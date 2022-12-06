Read full article on original website
Boston area community offers rent starting at $1,589 a month through housing lotteryBeth TorresWareham, MA
Don't Miss Middleboro's First-Ever Holiday Lights Celebration!Dianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
Free Family Fun: Don't Miss Cape Cod's First Ever 'Holiday Lights Drive-Thru' Experience!Dianna CarneyMashpee, MA
Just Announced: Plymouth's Beloved Frosty the Snowman Has Been StolenDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Carver Police Advise 8 Tips to Keep Your Holiday Packages SafeDianna CarneyCarver, MA
New Bedford Family Devastated By the Shocking Loss of Husband & Father [HOLIDAY WISH]
It's been an emotional week on Fun 107 for the eighth year of Holiday Wish, as Michael and Maddie and the United Way of Greater New Bedford continue to help local families in need. For the final family of the week, we share the heartbreaking story of the DiGregorio family...
Holiday Wish 2022 a Huge Success Thanks to Generous SouthCoast Community
The Fun 107 Morning Show was so touched by the generosity this week during Holiday Wish, each of them would like to extend a heartfelt “Thank You” to the community. In its 8th year of working together, Fun 107 and the United Way of Greater New Bedford were able to help five local families, but it was the effort of the community that will allow these families to have a brighter future.
New Bedford Family Loses Everything After Devastating Apartment Fire [HOLIDAY WISH]
Holiday Wish 2022 has been filled with incredibly touching moments as Michael and Maddie and United Way of Greater New Bedford continue to help local families that have had a rough year. The community has rallied around these families, providing hope to people who need it most. For our fourth...
7-Year-Old Westport Boy Donates His Own Money During Holiday Wish Week
Calls came flooding in on Michael and Maddie Thursday morning to help the Harrington Family on day four of Holiday Wish Week, but for me, there was one call that stood out above the rest. It wasn’t the highest monetary donation of the day, but it was certainly the most...
New Bedford Woman Struggles With Quality of Life as She Battles 2 Chronic Diseases at Once [HOLIDAY WISH]
Holiday Wish returns to Fun 107 for the eighth year as we team up with the United Way of Greater New Bedford to help local families in need. The families selected had stressful years filled with heartbreak, and through Holiday Wish Week, we hope to come to their aid and provide a brighter holiday to jumpstart a better year ahead.
Turnto10.com
Warwick woman collects over 500 toys in memory of her son
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — A Warwick mom is on a mission to help struggling families this holiday season. Patricia Marzini unexpectedly lost her only child, 28-year-old Alex Abjornson, in August. “He had a heart attack. He thought he had just pulled a muscle and got checked out. They said...
Wareham Man Reacts After Remembrance Tree for Father Is Stolen
A Remembrance Tree for Hugh Harp's father was stolen from Besse Park in Wareham earlier this week, but what Harp wants from the thief is pretty simple. In the early hours of Tuesday morning, a Grinch crept into Besse Park in Wareham and stole a completely decorated tree that had been dedicated to a pair of Navy veterans. Certainly not the Christmas spirit the Remembrance Trees were created to spread, but the victim isn't letting the theft ruin his holiday plan.
Plymouth Mother Gets Blessed with Random Act of Kindness at Market Basket
A Plymouth mother and her daughter were the centers of the ultimate holiday surprise after a total stranger paid for their groceries at Market Basket over the weekend. It was a beautiful reminder for Olivia Cosgrove that random acts of kindness can make the world a better place. It All...
New Bedford Antique Shop Shines a Light on Vintage Medical Therapy
Tucked away in the back of a New Bedford antique store is a very interesting piece of medical history that could certainly be a conversation piece in any SouthCoast living room or doctor’s office. New Bedford Antiques at the Cove, located on West Rodney French Boulevard in the bottom...
Mattapoisett Christmas School Bus Lights Up SouthCoast
A Mattapoisett school bus driver has taken Fun 107's Light Up SouthCoast to a whole new level. Dianne Freitas loves her holidays, and she loves bringing out the fun of the holidays for the kids who ride her bus. "I started slowly last year; it was my first year working...
Holiday display dedicated to man who embodied Christmas
For years, Michelle and Manny Gregorio, also known as "Mem and Pop," have transformed their Pawtucket home into "Candy Cane Lane."
mybackyardnews.com
MASSACHUSETTS GRANDPARENT CLASSROOM AIDS PROGRAM
Retired MA Seniors Bring Life Experience, Hugs to Kids at School. A program matching low-income seniors with area schools in need of additional help is providing some retirees with a new outlook on life. The Foster Grandparent Program is also helping to fill the shortage of classroom aides as many...
See Santa at Free Holly Jolly Fest Inside Kilburn Mill
I love it when work means enjoying fun family events with my kids and that's exactly what this weekend is bringing with the Holly Jolly Fest in New Bedford. Once again The Kilburn Mill and Tufts Health are filling the third floor at the mill with festive family fun and it is free for the public to enjoy from noon to 3 p.m.
Dog abandoned in Portsmouth thriving one year later
The Potter League for Animals said the black and brown dog nicknamed Turkey was suffering from severe health issues and had to be put down.
Dartmouth Tavern Owners Told to Control the ‘Knuckleheads’
The Thirsty Whale Tavern on Cove Road in South Dartmouth recently won a license renewal. However, the license renewal came with a stern warning from selectmen to control the "knuckleheads" who have too much to drink while visiting the popular watering hole. Shawn Aubin, the tavern's co-owner, appeared for a...
RI firefighter featured in national calendar
Jacob Francis of the Middletown Fire Department was chosen after becoming one of the top Fight for Air Climb participants.
Acushnet Scalloper Shocked to Pull ‘Foxy’ New Bedford Nostalgia From the Atlantic
The life of a fisherman never ceases to amaze me. The ocean is a goldmine. You never know what you're going to catch until you pull up the lines and nets. Just ask Acushnet resident Joe Santos, whose catch of the day wasn't exactly edible. It was, however, nostalgic:. A...
newportthisweek.com
Christmas In Newport Events
Newport Student Art Exhibition Newport School System artists grade K to 12 present their “Impressions of Christmas in Newport” art exhibit, Dec. 8 from 5:30-7:30 p.m., free, Newport Yacht Club, 110 Long Wharf. Singing for Shelter Concert Annual holiday fundraising concert in support of Lucy’s Hearth and the...
Wareham Remembrance Trees Seem Targeted By No-Good Grinch
Someone whose heart may be three times too small apparently stole a pre-decorated tree from Wareham's this week, one that was meant to be dedicated to a loved one's memory. Clearly, there was no holiday spirit inside the person who took it upon themselves to pull a decorated Christmas tree from the ground and make off with it in the night. Yet that is exactly what happened to one of the dozens of Remembrance Trees at Besse Park in Wareham.
Do New Englanders Still Use This Word for Soda?
Recently, Michael Rock told us about some SouthCoast words and phrases that might not translate well to people not from around here. Words aren’t just regional, though. They’re also generational. There are some words our parents or grandparents used that have just fallen out of favor over the years, and to me, none stands out more than “tonic.”
