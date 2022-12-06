Read full article on original website
Pastor Jamal Bryant shares plans for his church to launch a cannabis business to increase membershipMargaret MinnicksDekalb County, GA
Spice Up Your Lunch With a Stop At Bangkok Cabin -- And Beware of the Heat Advisory Even on Cold DaysDeanLandKennesaw, GA
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Two Georgia Bonuses Up To $1,500 For Locals Meeting The RequirementsC. HeslopGeorgia State
50 Most Influential Women of The Southern Crescent RegionSouthern Crescent WomenHampton, GA
Chiefs failed trade for WR should have them thinking about OBJ’s availability
The Kadarius Toney trade isn’t paying off with the WR out again this week, the Chiefs should get in on the Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes. A few weeks ago, the Chiefs made a move to acquire Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney in hopes of adding another playmaker to Patrick Mahomes’ receiving corps.
Atlanta Falcons to make change at quarterback
ATLANTA (AP) — Mired in a monthlong slump but somehow still in playoff contention, the Atlanta Falcons are definitely planning changes during their bye week. Some will be subtle. Perhaps a tweak of a scheme, some different formations, a new play or two. But one could be a really big deal. A switch at quarterback. […]
Jordan Love could throw Packers future into major jeopardy
A Green Bay Packers insider hinted at the team’s worst fear: that a Jordan Love departure could throw the Aaron Rodgers succession plan into disarray. Once Aaron Rodgers committed to the Green Bay Packers this offseason, it seemed that it was finally smooth sailing for the often-tumultuous negotiations between Rodgers and the Packers.
Latest Cowboys roster move will only increase Super Bowl chances
The Dallas Cowboys are getting healthier, which only strengthens their chances of contending for the Super Bowl. The Dallas Cowboys were the final team to meet with free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., but nothing has transpired yet in terms of a deal. In recent weeks, the Cowboys offense has been on fire, as evidenced last week when they blew out the Indianapolis Colts.
Georgia RB target Jamarion Wilcox trims list to four
Douglasville (Ga.) South Paulding running back Jamarion Wilcox (5-foot-9, 195) has trimmed his list of offers to four schools: Ohio State, Clemson, Kentucky and Auburn. The Tigers were his most recent offer on Dec. 5. From Kentucky's perspective, he has been recruited by defensive line coach Anwar Stewart and former...
Yardbarker
Atlanta Hawks, Trae Young Headed For Future Trade Divorce?
The Atlanta Hawks got off to a nice start this NBA season as their blockbuster move to acquire Dejounte Murray from the San Antonio Spurs during the offseason was paying off. Atlanta was 7-3 out of the gate, playing good basketball on both ends of the court. However, since that point, they have been unable to consistently string together games.
thecomeback.com
Atlanta Hawks receive horrible injury news
The Atlanta Hawks will be without one of their key players for the next two weeks. Atlanta guard Dejounte Murray will miss the next two weeks after he sustained a left ankle sprain. NBA insider Shams Charania reported the news of Murray’s injury on Twitter, writing, “Hawks All-Star Dejounte Murray is expected to miss two weeks with a left ankle sprain, sources tell me and Sam Amick.”
USC QB Caleb Williams outraces field, wins Heisman Trophy
Though he is the only finalist to not advance to the College Football Playoff, USC quarterback Caleb Williams won the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night after leading the new-look Trojans' resurgence in his first year at the school.
USC's Williams wins Heisman after leading Trojan turnaround
NEW YORK (AP) — Caleb Williams brought sizzle, excitement and star power back to Southern California football. And now the Heisman Trophy, too. Williams, the dynamic quarterback who was the catalyst for the Trojans’ turnaround season, won the Heisman on Saturday night to make USC the first school to take home college football’s most prestigious player of the year award eight times. Williams received 544 first-place votes and 2,031 points to easily outpoint TCU quarterback Max Duggan (1,420).
Georgia Football Recruiting 2022 GHSA Football State Championships recruiting primer
With the GHSA football state championships once again set to take place, Dawgs247 takes a look at prospects to watch in each game. This will be updated throughout the weekend. Class A Div 2: Schley County vs. Bowdon - Thursday, 5 p.m. For Schley, Zayden Walker (# 3) is the...
Auburn sends out an offer to Texas Tech commit
Offensive Lineman Tyler Johnson receives an Auburn offer.
Yardbarker
Trae Young Reportedly Purchases $20M Mansion In Southern California
Hawks star Trae Young has really found a home in Atlanta. Since the 2018 draft, he has essentially been the face of basketball in ATL. Apparently, Young really likes Southern California as well. In a curious report from Dirt.com’s James McClain, it is revealed that the sharpshooting point guard has purchased some property in the 'Golden State.'
Thomson, Langston Hughes make history with GHSA championship wins
The Thomson Bulldogs and Langston Hughes Panthers would win their respective GHSA classification state titles as each have historic nights in their victories.
Willson Contreras was willing to join Cardinals for less money than other suitors
Catcher Willson Contreras wanted to be a St. Louis Cardinal so badly, that he was actually willing to turn down more lucrative offers, according to his agent. The St. Louis Cardinals had the unenviable task of trying to find a new catcher to replace the retiring Yadier Molina. The Cardinals didn’t have to look far, as they set their focus on Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras, who was the best option available in free agency. At the time of the Winter Meetings, the two sides agreed to terms on a five-year, $87.5 million contract.
Nick Sirianni reveals pivotal moment that has inspired the 2022 Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni revealed the team has a photo of a low moment in the 2021 season on display in the team facility. The Philadelphia Eagles have a simple goal this weekend — win, and they’re in the playoffs. Having the best record in the NFL at 11-1 gives them that chance, but they have to contend with a New York Giants team that despite their roster, are a competitive team. They will have to do so on the road at MetLife Stadium, which is much livelier than in recent years.
Tyreek Hill on pace to make Mike McDaniel Dolphins prophecy a reality
In a recent interview, Tyreek Hill revealed how Mike McDaniel eerily predicted what Hill could accomplish this season with impeccable accuracy. Mike McDaniel has proven to be an offensive savant, his system turning around the Miami Dolphins in a matter of months. For anyone familiar with McDaniel, this is to...
Nick Sirianni comments on Odell Beckham Jr. rumors as Eagles speculation grows
Odell Beckham Jr. was floated as an option for the Philadelphia Eagles, and Nick Sirianni commented on the matter Friday afternoon. Considering how long OBJ has been a free agent, just about every team has been mentioned as a potential landing spot at this juncture. Enter the Philadelphia Eagles, and...
FanSided
