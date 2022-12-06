CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Charlotte Hornets dropped their fourth straight game on Friday night, falling to the visiting New York Knicks, 121-102. New York's size and length bothered Charlotte from the outset. By my count, the Hornets five shots from within five feet of the basket in the first 15 minutes of the game. When Mitchell Robinson didn't record one of his three blocked shots, he made sure to stay vertical and make it difficult for the Hornets to get anything close. The problem is, those five shots that were close misses were all uncontested or open looks and had nothing to do with Robinson. When you combine that with multiple three-point attempts rimming out, it felt like there was a lid on the basket for Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO