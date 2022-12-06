ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robb Report

This Luxe New 96-Foot Yacht Is Like a Floating Spa and Health Club for Wellness Buffs

By Rachel Cormack
Robb Report
Robb Report
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BiOIZ_0jYy9LPv00

The health and wellness trend has certainly had an impact on yacht design . For proof of this, look no further than Arcadia Yachts .

The Italian yard has just unveiled the first model in a new yacht series that is centered around wellness. The newcomer, known as the A96 , spans 96 feet from tip to tail and is expected to debut at the Cannes Yachting Festival in 2023.

The full line, which Arcadia will develop over the next few years, will range from 66 feet (20 meters) to 131 feet (40 meters). The vessels will reportedly pair the go-anywhere spirit of the yard’s Sherpa models with the large volumes of the A designs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FAgQl_0jYy9LPv00
The beach area.

The A96 aims to connect seafarers with nature and ensure those onboard are at one with their surroundings. To that end, the spacious interior pairs large panes of glass with a flexible, open layout to create a sense of flow. Penned by Igor Lobanov, the 4,300-square-foot living quarters showcase a range of eco-friendly materials and elegant, sculptural furniture. As for accommodation, there will be cabins for up to 12 guests and five crew.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fGJfe_0jYy9LPv00
The lounge.

Outside, meanwhile, the A96 features a sizable beach area with fold-out bulwarks that create more space and a seamless path to the ocean. The aft deck is also equipped with lounge seating for alfresco entertaining. At the opposite end, the foredeck offers more than 500 square feet of space for yoga classes, meditation sessions and the like.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e4HhI_0jYy9LPv00
The foredeck.

As for grunt, the A96 will be equipped with four Volvo IPS engines that are expected to deliver a top speed of 24 knots. When cruising at 16 knots, the vessel has an estimated range of 600 nautical miles. At 10 knots, she can cover 2,000 nautical miles. She can also be fitted with solar panels to generate clean, green energy to power the hotel load.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28d4YW_0jYy9LPv00
The owner’s cabin.

Arcadia has nearly completed the lamination of the first hull from the series and is expected to start construction on the vessel later this year.

More from Robb Report Best of Robb Report

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

Boat of the Week: This Luxe New 67-Foot Fast Cruiser Is Plush Enough to Make a Superyacht Jealous

Suites at the Ritz don’t come much more luxurious than this. Spanning the full beam of this ground-breaking, all-new 67-footer from Florida’s Lazzara Yachts, is a master bedroom you might never want to leave. In this over-sized space, there’s a centrally mounted queen bed you can walk all around, along with more diamond-quilted leather than you’ll find in a Bentley. There’s even a mirrored ceiling, no doubt for the times owners want to “reflect” on their success. Slide open the full-width rear glass doors, and you can step from the bedroom right onto your very own secluded, teak-decked private patio, with oversized...
FLORIDA STATE
Robb Report

This 262-Foot Ice-Class Explorer Yacht Concept Was Designed for High-Latitude Cruising

Grant Maughan spent nearly 40 years cruising various types of vessels across the globe before he moved into concept design. It’s not exactly surprising, then, that the Australian seafarer has penned one incredible explorer yacht. Billed as a “go-anywhere machine,” Project EvO spans 262 feet (80 meters) from tip to tail and has been outfitted for high-latitude expeditions. Maughan himself has voyaged to the Arctic and Antarctic and thus understands the exact features that are required in such taxing environments. The vessel, which Maughan designed using Rhino3D software, features a “rugged yet contemporary exterior,” a prominent pointed bow and an ice-class hull...
Robb Report

This 50-Foot Yacht Is Built to Tackle Rough Seas—All the Way Down to Its ‘Indestructible’ Wet Bar

Stratos wants to make the provenance of its debut yacht crystal clear. The nascent Dutch yard’s new 50-footer has been christened somewhat patriotically: the Dutch Built 50. The inaugural model is the brainchild of Bas Lengers. The avid seafarer, who already helms yacht dealership Lengers Yachts, recently founded Stratos and poured 40 years of international nautical experience into the yard’s first yacht. Lengers has no doubts about the design, either. He claims the Dutch Built 50 will outrival competitors in the 50-foot yachting segment on account of its high quality and exceptional seakeeping abilities.“I can say with complete confidence that the Stratos...
yankodesign.com

