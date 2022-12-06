ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: New favorite to sign Carlos Correa emerges

After a series of major free agents signed during MLB’s winter meetings, attention is turning toward Carlos Correa, who remains on the market. Correa, the top free agent shortstop available, is increasingly being linked to the San Francisco Giants. According to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, the Giants are viewed as the favorites to sign Correa, and may be increasingly motivated to make a push due to other moves. The Giants lost out on Aaron Judge and watched the division rival San Diego Padres land Xander Bogaerts, which may bolster their sense of urgency.
Carlos Rodon wants a contract the Yankees won’t even give him

Carlos Rodon, arguably the best starting pitcher left on the free-agent market, wants a contract the Yankees might not even pay. Carlos Rodon wants a seven-year deal, and he might very well get it. If the starting pitching market at the Winter Meetings taught us anything, it’s to expect the unexpected.
Report: White Sox showing interest in D-Backs’ outfielders

With much of the South Side faithful growing impatient from the lack of moves, rumors continue to swirl about potential trades. The latest report comes from Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic who says roughly 10 clubs have been in touch with the Arizona Diamondbacks regarding at least one of their outfielders. Though specific names have not yet surfaced, the White Sox are among the teams who have apparently shown an interest.
The Winners and Losers of MLB’s Wild Winter Meetings

Thirty-three mostly uneventful days have passed on the Major League Baseball calendar since Ryan Pressly induced a Nick Castellanos popup to end the 2022 World Series. But as the baseball world descended on San Diego for the winter meetings this week, the transactions arrived in a flurry. So let’s take stock of the first month of the offseason with a classic winners/losers setup—because even the MLB offseason, when clichéd hope springs eternal, can still deliver zero-sum verdicts.
Chaim Bloom’s reported reaction to Padres’ Xander Bogaerts offer is hilarious in the saddest way

It’d be nice if Chaim Bloom was a bad guy. It’d be nice if laughing at his expense actually felt as fulfilling as it could be if Theo Epstein or Ben Cherington were still running the show in Boston. It’d be nice if Red Sox ownership was the more front-facing figure in the team’s disastrous last four years (no, one ALCS run doesn’t solve all your problems, and being up 2-1 in that series only to lose 4-2 after Calum Scott threw the first pitch before Game 4 is a separate tragedy).
Kodai Senga Rumors: Multiple Long-Term Contract Offers Received

In addition to a star-studded shortstop class, 2022 MLB free agency has been notable for the bevy of top-flight starting pitchers available to sign. While the likes of Jacob deGrom, Justin Verlander and Clayton Kershaw have already come off the board, there are still difference-makers on the open market. The...
2022 Brewers Starting Pitching Swoon

2022 was obviously a very disappointing and frustrating season. Fans came into the season with high expectations, after an easy NL Central title. Still, there was a feeling of pessimism, after a disappointing first round exit from the 2021 playoffs. The team did not make any major off season moves but still had what appeared to be an elite pitching staff and were favored to win the division. It turned out not to be that way. The Brewers failed to make the playoffs by a game and a half and lost out on the division by seven games.
Brewers coaching staff likely won't see many major changes

During last year’s offseason, the Brewers made some changes to their coaching staff. They brought in two external coaches in Ozzie Timmons and Connor Dawson, split duties as co-hitting coaches, and promoted from within was Jim Henderson and Matt Erickson. Henderson became the bullpen coach and Erickson was the infield instructor and assistant hitting coach. Matt Arnold recently commented that he does not expect any major changes to the 2023 coaching staff.
