owned provider. San Diego could now be on the hook for at least $100 million more than planned to build a wastewater-to-drinking water system. The city’s decision to...
When San Diego Will Start Charging Everyone for Trash
San Diegans agreed this election cycle that the city should be able to charge everyone for trash collection. While the city could impose it as soon as a 12-month cost of service study is complete, it’ll likely take a lot longer. Recall that until Measure B passed this month,...
Covid Killed Half as Many San Diegans During Year Two of the Pandemic, But More Young People
This story is part of our reporting series, “Covid Year Two: After the Vaccine.” See the full series here. It’s not exactly surprising: The number of deaths related to Covid-19 dropped by almost half during the second year of the pandemic in San Diego County, after vaccines became widely available to the general public.
It’s Time to Make the Expanded, Monthly Child Tax Credit Permanent
With election results now certified, it has become clear that there will be a shift in leadership and decision-making within the halls of the U.S. House of Representatives. We are now in a “lame duck period,” which is defined as the in-between time when an out-going elected official or group continues to hold power, before the inauguration of their successor(s). Often, a lame duck period is understood as a time of inaction, of sitting, and waiting. The problem is … San Diego families can’t afford to wait.
Low Campaign Finance Limits Harm Campaign Workers
Another election season has come to an end. The public is relieved to be rid of political ads on every commercial break, a mailbox full of cardstock they’ll never read, and strangers knocking at their door and texting them all the time. Campaign staffers, most newly unemployed, are recovering from the 50 to 120-hour work weeks that have defined their lives for the last three to nine months while they were paid meager monthly rates.
State Reform Gives Man Once Sentenced to Life Without Parole a Second Chance
A man who until only a few weeks ago was serving life without parole could soon be released from prison thanks to a statewide criminal justice reform. Brian Mason agreed in San Diego County Superior Court on Tuesday to a new 35-year sentence, after a judge in October vacated his decades-old felony-murder charge. He was still liable for several underlying crimes.
San Diego Tries — Again — to Develop a Vacant Property in the Heart of North Park
The historic Woolworth building in North Park has been sitting vacant on a prime piece of real estate along University Avenue for years, despite the city of San Diego’s attempts to renovate it. But the city is ready to try — once again — to redevelop the property.
Chula Vista (Probably) Won’t Send a Republican to SANDAG
This post originally appeared in the Nov. 19 Politics Report. The weekly newsletter is available to VOSD members only. Join today to get access. Mayor-elect John McCann’s victory in Chula Vista was a major pickup for Republicans in San Diego County’s second largest city, but it probably won’t give the party control over the second-largest vote at the San Diego Association of Governments.
San Diego Dumps Century-Old Law, Making Way for a Fee for Trash Collection
San Diegan voters are poised to dump a century-old law requiring the city to pick up the check for trash collection at most single-family homes. Voters approved Measure B by the narrowest of margins – it is leading as of Thursday night by just 2,890 votes out of the 398,000 votes cast. Its passage now allows the city to charge residents a fee to cover what it already spends collecting trash, freeing up about $50 million to be spent on other priorities in the city’s annual budget cycle.
Filipino-Americans Bring Drastic Changes to National City’s Political Structure
Last Tuesday, National City held its first ever district elections. These elections occurred on the one-year anniversary date of when Filipino-American residents, Ditas Yamane and Florfina Arce, demanded the city switch its election system from “at-large” (or city-wide) to district voting. The Filipino-American community and other groups joined their efforts to bring change.
Control of San Dieguito School Board Flips to Union-Endorsed Board Members
San Dieguito Union High School District in North County has been a haven for chaos over the last two years. From redistricting to reopening, letter grades, the text messages of one board member, comments about transgender students and others about Asian students, the district has been spinning out of control.
Another Private Childcare Provider Bites the Dust
This post originally appeared in the Nov. 17 Morning Report. Get the free daily newsletter in your inbox by subscribing today. This week, the owners of Honey Bear, a preschool in Point Loma, announced that after 55 years in business the school would be closing next week. “We have spent the last two and a half years wrestling with all of the impacts from COVID as well as state legislation and local legislation,” owners Michelle and Stephen Parker wrote in a note.
San Diego Has Made Little Progress Growing Its Tree Canopy, and Its Tree-planting Goals are Only Getting Steeper
In a Facebook group for San Diego moms, conversation recently buzzed about the lack of shade at playgrounds. Moms chimed in about the uncomfortably hot temperatures at playgrounds and concern for children playing in areas with high temperatures and direct sun. “I have a history of skin cancer in my...
Gloria To Urge Gov to Release State Homeless Funds
Local government officials across the state are set to meet with Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday to discuss next steps following Newsom’s decision to hold back hundreds of millions of dollars in state homelessness funds. City officials who have been waiting on more than $20 million in state Homeless...
Pandemic Politics Produced Mixed Results in Local School Board Races
Fueled by two years of pandemic politics over masks, vaccines and culture wars, conservatives mobilized to run for school board seats. But conservative candidates saw mixed results in school board elections nationally, and San Diego was no different. Former San Francisco Giant Aubrey Huff, whose combative conservative views and anti-vaccine...
