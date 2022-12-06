Baroness Mone takes leave of absence as Labour steps up pressure over PPE

Tory peer Baroness Mone is taking a leave of absence from the House of Lords to “clear her name” over allegations about her links to a firm awarded contracts for personal protective equipment (PPE) during the coronavirus pandemic.

The news emerged as Labour prepared to force the Government to release records relating to the award of contracts to PPE Medpro.

Reports – denied by Lady Mone – have suggested the peer may have profited from PPE Medpro winning public contracts worth more than £200 million to supply equipment after she recommended it to ministers in the early days of the pandemic.

The peer, who founded lingerie firm Ultimo, claimed the accusations had been “unjustly” levelled against her.

“With immediate effect, Baroness Mone will be taking a leave of absence from the House of Lords in order to clear her name of the allegations that have been unjustly levelled against her,” a statement released by her office said.

The leave of absence means Lady Mone will not attend sittings of the House, vote on any proceedings and will not be able to claim any allowance.

Labour will present a humble address motion later on Tuesday to force a binding Commons vote to secure the release of documents relating to the contracts.