This bright red cabin is inspired by the traditional Norwegian boathouses

Norwegian architecture studio Handegård Arkitektur designed a bright red cabin on the seafront in Hankøsundet, Østfold. Called Bathhouse, the cabin is raised on stacks of granite, elevating it above the water, and giving the impression that it is floating in the air. The cabin was heavily influenced by the aesthetics of traditional Norwegian boathouses, especially their red color exteriors.
Robb Report

Boat of the Week: This Insane 286-Foot Superyacht Has Its Own German Microbrewery Onboard

Considered to be the ultimate luxury, it seems only right that time should be the starting point for a new superyacht concept. With a certified helipad, submarine platform, two underwater observation lounges and a fleet of tenders, “Time” outlines the blueprint for an explorer yacht that just may help owners and guests get off the clock while at sea. The concept by Studio Valentin Design, in partnership with Abeking & Rasmussen, might be better named “Down Time.” The 282-foot, seven-decked concept optimizes the available interior volume while packing in as many pleasure-inducing features as possible, including a sports club with a...
Robb Report

A Russian Oligarch’s $500 Million Megayacht Has Avoided Seizure for Months. It Was Just Spotted in the Maldives.

Nord might just be the most elusive superyacht on the high seas. The $500 million Lürssen vessel, which is believed to be owned by Russian billionaire Alexey Mordashov, left Hong Kong in late October and was due to dock in Cape Town, South Africa on November 9, according to the vessel’s automatic identification systems (AIS). During the trip, however, it stopped transmitting its location and ostensibly disappeared. Until now, that is. YouTube channel eSysman Superyachts has released footage of the superyacht traveling between two islands in the Maldives. The channel, which has more than 200,000 subscribers, received footage from one “amazing”...
Ingram Atkinson

"God built me for this job" Man destroys town after finding out concrete factory blocks his business

What would you do if something or someone got in the way of running your business?. American welder and proprietor of a shop that fixed car mufflers was Marvin Heemeyer. Heemeyer went on a rampage in Granby, Colorado, on June 4, 2004, and used a modified bulldozer to destroy multiple buildings. Heemeyer had a zoning issue with the municipal officials over the construction of concrete batching factories next door, which caused some of his mufflers to rust owing to airborne dust particles, and Heemeyer had made repeated charges of unfair treatment from government officials before the rampage.
GRANBY, CO
Looper

Chumlee's One Piece Of Advice To Anyone Thinking Of Coming To The Gold & Silver Pawn Shop - Exclusive

Who knew there was so much to learn at a pawn shop? That's certainly the case if you visit the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas, Nevada, home to History's "Pawn Stars." People from all over the globe travel to this hock shop to see all of the treasures hidden within its walls. Plus, if you have a rare antique you're looking to get some cash for, you can always bring it in and learn something about the item from Rick Harrison or one of his many experts.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Robb Report

This Rare 1981 John Lennon-Yoko Ono Issue of Rolling Stone Will Be Auctioned Off for Charity

On December 8, 1980—just hours before he was murdered by a deranged fan near the entranceway to his New York apartment building—John Lennon welcomed photographer Annie Leibowitz into his home so she could take his photo for the cover of Rolling Stone. “The session took place in a bright, sunny room overlooking the park,” Yoko Ono recalled in 2004. “We were feeling comfortable because it was Annie, whom we respected and trusted, so John seemed not to have any problem taking off his clothes.” The image of a naked, vulnerable Lennon curled up next to a clothed Ono on their bed appeared on the January 22,...
NEW YORK STATE
InsideHook

This Turtle-Shaped Yacht Might Be the Biggest Boat in the World

What will the world do with a 1,800 foot long, 2,000 foot wide yacht shaped like a sea turtle? That’s unclear, but it appears we’ll be getting one nevertheless. Per a new report from CNN, Italian design house Pierpaolo Lazzarini has debuted plans for a gargantuan terayacht — which, for the uninitiated, is a name given to vessels bigger than super, mega and giga yachts — to the tune of $8 billion, with Saudi Arabia as the proposed home for the project.
Robb Report

Robb Report

46K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy