As the football team at Hamburg Area High School advances through the playoffs, the band will follow them. The first playoff game of the season was on November 4th, 2022 at our home stadium. The band went and dressed in all white to support the football team. The second football game was on November 12th, 2022 at Wyomissing stadium. The final score of the game was 49-14 and Wyomissing won. The band did not perform their field show. They just went to provide some music for the football team.

HAMBURG, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO