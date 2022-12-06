ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carmel-by-the-sea, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

CA WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow with total snow accumulations of 3 to 4 feet. expected with isolated heavier amounts to 5 feet. Winds could. gust as high as 60 mph. Over the highest elevations, expect. heavy...
HANFORD, CA
SFGate

CA WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WIND ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED... Winds will continue to decrease this morning. ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Mendocino Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior,. Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southwestern Mendocino.
EUREKA, CA
SFGate

SOUTHERN UTAH 67, CAL STATE FULLERTON 60

Percentages: FG .375, FT .647. 3-Point Goals: 7-20, .350 (Wrightsell 4-8, Eaton 1-2, M.Jones 1-2, Harris 1-6, Panov 0-1, San Antonio 0-1). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Square 2, Bastian, San Antonio). Turnovers: 12 (Eaton 2, M.Jones 2, Square 2, Bastian, Harris, Lee, Panov, San Antonio,...
CEDAR CITY, UT
SFGate

Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 4' game

SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily 4" game were:. ¶ Ticket-holders with all four winning numbers in the order given win the top prize. Lesser amounts are also awarded to ticket-holders with other varying combinations of the winning numbers.
SACRAMENTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy