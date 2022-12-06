ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kendall, FL

Click10.com

Police: 2 more teens arrested in parking garage shooting at Dadeland Mall

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police have arrested two additional teens involved in a shooting that took place inside a parking garage at Dadeland Mall in Kendall, authorities said. According to police, an argument between two groups of people preceded the shooting at about 9:30 p.m., Monday in the...
KENDALL, FL
Click10.com

Man stabbed during robbery in Miami, police say

MIAMI, Fla. – A robber stabbed a man on Friday afternoon in Miami, police said. The stabbing was at about 5:30 p.m., near the intersection of Northwest 36 Avenue and Fourth Street, just east of the Magic City Casino, according to Officer Kiara Delva, a spokeswoman for the Miami Police Department.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Police: Miami man arrested after shooting, killing roommate

MIAMI – A man was arrested on Thursday in connection with a shooting that left one man dead in Miami, authorities said. According to the arrest report, officers responded to a shooting around 2:00 p.m. at a residence near the 1700 block of Northwest 58th Street. The shooter was...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Woman’s murder in Miami Beach remains unsolved

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – It has been about three days since a 47-year-old woman turned up dead at the Sherry Frontenac Hotel in Miami Beach. The murder of Marelbi Ruiz Lara remained unsolved on Friday and her friends said they had yet to understand the tragedy. Marleny Usa described...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Police officers arrest student over gun at school in Broward

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Police arrested a student on Friday afternoon after receiving a tip of a suspect carrying a gun on school property at William Dandy Middle School. The school is located at 2400 NW 26th St., in Fort Lauderdale. According to Fort Lauderdale Police Spokeswoman Casey Liening,...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Police: Shooting injures 1 in Miami-Dade’s West Perrine

WEST PERRINE, Fla. – One person was injured during a shooting on Thursday in Miami-Dade’s West Perrine neighborhood, police said. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel responded to a two-story apartment building near the intersection of Southwest 172 Street and Duval Avenue, as police officers limited access to 172 Street at Southwest 100 Avenue.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

‘I don’t want to have to do this to you, little man,’ suspect allegedly tells co-worker before stealing his car

MIAMI – A 36-year-old man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly stole his new co-worker’s vehicle in Miami, authorities said. According to the suspect’s arrest report, Talon Jackson, of Florida City, and the victim pulled up to the Jackson Medical Tower building at 1200 NW 15th St. around 6:40 a.m. Wednesday in the victim’s gray 2018 Nissan Maxima.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Family escapes from burning home in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A fire erupted early Friday morning inside a home in southwest Miami-Dade. The homeowner, Juan Forte, said he was awakened by the fire at his home in the 15300 block of Southwest 178th Terrace. He told Local 10 News that he got his two children,...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL

