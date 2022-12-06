ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former St. Louis City aldermen sentencing takes places Tuesday afternoon

By Chris Regnier, Reggie Lee
FOX 2
 4 days ago

DOWNTOWN ST. LOUIS – Three former St. Louis City Board of Aldermen members who pleaded guilty in a federal public corruption case could be sentenced to prison Tuesday afternoon.

There could be significant time behind bars for former Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed, along with former Aldermen John Collins-Muhammad and Jeffrey Boyd for their roles in the bribery and pay-to-play case.

In a sentencing memo, the U.S. Attorney’s office shared that the three violated the public trust, and they should be justly punished. The sentences will be handed down by Judge Stephen Clark at the Eagleton Courthouse in downtown St. Louis.

The U.S. Attorney’s office said that according to sentencing guidelines, Reed and Collins-Muhammad should each face 37 to 46 months in prison for their roles in the pay-to-play schemes, while Boyd should receive 30 to 37 months behind bars.

Images released by federal prosecutors show all three city leaders receiving cash payments or other gifts.

Reed, Collins-Muhammad, and Boyd all resigned their positions on the Board of Aldermen and pleaded guilty to federal bribery-related charges in August.

Boyd also pleaded guilty to insurance fraud in a separate case.

Reed, Collins-Muhammad, and Boyd all said that they took thousands of dollars in exchange for political favors.

1 dead, 1 hurt after crane overturns at Metro East oil refinery

The sentencing memo from the U.S. Attorney’s office reads, “This case presents a picture of greed, pure and simple.” “These defendants sold their elected offices in exchange for cash bribes, campaign donations, and other things of value with total disregard for the best interests of their constituents – the real victims in this case.”

It goes on to read, “Our public officials should be held accountable for their criminal conduct by appropriate prison sentences; the victim citizens deserve it, and fairness and justice require it.”

The sentencing is slated to start at 1:30 p.m.

