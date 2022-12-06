ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, NY

wrfalp.com

chautauquatoday.com

Robbery Investigation Leads to Arrests in Town of Portland

An investigation into a past-tense assault and a report of stolen property last weekend in the Town of Portland resulted in three arrests. On December 3rd, the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office investigated the assault that occurred at about 2:30 AM that day and determined that 23-year-old Rebecca Gard of the Town of Portland allegedly convinced the victim to meet her at an address on Lake Avenue, and upon doing so, the victim was allegedly attacked and beaten up by 29-year-old Philip Whitfield, also of the Town of Portland. During the altercation, Gard and Whitfield allegedly stole property from the victim. The following day, deputies took a report of found property and discovered that Whitfield and Gard, as well as 28-year-old Nicholas Marczynski of Dunkirk, were allegedly in possession of property that did not belong to them.
PORTLAND, NY
wrfalp.com

19 People Arrested Following Investigation Into Fentanyl, Meth Ring

Nineteen people have been arrested following a narcotics investigation into a large scale fentanyl and methamphetamine distribution ring in the Jamestown area. The Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force, Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Narcotics Investigators, and Ellicott Police Department conducted raids on 628 Spring Street and 15 West Cowden Street in Jamestown, and at 252 West Main Street in Falconer on Wednesday afternoon, December 7.
JAMESTOWN, NY
explore venango

Police Release Details of One-Vehicle Crash on Route 8

SANDYCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a crash that occurred last week on State Route 8 in Sandycreek Township last. According to a release issued by PSP Franklin on Thursday, December 8, the crash happened at 9:09 a.m. on Tuesday, November 29, on State Route 8 (15th Street) in Sandycreek Township, Venango County.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

State Police Investigate 'Distraction Thefts' at Erie County Walmart Stores

Pennsylvania State Police are asking for assistance to identify the suspects in a series of what investigators are calling "distraction thefts" at the Walmart stores in Erie County, according to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers. They happened at the Walmart locations on Buffalo Rd. in Harborcreek or Downs Dr. in Summit Township...
ERIE COUNTY, PA
wellsvillesun.com

Amity-based State Police and Livingston County Sheriff’s Department solve home invasion cases. Read full arrest report

The victims were all reportedly part of the Amish community. Based on local reports, two men have been staging home invasion style robberies in Livingston and Allegany Counties since July of this year. Livingston County Sheriff Investigators have been pursuing the violent burglars since. The duo attacked in Allegany County...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, NY
Niagara Falls Reporter

Can you identify this accident victim?

On December 6, 2022 at approximately 5:03 pm the Niagara Falls Police Department responded to the intersection of 19th Street and Elmwood Ave to investigate a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. A 37 year old Niagara Falls woman, driving a 2022 Hyundai Sonata northbound on 19th Street, was making a left hand turn onto Elmwood Avenue when her vehicle struck a pedestrian who was crossing Elmwood Avenue at the intersection. The pedestrian was hit with the passenger side of the vehicle and rolled onto the hood before striking the ground. He was taken to Erie County Medical Center for treatment of a serious head injury. He is in the trauma ICU in guarded condition. The pedestrian is currently unidentified. If anyone has any information regarding this accident or the identity of the pedestrian, please call the NFPD Traffic Division at 716.286.4563 or the information line at 716.286.4711.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
explore venango

Vehicle Slams into Boulder, Tree Along Route 62

HICKORY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A vehicle crashed into a boulder and a tree along State Route 62 in Hickory Township on Tuesday evening. According to Marienville-based State Police, this crash occurred around 7:56 p.m. on Tuesday, December 6, on State Route 62, in Hickory Township, Forest County. Police...
FOREST COUNTY, PA
News 4 Buffalo

Arrest made tied to July killing in Chautauqua County

SINCLAIRVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — An arrest was made Thursday tied to a shooting death that took place in July of this year in Sinclairville, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office announced. Deputies say that at approximately 11:50 a.m. Thursday, they took an individual into custody for allegedly causing the shooting death of 19-year-old Joseph Misciagno on […]
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
yourdailylocal.com

Warren Man Charged in Overdose Death

WARREN, Pa. – A Warren man is facing felony charges for his alleged involvement in a drug overdose death. Christian Papalia, 19, of 208 Walnut St. was charged early Friday morning with one count each of drug delivery resulting in death and manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to deliver. Drug delivery resulting in death, a first-degree felony, carries a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison.
WARREN, PA
wesb.com

19 Arrested in Chautauqua County Drug Busts

19 people are facing charges after an investigation into a large scale fentanyl and methamphetamine distribution ring in the Jamestown area. On Wednesday afternoon, members of the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force, Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Narcotics Investigators, and Ellicott Police Department executed search warrants at two locations in Jamestown and one in Falconer, resulting in the seizure of fentanyl, methamphetamine, weapons, drug paraphernalia, and cash.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

BPD arrest man on attempted murder charges after domestic-related shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was arrested and charged with attempted murder following a shooting on Wednesday night, the Buffalo Police Department announced. Martin Zachary, 40, was charged with second-degree attempted murder, one count each of first-degree and second-degree assault, as well as second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Police say the domestic-related […]
BUFFALO, NY
erienewsnow.com

Jamestown Man Sentenced For Felony Drug Possession After Evading Arrest

MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – After evading arrest for months, a 50-year-old Jamestown man was finally sentenced for felony drug possession in Chautauqua County Court this week. The county District Attorney’s Office says Christopher Howie was sentenced Wednesday to six years behind bars after he plead guilty to...
JAMESTOWN, NY

