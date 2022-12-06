Read full article on original website
Lab-grown meat manufacturer opening first U.S. facility in North Carolina
A company that makes lab-grown meat products is establishing it’s first commercial-scale food manufacturing facility in Wilson. Believer Meats said they will invest $123 million in the facility, which is expected to create up to 100 new jobs. “We’re pleased to welcome Believer Meats to North Carolina,” said Governor...
Wood pellet plant approval delayed amid concerns about impact on environment, communities of color
State officials have delayed approving an expansion for a wood pellet plant in northeastern North Carolina while they consider concerns about how the plant affects the environment and nearby communities of color. The state Department of Environmental Quality was supposed to decide two weeks ago whether to issue an air...
Town of Pikeville has regained control of its purse strings from the state
The Town of Pikeville, just north of Goldsboro, has regained control of its purse strings from the state of North Carolina. The town of 720 has been under the control of the Local Government Commission since April 2021, when it was left with not enough funds to pay for its budget and was at risk of missing $150,000 worth of payments.
Investigators: Cause of fire that killed one employee and destroyed QVC distribution center could not be determined
Federal investigators could not pinpoint the cause of the fire last year that destroyed the QVC distribution center in Rocky Mount but say it doesn’t appear to have been intentionally set. Fire crews from six counties responded to the fire, which killed employee Kevon Ricks. It has now been...
