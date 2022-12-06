Read full article on original website
borderbelt.org
Robeson County teen in foster care part of new lawsuit against NC’s top health agency
A 14-year-old boy from Robeson County has spent nearly three years at a psychiatric facility in Raeford, where he sleeps on a green pad in an otherwise bare room, eats meals and does school work in a small common area, and suffers insults from staff, according to a lawsuit filed this week.
qcnews.com
Moore County officials give substation attack update
A curfew will be lifted and power has been restored to the majority of Duke Energy customers, officials said Wednesday. Moore County officials give substation attack update. A curfew will be lifted and power has been restored to the majority of Duke Energy customers, officials said Wednesday. Mooresville skatepark drawing...
Renters continue to get priced out with few affordable options: 'It's a struggle.'
"We don't want to be one of those people sitting out there with a sign saying work for food, I lost my home."
Can I legally shoot someone inside my home in North Carolina?
(WGHP) — Is it legal to shoot someone to protect your home in North Carolina? The answer depends on the circumstances. First and foremost, if you need legal advice, you should contact an attorney. The information in this article is for general informational purposes only and does not, and is not intended to, constitute legal […]
jocoreport.com
Department Of Labor Fines Johnston County Business For Workplace Death
SELMA – The NC Department of Labor has fined a Johnston County business following the death of an employee. Vicky Lopez died May 3, 2022 after her arm became trapped inside a commercial dough mixer at Azteca Market on Meghan Circle in Selma. She was trapped in the industrial machine for two hours before being freed. The 44 year-old woman was airlifted from the scene and underwent emergency surgery but died later that day as a result of her injuries.
cbs17
2 sentenced after machine gun found following 130+ mph chase in Chatham County; case tied to rapper feud
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men were recently sentenced to prison after a high-profile, high-speed chase and manhunt — with ties to a rapper feud — in Chatham County last summer, officials said. The July 4 weekend incident involved four “armed and dangerous” suspects with two of...
FBI investigates after shots fired near South Carolina Duke Energy plant
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating after shots were fired near a Duke Energy plant in South Carolina.
WRAL
Raleigh attorney says person responsible for Moore County substation attacks could be tried for terrorism
With search warrants issued related to the attack on the Moore County power grid, here's what’s likely to come next in the investigation. Raleigh-based lawyer Christian Dysart is representing a client charged with destruction of an energy facility. The matter in Moore County is similar. In the Moore County...
Overcharging in NC becoming more common with 70 stores failing recent checks, agency says
A recent state check found 70 stores in 38 North Carolina counties had price scanning errors.
elonnewsnetwork.com
Defining the layers of the drug epidemic in Alamance County
After 18 years in active addiction, Todd Perry surrendered. Numerous arrests, a Driving While Impaired charge, and an overdose all led him to Residential Treatment Services of Alamance in 2018. The decision to seek treatment came after Perry was arrested for a DWI when his court-appointed attorney’s son — who...
Two earthquakes strike western NC within minutes
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — Two earthquakes were reported in North Carolina on Wednesday night. Both happened around 10:30 p.m. A magnitude 2.7 quake struck near Valley Hill, then a 2.1 quake was reported somewhere south of Asheville. Officials have not reported any damage, but the earthquakes had some neighbors...
'Out of control:' Glenwood South residents complain of noise, violence
RALEIGH, N.C. — During Tuesday night's city council meeting, residents of Glenwood South shared concerns over the noise and violence. Residents say there has been some changes to help address these issues – like additional lights, trash cans lining the streets and more officer patrols. However, some residents...
Thomas Mills | I don’t believe God shot up the substation, but if he did…
Two Duke Energy substations in Moore County were shot up this weekend, leaving 45,000 people without power. Duke says repairing the stations could take several days. The sheriff called the attack targeted and said the people responsible, “knew exactly what they were doing.” He imposed a curfew from 9pm to 5am. The governor declared a state of emergency. The FBI joined the investigation since attacking the power grid is a federal offense.
publicradioeast.org
Power restored four days after NC substation was shot up, $75,000 reward offered
Moore County has lifted its state of emergency now that power has been restored to customers who lost it in last weekend's attack on two substations. Duke Energy says it finished repairing and replacing the equipment Wednesday after it was damaged by gunfire Saturday night. Authorities still have not released...
cbs17
Raleigh CEO to spend 6+ years behind bars for $50 million+ fraud scheme
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — For crimes that were “motivated by greed” to support a “lavish lifestyle” a Raleigh CEO will be going to prison for 80 months, according to U.S. Attorney General Michael Easley. Tanya Grant, 51, was given her sentence on Thursday for a...
publicradioeast.org
A little girl in California has been granted a license to keep a unicorn
Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. A lot of little girls dream of owning a pet unicorn, but not many have stopped to think about the paperwork. One little girl in California did. Madeline wrote to Los Angeles County officials asking for approval to keep a unicorn in her backyard if she could find one. The animal control department agreed, granting her their very first unicorn license. Requirements include providing ample exposure to sunshine, moonbeams and rainbows. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
WRAL
Fomer Granville sheriff headed to jail
Former Granville County Sheriff Brindell Wilkins was convicted of obtaining property by false pretense and obstruction of justice related to allegations that he doctored records about his in-service training and firearms training from 2012 to 2018 to maintain state certification for himself and his staff. Former Granville County Sheriff Brindell...
Former Granville sheriff will spend 18 months behind bars for falsifying records
OXFORD, N.C. — A jury on Thursday decided within hours that former Granville County Sheriff Brindell Wilkins was guilty of obstruction of justice and other charges. Wilkins, who was suspended from that job in 2019, has been the subject of multiple ongoing investigations of his office. In this case,...
publicradioeast.org
Dozens of NC public schools to receive mental and behavioral health training to better help struggling students
This winter and spring, 130 public schools across North Carolina will receive mental and behavioral health training and consultation through the North Carolina Psychiatry Access Line. Officials say the services will give participating K-12 school staff the support they need to help their students who may be dealing with mental...
rhinotimes.com
The State Will Pay The Power Bills For Certain Low-Income Households
Are you part of a low-income family living with an older adult or someone with physical challenges?. Then the state’s Low Income Energy Assistance Program is an option to explore. Households with adults and people with disabilities can now apply for the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) “Low Income Energy Assistance Program.”
