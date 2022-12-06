A Brazos County grand jury indicts a College Station woman on a charge of insurance fraud, almost 14 months after she was arrested. According to the College Station police arrest warrant, 47 year old Dametria Kendrick illegally received more than $17,000 dollars from false claims on her renters insurance policy following Winter Storm Uri in February of 2021. The insurance claims representative learned from the property manager there was no damage. That is after Kendrick told the insurance company that broken pipes resulted in two feet of water in her residence. Kendrick was released from jail two days after her arrest in October of last year after posting a $15,000 dollar bond.

