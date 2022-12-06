An investigation into a past-tense assault and a report of stolen property last weekend in the Town of Portland resulted in three arrests. On December 3rd, the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office investigated the assault that occurred at about 2:30 AM that day and determined that 23-year-old Rebecca Gard of the Town of Portland allegedly convinced the victim to meet her at an address on Lake Avenue, and upon doing so, the victim was allegedly attacked and beaten up by 29-year-old Philip Whitfield, also of the Town of Portland. During the altercation, Gard and Whitfield allegedly stole property from the victim. The following day, deputies took a report of found property and discovered that Whitfield and Gard, as well as 28-year-old Nicholas Marczynski of Dunkirk, were allegedly in possession of property that did not belong to them.

PORTLAND, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO