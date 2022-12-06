Read full article on original website
Southern Columbia — State champs once again
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — On Friday, the Cumberland Valley High School bleachers were filled with fans decked out in black and gold. They were there to watch the Southern Columbia football team win its sixth straight state title. "It's super exciting because my brother is a senior Braedon Wisloski, and...
Penn State coach James Franklin gets to the chopper for Pine-Richland, Imhotep Charter championship game
Penn State coach James Franklin took a stylish stop at the Pennsylvania 5A state championship football game Friday night between Imhotep Charter and Pine-Richland. Franklin arrived in Mechanicsburg via helicopter to take in the game: And then with Pine-Richland leading 21-7 late in the third ...
Harrisburg freshman Kevin Brown receives second college offer from ACC school
It’s a big week for Kevin Brown, as his Harrisburg Cougars are set to face off against St. Joes Prep on Saturday for a chance at PIAA gold. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
CVSD athletes prosper; Asst. Superintendent resigns
After less than a year in the role, Conewago Valley’s assistant superintendent will resign to take a job elsewhere. During the school board meeting on Monday, the board approved Dr. Robert Walker’s resignation, effective at the end of the day on Feb. 16. Walker was given the job...
Local philanthropist honored for impact on region
Business leader and philanthropist, Frank G. Pellegrino, has been recognized for his lifetime of service and charitable giving by the Central Pa. Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP). On Nov. 16, National Philanthropy Day, Frank was presented with the Philanthropist of the Year Award in Mechanicsburg, with his family by his side. “Susquehanna Health Foundation was honored to nominate Frank for the award. He embodies philanthropy and service,...
Pine-Richland stuns Imhotep Charter in PIAA Class 5A final on Ryan Palmieri’s big night
MECHANICSBURG — Pine-Richland quarterbacks sure have a knack for big performances in the biggest games, a history that includes Ben DiNucci, Phil Jurkovec and Cole Spencer. Add another Rams QB to the list, even if he didn’t start the year playing that position. Ryan Palmieri rushed for 184...
Freshman phenom leads boosted Villanova against Boston College
There’s a direct correlation between the return of Cam Whitmore and Villanova’s two-game winning streak. Whitmore, a highly-touted freshman, had
‘We are not afraid’: Harrisburg ready to take on powerhouse St. Joseph’s Prep for 6A title
Ask Calvin Everett what has made this Harrisburg football team special and there is a brief pause. A moment to think. A deep exhale.
Cedar Crest drops Harrisburg in Cedar Crest Booster Club Girls Basketball Tournament
Harrisburg dropped a 52-36 decision to Cedar Crest Friday in the Cedar Crest Booster Club Girls Basketball Tournament. The Falcons will face off against Mechanicsburg in Saturday’s Championship, while the Cougars will go up against Elco in the Consolation. Ah’nae Robinson and Sanaai Henry paced the Cougars with 12...
Aliquippa falls to Bishop McDevitt in PIAA Class 4A football championship game
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — The Aliquippa Quips were stopped from repeating their reign as state champions, falling to Bishop McDevitt High School 41-18 in a rematch of last year's PIAA Class 4A title game. Watch highlights of the game in the video player above. This is the second state championship...
Union playoff run ends with loss to Steelton-Highspire in PIAA Class A football final
MECHANICSBURG – Union could see the end zone all afternoon, but didn’t get there enough. The offense created four red-zone chances Thursday and crossed the goal line only once in a 22-8 loss to Steelton-Highspire that ended the Scotties’ Cinderella story in the PIAA Class A final at Cumberland Valley’s Chapman Field.
Marching band following football team to playoffs
As the football team at Hamburg Area High School advances through the playoffs, the band will follow them. The first playoff game of the season was on November 4th, 2022 at our home stadium. The band went and dressed in all white to support the football team. The second football game was on November 12th, 2022 at Wyomissing stadium. The final score of the game was 49-14 and Wyomissing won. The band did not perform their field show. They just went to provide some music for the football team.
9 former Pa. high school football players charged with hazing after teammates were burned
The Pa. attorney general on Thursday announced charges against nine former members of a central Pa. high school in connection with hazing against new members of the team in 2020. The Northumberland County District Attorney’s office referred the situation at Mount Carmel High School to the Attorney General’s office for...
‘This is really big’: Harrisburg, Steel-High, Bishop McDevitt heading to state title games with their community behind them
Alex Erby was already working on the plan last week, and it sounded like a good one. Regardless of the outcome of this weekend’s football state title games, the Steel-High star quarterback said the city of Harrisburg should just throw a big party for its teams — Harrisburg, Bishop McDevitt and his Rollers.
AG charges dozens of Pa. car dealers with ‘title washing,’ including some in Lehigh Valley
Almost two dozen eastern Pennsylvania businesses from Philadelphia to Allentown are accused of falsifying titles for stolen vehicles and inspections for totaled cars. The “title washing” charges against 30 people and 21 businesses in Lehigh, Lebanon and Philadelphia counties were announced Friday by Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s office. Five of the people charged and two of the businesses are in Allentown, according to affidavits.
Multiple businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors in Pa.
Multiple businesses across counties in Pa. have been accused of selling alcohol to minors, according to reports. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) recently released information on compliance checks. THE LCE enforces liquor laws and other related provisions in Pa., PAHomepage.com reported. Sullivan, Northumberland, Northumberland, Columbia,...
Hundreds of Pa. public vehicles up for auction
If you are looking to buy a used car, Pennsylvania has 450 you might be interested in.
Dauphin County man settles lawsuit against Williamsport cop for $50K
WILLIAMSPORT-A Steelton man who said he was harassed, handcuffed and never charged has settled for $50,000 a federal civil suit against a Williamsport police officer. The settlement with Keith Anderson was reached through a mediator without the defendant, Officer Clinton J. Gardner, admitting liability. Charter Oak Fire Insurance Co. will...
State Fire Commissioner McGarvey issues statement regarding line-of-duty deaths
PA (WOLF) — Acting State Fire Commissioner Charles McGarvey issued the following statement today on the recent increase in firefighter line-of-duty deaths:. "Yesterday afternoon, our office learned of the recent house fire in West Penn Township near Tamaqua, Schuylkill County during which three individuals unfortunately lost their lives. Two of the individuals were firefighters that were actively fighting the fire when they became trapped. While eventually rescued, they later succumbed to their injuries.
Motorcyclist Critical In Manheim Route 72 Crash
A motorcyclist was in critical condition after a crash on Route 72 in Manheim Friday, Dec. 9, authorities said.The Myerstown man, 64, was going into the intersection after passing a stopped vehicle at a stop sign when another vehicle going across the intersection struck the motorcyclist, attempting…
