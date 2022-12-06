ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland, PA

Newswatch 16

Southern Columbia — State champs once again

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — On Friday, the Cumberland Valley High School bleachers were filled with fans decked out in black and gold. They were there to watch the Southern Columbia football team win its sixth straight state title. "It's super exciting because my brother is a senior Braedon Wisloski, and...
MECHANICSBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Local philanthropist honored for impact on region

Business leader and philanthropist, Frank G. Pellegrino, has been recognized for his lifetime of service and charitable giving by the Central Pa. Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP). On Nov. 16, National Philanthropy Day, Frank was presented with the Philanthropist of the Year Award in Mechanicsburg, with his family by his side. “Susquehanna Health Foundation was honored to nominate Frank for the award. He embodies philanthropy and service,...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
hawkhappenings.org

Marching band following football team to playoffs

As the football team at Hamburg Area High School advances through the playoffs, the band will follow them. The first playoff game of the season was on November 4th, 2022 at our home stadium. The band went and dressed in all white to support the football team. The second football game was on November 12th, 2022 at Wyomissing stadium. The final score of the game was 49-14 and Wyomissing won. The band did not perform their field show. They just went to provide some music for the football team.
HAMBURG, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

AG charges dozens of Pa. car dealers with ‘title washing,’ including some in Lehigh Valley

Almost two dozen eastern Pennsylvania businesses from Philadelphia to Allentown are accused of falsifying titles for stolen vehicles and inspections for totaled cars. The “title washing” charges against 30 people and 21 businesses in Lehigh, Lebanon and Philadelphia counties were announced Friday by Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s office. Five of the people charged and two of the businesses are in Allentown, according to affidavits.
ALLENTOWN, PA
PennLive.com

Multiple businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors in Pa.

Multiple businesses across counties in Pa. have been accused of selling alcohol to minors, according to reports. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) recently released information on compliance checks. THE LCE enforces liquor laws and other related provisions in Pa., PAHomepage.com reported. Sullivan, Northumberland, Northumberland, Columbia,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WOLF

State Fire Commissioner McGarvey issues statement regarding line-of-duty deaths

PA (WOLF) — Acting State Fire Commissioner Charles McGarvey issued the following statement today on the recent increase in firefighter line-of-duty deaths:. "Yesterday afternoon, our office learned of the recent house fire in West Penn Township near Tamaqua, Schuylkill County during which three individuals unfortunately lost their lives. Two of the individuals were firefighters that were actively fighting the fire when they became trapped. While eventually rescued, they later succumbed to their injuries.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Motorcyclist Critical In Manheim Route 72 Crash

A motorcyclist was in critical condition after a crash on Route 72 in Manheim Friday, Dec. 9, authorities said.The Myerstown man, 64, was going into the intersection after passing a stopped vehicle at a stop sign when another vehicle going across the intersection struck the motorcyclist, attempting…
MANHEIM, PA

