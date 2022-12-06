2022 was obviously a very disappointing and frustrating season. Fans came into the season with high expectations, after an easy NL Central title. Still, there was a feeling of pessimism, after a disappointing first round exit from the 2021 playoffs. The team did not make any major off season moves but still had what appeared to be an elite pitching staff and were favored to win the division. It turned out not to be that way. The Brewers failed to make the playoffs by a game and a half and lost out on the division by seven games.

