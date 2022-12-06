Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
CA WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow with total snow accumulations of 3 to 4 feet. expected with isolated heavier amounts to 5 feet. Winds could. gust as high as 60 mph. Over the highest elevations, expect. heavy...
CA WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WIND ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED... Winds will continue to decrease this morning. ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Mendocino Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior,. Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southwestern Mendocino.
The San Francisco man behind Hawaii's famous Road to Hana
The Road to Hana — the famous East Maui road with 620 curves and 59 bridges — is often described as a must-do for tourists to Hawaii. It’s become one of Maui’s biggest attractions, with about 400 to 600 people driving it every day. Anyone who’s...
Video shows cliffside crashing onto beach in Southern California
A news helicopter was flying right above when a cliffside crashed onto the beach Friday.
The Lake Tahoe app you can use for free rides instead of Uber
Learn how to book a ride via Lake Link.
California company hit with $128 million fine over pot gummies
A California pot company has been hit with a $128 million fine for illegally producing millions of cannabis gummies.
SOUTHERN UTAH 67, CAL STATE FULLERTON 60
Percentages: FG .375, FT .647. 3-Point Goals: 7-20, .350 (Wrightsell 4-8, Eaton 1-2, M.Jones 1-2, Harris 1-6, Panov 0-1, San Antonio 0-1). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Square 2, Bastian, San Antonio). Turnovers: 12 (Eaton 2, M.Jones 2, Square 2, Bastian, Harris, Lee, Panov, San Antonio,...
SF Giants owner donates to conspiracy theorist who questioned women's suffrage
Weeks before missing out on Aaron Judge, Charles Johnson gave to a candidate who said America has "suffered" as a result of women's suffrage.
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 4' game
SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily 4" game were:. ¶ Ticket-holders with all four winning numbers in the order given win the top prize. Lesser amounts are also awarded to ticket-holders with other varying combinations of the winning numbers.
