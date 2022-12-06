ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

NBA scoring leader Doncic among 3 Mavericks out vs Bulls

Luka Doncic, who leads the NBA with 32.9 points per game, will miss the Dallas Mavericks' game against the Bulls in Chicago on Saturday night with a strained right quadriceps. Dallas swingman Josh Green is out with a right elbow sprain and forward/center Maxi Kleber is sidelined with a sore right foot. Coach Jason Kidd said before the game he expects updates on all three on Monday.
DALLAS, TX
Julius Randle Muscles Knicks Past Hornets

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Charlotte Hornets dropped their fourth straight game on Friday night, falling to the visiting New York Knicks, 121-102. New York's size and length bothered Charlotte from the outset. By my count, the Hornets five shots from within five feet of the basket in the first 15 minutes of the game. When Mitchell Robinson didn't record one of his three blocked shots, he made sure to stay vertical and make it difficult for the Hornets to get anything close. The problem is, those five shots that were close misses were all uncontested or open looks and had nothing to do with Robinson. When you combine that with multiple three-point attempts rimming out, it felt like there was a lid on the basket for Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
76ers vs. Lakers: De’Anthony Melton Discusses Success on Friday

When the Philadelphia 76ers tipped off their Friday night matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers, Joel Embiid stood out in the opening minutes, per usual. Playing for the entire first quarter, Embiid knocked down eight of his nine shots for 20 of the Sixers’ 31 first-quarter points. Embiid cooled...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Locked On Colts: What Can the Pacers Teach Cross-Town Brothers?

In the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, Zach is joined by Tony East of AllPacers and the Locked On Pacers podcast. The Indianapolis Colts are at a crossroads at the moment, a similar place that their NBA counterparts (the Indiana Pacers) were at last year. Can the Colts evolve into the fun, electric team that the Pacers have turned into?
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Pelicans vs. Suns: A View From The Other Side

This is a big weekend for the New Orleans Pelicans. Not only are they currently the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, but they will host the Phoenix Suns twice in 3 days this weekend. Phoenix was the team who knocked New Orleans out of the playoffs last year in 6 games. Most remember Chris Paul's epic performance when he shot a perfect 14/14 for the game, leading the Suns to a 115-109 victory at the Smoothie King Center. This is the first game back in New Orleans between these two teams since then and the Pelicans are eager to prove they belong amongst the NBA's elite.
PHOENIX, AZ
Lakers News: LeBron James Still “Out There For Championships”

Los Angeles Lakers All-Star LeBron James has surprisingly high expectations for his team's current season outlook, in one respect -- then again, considering that his seasons have ended in the NBA Finals for half of his 20-year career (10 times to date!), maybe it's not really that surprising after all.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Johnson scores 17 to help West Virginia beat UAB 81-70

Kedrian Johnson scored 17 points, Emmitt Matthews Jr. added 16 — with four 3-pointers — and nine rebounds and West Virginia beat UAB 81-70 Saturday night to snap the Blazers' six-game win streak. Joe Toussaint had 14 points and three steals and Tre Mitchell had 13 points, seven...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Darius Bazley Worked Out of Rotation in Recent Road Trip

Darius Bazley may have lost his standing in the future plans of Oklahoma City. Aleksej Pokusevski battled and defeated Bazley for a spot in the Thunder’s starting lineup. With Bazley again relegated to the packed OKC bench his role continues to lose ground over time. Bazley, while healthy, has...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
USC's Williams wins Heisman after leading Trojan turnaround

NEW YORK (AP) — Caleb Williams brought sizzle, excitement and star power back to Southern California football. And now the Heisman Trophy, too. Williams, the dynamic quarterback who was the catalyst for the Trojans’ turnaround season, won the Heisman on Saturday night to make USC the first school to take home college football’s most prestigious player of the year award eight times. Williams received 544 first-place votes and 2,031 points to easily outpoint TCU quarterback Max Duggan (1,420).
LOS ANGELES, CA

