Rocky Mount, NC

Lab-grown meat manufacturer opening first U.S. facility in North Carolina

A company that makes lab-grown meat products is establishing it’s first commercial-scale food manufacturing facility in Wilson. Believer Meats said they will invest $123 million in the facility, which is expected to create up to 100 new jobs. “We’re pleased to welcome Believer Meats to North Carolina,” said Governor...
Town of Pikeville has regained control of its purse strings from the state

The Town of Pikeville, just north of Goldsboro, has regained control of its purse strings from the state of North Carolina. The town of 720 has been under the control of the Local Government Commission since April 2021, when it was left with not enough funds to pay for its budget and was at risk of missing $150,000 worth of payments.
