Illinois hosts town hall meetings to help July flood victims Tuesday, Dec. 6
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – Illinois locals who still need assistance due to flooding can get more information on Tuesday, December 6.
St. Clair County and the Illinois Emergency Management Agencies are hosting town hall meetings. One is at 6:00 p.m. at Caseyville Village Hall.
There's another one at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 8, at new Bethel Missionary Baptist Church.
