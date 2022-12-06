Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Proposal would give Indiana families hundreds every monthJake WellsIndiana State
After benching, Matt Ryan's return catches attentioncreteIndianapolis, IN
Explore the Steampunk Hideaway at Indy's Most Elegant HotelRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
Indiana Pacers chemistry shines in victory over Washington Wizards as team returns home
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers returned home for the first time since the day after Thanksgiving on Friday as they hosted the Washington Wizards. The team played seven straight on the road in their longest road trip since the 1980s. Head coach Rick Carlisle downplayed the difficulty of the...
Former Indiana Pacers guard Edmond Sumner talks Pacers, his injury, and his return to Indiana
Edmond Sumner was drafted by the Indiana Pacers late in the second round of the 2017 NBA Draft. He spent much of his first year in the league rehabbing from a torn ACL, which limited him to one appearance as a rookie, but he grew significantly throughout his time with the blue and gold.
NBA scoring leader Doncic among 3 Mavericks out vs Bulls
Luka Doncic, who leads the NBA with 32.9 points per game, will miss the Dallas Mavericks' game against the Bulls in Chicago on Saturday night with a strained right quadriceps. Dallas swingman Josh Green is out with a right elbow sprain and forward/center Maxi Kleber is sidelined with a sore right foot. Coach Jason Kidd said before the game he expects updates on all three on Monday.
Julius Randle Muscles Knicks Past Hornets
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Charlotte Hornets dropped their fourth straight game on Friday night, falling to the visiting New York Knicks, 121-102. New York's size and length bothered Charlotte from the outset. By my count, the Hornets five shots from within five feet of the basket in the first 15 minutes of the game. When Mitchell Robinson didn't record one of his three blocked shots, he made sure to stay vertical and make it difficult for the Hornets to get anything close. The problem is, those five shots that were close misses were all uncontested or open looks and had nothing to do with Robinson. When you combine that with multiple three-point attempts rimming out, it felt like there was a lid on the basket for Charlotte.
Lakers: Which Ex-Laker’s Contract Made Him One Of The 20 Most Overpaid Players Ever?
Your Los Angeles Lakers, on the whole, have been a home to several of the greatest players in the history of the league. But every team, especially these days, occasionally slips up in managing its roster finances. L.A. for decades thrived with some of the best front offices in the game, from Fred Schaus to Jerry West to Mitch Kupchak.
76ers vs. Lakers: De’Anthony Melton Discusses Success on Friday
When the Philadelphia 76ers tipped off their Friday night matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers, Joel Embiid stood out in the opening minutes, per usual. Playing for the entire first quarter, Embiid knocked down eight of his nine shots for 20 of the Sixers’ 31 first-quarter points. Embiid cooled...
Locked On Colts: What Can the Pacers Teach Cross-Town Brothers?
In the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, Zach is joined by Tony East of AllPacers and the Locked On Pacers podcast. The Indianapolis Colts are at a crossroads at the moment, a similar place that their NBA counterparts (the Indiana Pacers) were at last year. Can the Colts evolve into the fun, electric team that the Pacers have turned into?
Pelicans vs. Suns: A View From The Other Side
This is a big weekend for the New Orleans Pelicans. Not only are they currently the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, but they will host the Phoenix Suns twice in 3 days this weekend. Phoenix was the team who knocked New Orleans out of the playoffs last year in 6 games. Most remember Chris Paul's epic performance when he shot a perfect 14/14 for the game, leading the Suns to a 115-109 victory at the Smoothie King Center. This is the first game back in New Orleans between these two teams since then and the Pelicans are eager to prove they belong amongst the NBA's elite.
Lakers News: LeBron James Still “Out There For Championships”
Los Angeles Lakers All-Star LeBron James has surprisingly high expectations for his team's current season outlook, in one respect -- then again, considering that his seasons have ended in the NBA Finals for half of his 20-year career (10 times to date!), maybe it's not really that surprising after all.
Johnson scores 17 to help West Virginia beat UAB 81-70
Kedrian Johnson scored 17 points, Emmitt Matthews Jr. added 16 — with four 3-pointers — and nine rebounds and West Virginia beat UAB 81-70 Saturday night to snap the Blazers' six-game win streak. Joe Toussaint had 14 points and three steals and Tre Mitchell had 13 points, seven...
Darius Bazley Worked Out of Rotation in Recent Road Trip
Darius Bazley may have lost his standing in the future plans of Oklahoma City. Aleksej Pokusevski battled and defeated Bazley for a spot in the Thunder’s starting lineup. With Bazley again relegated to the packed OKC bench his role continues to lose ground over time. Bazley, while healthy, has...
USC's Williams wins Heisman after leading Trojan turnaround
NEW YORK (AP) — Caleb Williams brought sizzle, excitement and star power back to Southern California football. And now the Heisman Trophy, too. Williams, the dynamic quarterback who was the catalyst for the Trojans’ turnaround season, won the Heisman on Saturday night to make USC the first school to take home college football’s most prestigious player of the year award eight times. Williams received 544 first-place votes and 2,031 points to easily outpoint TCU quarterback Max Duggan (1,420).
Colorado, Deion Sanders land No. 8 RB in 2023 class
New Colorado coach Deion Sanders added his first ESPN 300 commitment for the Buffaloes on Saturday when four-star running back Dylan Edwards announced his commitment to the Buffaloes.
USC QB Caleb Williams outraces field, wins Heisman Trophy
Though he is the only finalist to not advance to the College Football Playoff, USC quarterback Caleb Williams won the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night after leading the new-look Trojans' resurgence in his first year at the school.
Miami Heat’s Erik Spoelstra Explains What He Wants Nikola Jovic To Learn From G League Experience
The Miami Heat recently sent rookie Nikola Jovic to the play for the Sioux Falls Skyforce, the team's G League affiliate. After showing flashes during his playing, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said the experience will benefit and help him learn what the team expects. "Everything is important for him this...
Sources: Warriors' Bob Myers on expiring contract without new deal
Warriors president of basketball operations Bob Myers is entering the final months of his contract and remains without a deal, sources told ESPN.
Auburn sends out an offer to Texas Tech commit
Offensive Lineman Tyler Johnson receives an Auburn offer.
