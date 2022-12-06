ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairhaven, MA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FUN 107

Holiday Wish 2022 a Huge Success Thanks to Generous SouthCoast Community

The Fun 107 Morning Show was so touched by the generosity this week during Holiday Wish, each of them would like to extend a heartfelt “Thank You” to the community. In its 8th year of working together, Fun 107 and the United Way of Greater New Bedford were able to help five local families, but it was the effort of the community that will allow these families to have a brighter future.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Turnto10.com

Warwick woman collects over 500 toys in memory of her son

WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — A Warwick mom is on a mission to help struggling families this holiday season. Patricia Marzini unexpectedly lost her only child, 28-year-old Alex Abjornson, in August. “He had a heart attack. He thought he had just pulled a muscle and got checked out. They said...
WARWICK, RI
FUN 107

Wareham Man Reacts After Remembrance Tree for Father Is Stolen

A Remembrance Tree for Hugh Harp's father was stolen from Besse Park in Wareham earlier this week, but what Harp wants from the thief is pretty simple. In the early hours of Tuesday morning, a Grinch crept into Besse Park in Wareham and stole a completely decorated tree that had been dedicated to a pair of Navy veterans. Certainly not the Christmas spirit the Remembrance Trees were created to spread, but the victim isn't letting the theft ruin his holiday plan.
WAREHAM, MA
mybackyardnews.com

MASSACHUSETTS GRANDPARENT CLASSROOM AIDS PROGRAM

Retired MA Seniors Bring Life Experience, Hugs to Kids at School. A program matching low-income seniors with area schools in need of additional help is providing some retirees with a new outlook on life. The Foster Grandparent Program is also helping to fill the shortage of classroom aides as many...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
FUN 107

See Santa at Free Holly Jolly Fest Inside Kilburn Mill

I love it when work means enjoying fun family events with my kids and that's exactly what this weekend is bringing with the Holly Jolly Fest in New Bedford. Once again The Kilburn Mill and Tufts Health are filling the third floor at the mill with festive family fun and it is free for the public to enjoy from noon to 3 p.m.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
FUN 107

Dartmouth Tavern Owners Told to Control the ‘Knuckleheads’

The Thirsty Whale Tavern on Cove Road in South Dartmouth recently won a license renewal. However, the license renewal came with a stern warning from selectmen to control the "knuckleheads" who have too much to drink while visiting the popular watering hole. Shawn Aubin, the tavern's co-owner, appeared for a...
DARTMOUTH, MA
newportthisweek.com

Christmas In Newport Events

Newport Student Art Exhibition Newport School System artists grade K to 12 present their “Impressions of Christmas in Newport” art exhibit, Dec. 8 from 5:30-7:30 p.m., free, Newport Yacht Club, 110 Long Wharf. Singing for Shelter Concert Annual holiday fundraising concert in support of Lucy’s Hearth and the...
NEWPORT, RI
FUN 107

Wareham Remembrance Trees Seem Targeted By No-Good Grinch

Someone whose heart may be three times too small apparently stole a pre-decorated tree from Wareham's this week, one that was meant to be dedicated to a loved one's memory. Clearly, there was no holiday spirit inside the person who took it upon themselves to pull a decorated Christmas tree from the ground and make off with it in the night. Yet that is exactly what happened to one of the dozens of Remembrance Trees at Besse Park in Wareham.
WAREHAM, MA
FUN 107

Do New Englanders Still Use This Word for Soda?

Recently, Michael Rock told us about some SouthCoast words and phrases that might not translate well to people not from around here. Words aren’t just regional, though. They’re also generational. There are some words our parents or grandparents used that have just fallen out of favor over the years, and to me, none stands out more than “tonic.”
RANDOLPH, MA
FUN 107

FUN 107

Fairhaven, MA
15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Fun 107 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy