This Luxe New 96-Foot Yacht Is Like a Floating Spa and Health Club for Wellness Buffs

The health and wellness trend has certainly had an impact on yacht design . For proof of this, look no further than Arcadia Yachts .

The Italian yard has just unveiled the first model in a new yacht series that is centered around wellness. The newcomer, known as the A96 , spans 96 feet from tip to tail and is expected to debut at the Cannes Yachting Festival in 2023.

The full line, which Arcadia will develop over the next few years, will range from 66 feet (20 meters) to 131 feet (40 meters). The vessels will reportedly pair the go-anywhere spirit of the yard’s Sherpa models with the large volumes of the A designs.

The beach area.

The A96 aims to connect seafarers with nature and ensure those onboard are at one with their surroundings. To that end, the spacious interior pairs large panes of glass with a flexible, open layout to create a sense of flow. Penned by Igor Lobanov, the 4,300-square-foot living quarters showcase a range of eco-friendly materials and elegant, sculptural furniture. As for accommodation, there will be cabins for up to 12 guests and five crew.

The lounge.

Outside, meanwhile, the A96 features a sizable beach area with fold-out bulwarks that create more space and a seamless path to the ocean. The aft deck is also equipped with lounge seating for alfresco entertaining. At the opposite end, the foredeck offers more than 500 square feet of space for yoga classes, meditation sessions and the like.

The foredeck.

As for grunt, the A96 will be equipped with four Volvo IPS engines that are expected to deliver a top speed of 24 knots. When cruising at 16 knots, the vessel has an estimated range of 600 nautical miles. At 10 knots, she can cover 2,000 nautical miles. She can also be fitted with solar panels to generate clean, green energy to power the hotel load.

The owner’s cabin.

Arcadia has nearly completed the lamination of the first hull from the series and is expected to start construction on the vessel later this year.