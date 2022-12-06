Read full article on original website
State Police Calls: Driver, Infant Escape Injuries in Collision With Deer
FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. A 32-year-old Pleasantville woman was traveling northbound on State Route 36 near Jamison Run Road in Tionesta Township, Forest County, on December 7, 2022, when a deer entered the roadway from the east side of the road.
wrfalp.com
Arrest Made in Fatal Shooting in Sinclairville
The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office said following the case going to Grand Jury, a suspect has been charged with 1st degree Manslaughter in the death of 19-year old Joseph Misciagno on July 5, 2022. The suspect, whose name has not been released, has been arraigned and sent to jail...
chautauquatoday.com
Robbery Investigation Leads to Arrests in Town of Portland
An investigation into a past-tense assault and a report of stolen property last weekend in the Town of Portland resulted in three arrests. On December 3rd, the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office investigated the assault that occurred at about 2:30 AM that day and determined that 23-year-old Rebecca Gard of the Town of Portland allegedly convinced the victim to meet her at an address on Lake Avenue, and upon doing so, the victim was allegedly attacked and beaten up by 29-year-old Philip Whitfield, also of the Town of Portland. During the altercation, Gard and Whitfield allegedly stole property from the victim. The following day, deputies took a report of found property and discovered that Whitfield and Gard, as well as 28-year-old Nicholas Marczynski of Dunkirk, were allegedly in possession of property that did not belong to them.
Buffalo teen facing manslaughter charges in fatal 33 crash case to remain in adult court
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Friday morning, Julian Armstead, 16, the Buffalo teen charged for the death of four teenagers, was back in court. The judge ruled that Armstead's case will continue in adult court, despite the defense's argument that his case be moved to family court. Armstead faces four...
wrfalp.com
19 People Arrested Following Investigation Into Fentanyl, Meth Ring
Nineteen people have been arrested following a narcotics investigation into a large scale fentanyl and methamphetamine distribution ring in the Jamestown area. The Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force, Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Narcotics Investigators, and Ellicott Police Department conducted raids on 628 Spring Street and 15 West Cowden Street in Jamestown, and at 252 West Main Street in Falconer on Wednesday afternoon, December 7.
Police Release Details of One-Vehicle Crash on Route 8
SANDYCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a crash that occurred last week on State Route 8 in Sandycreek Township last. According to a release issued by PSP Franklin on Thursday, December 8, the crash happened at 9:09 a.m. on Tuesday, November 29, on State Route 8 (15th Street) in Sandycreek Township, Venango County.
erienewsnow.com
State Police Investigate 'Distraction Thefts' at Erie County Walmart Stores
Pennsylvania State Police are asking for assistance to identify the suspects in a series of what investigators are calling "distraction thefts" at the Walmart stores in Erie County, according to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers. They happened at the Walmart locations on Buffalo Rd. in Harborcreek or Downs Dr. in Summit Township...
Jamestown man arrested after attempting to run over victim while baby was in the vehicle
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 24-year-old Jamestown man is facing multiple charges following a domestic dispute incident, according to Jamestown police. At 4 p.m. Wednesday, police say they were patrolling the area of N. Main Street when they observed a domestic dispute in progress. After further investigation, police say Tyler Coulter attempted to run over […]
wellsvillesun.com
Amity-based State Police and Livingston County Sheriff’s Department solve home invasion cases. Read full arrest report
The victims were all reportedly part of the Amish community. Based on local reports, two men have been staging home invasion style robberies in Livingston and Allegany Counties since July of this year. Livingston County Sheriff Investigators have been pursuing the violent burglars since. The duo attacked in Allegany County...
Niagara Falls Reporter
Can you identify this accident victim?
On December 6, 2022 at approximately 5:03 pm the Niagara Falls Police Department responded to the intersection of 19th Street and Elmwood Ave to investigate a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. A 37 year old Niagara Falls woman, driving a 2022 Hyundai Sonata northbound on 19th Street, was making a left hand turn onto Elmwood Avenue when her vehicle struck a pedestrian who was crossing Elmwood Avenue at the intersection. The pedestrian was hit with the passenger side of the vehicle and rolled onto the hood before striking the ground. He was taken to Erie County Medical Center for treatment of a serious head injury. He is in the trauma ICU in guarded condition. The pedestrian is currently unidentified. If anyone has any information regarding this accident or the identity of the pedestrian, please call the NFPD Traffic Division at 716.286.4563 or the information line at 716.286.4711.
Vehicle Slams into Boulder, Tree Along Route 62
HICKORY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A vehicle crashed into a boulder and a tree along State Route 62 in Hickory Township on Tuesday evening. According to Marienville-based State Police, this crash occurred around 7:56 p.m. on Tuesday, December 6, on State Route 62, in Hickory Township, Forest County. Police...
Estate of Troy Hodge, man who died in Lockport PD custody, to receive $3 million
The estate of Troy Hodge, the man who died in Lockport police custody in June 2019, will receive $3 million.
Arrest made tied to July killing in Chautauqua County
SINCLAIRVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — An arrest was made Thursday tied to a shooting death that took place in July of this year in Sinclairville, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office announced. Deputies say that at approximately 11:50 a.m. Thursday, they took an individual into custody for allegedly causing the shooting death of 19-year-old Joseph Misciagno on […]
yourdailylocal.com
Warren Man Charged in Overdose Death
WARREN, Pa. – A Warren man is facing felony charges for his alleged involvement in a drug overdose death. Christian Papalia, 19, of 208 Walnut St. was charged early Friday morning with one count each of drug delivery resulting in death and manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to deliver. Drug delivery resulting in death, a first-degree felony, carries a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison.
wesb.com
19 Arrested in Chautauqua County Drug Busts
19 people are facing charges after an investigation into a large scale fentanyl and methamphetamine distribution ring in the Jamestown area. On Wednesday afternoon, members of the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force, Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Narcotics Investigators, and Ellicott Police Department executed search warrants at two locations in Jamestown and one in Falconer, resulting in the seizure of fentanyl, methamphetamine, weapons, drug paraphernalia, and cash.
Buffalo man pleads guilty in fatal shooting on Keppel Street
The district attorney's office said the shooting occurred on Keppel Street on November 2, 2021, and the victim died at the scene.
BPD arrest man on attempted murder charges after domestic-related shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was arrested and charged with attempted murder following a shooting on Wednesday night, the Buffalo Police Department announced. Martin Zachary, 40, was charged with second-degree attempted murder, one count each of first-degree and second-degree assault, as well as second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Police say the domestic-related […]
Erie Police Department new cold case detective working to solve Erie’s unsolved murders
Several local families continue to seek justice years, and in some cases decades, after a loved one has been murdered. But the Erie Police Department is hoping its new cold case detective can solve some of these unsolved murders. The city’s new cold case detective says it’s rewarding to bring families some closure. “I couldn’t […]
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown Man Sentenced For Felony Drug Possession After Evading Arrest
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – After evading arrest for months, a 50-year-old Jamestown man was finally sentenced for felony drug possession in Chautauqua County Court this week. The county District Attorney’s Office says Christopher Howie was sentenced Wednesday to six years behind bars after he plead guilty to...
Multiple guns recovered after domestic dispute in Chautauqua County
ELLINGTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 30-year-old Ellington man is facing multiple charges after a domestic dispute resulted in the seizure of multiple unregistered firearms, according to New York State Police. State Troopers out of Jamestown say they responded to the scene of a domestic dispute on Waterman Road where, they say, a verbal argument had […]
