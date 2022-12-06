Read full article on original website
Related
wtaw.com
Rudder High School Student Arrested For Criminal Trespassing Inside Bryan High School Was Let Inside By A BHS Student
A Bryan High School student received undisclosed consequences for letting an unauthorized person into the building last month. Bryan ISD’s communications director says student privacy laws do not allow identifying the student or the specific action that was taken. Clay Falls tells WTAW News that all students and staff are expected to follow BISD’s procedure to have visitors sign in at the front office.
wtaw.com
Results Of Bryan City Council Runoff Election
Less than ten percent of the registered voters decide the winner of Thursday’s runoff election for Bryan city council single member district five. Marca Ewers-Shurtleff received 497 votes and A.J. Renold 210. There are about 8,600 registered voters in the west Bryan district. Brazos County elections administrator Trudy Hancock...
wtaw.com
Brazos County Commissioners Will Hold A Workshop To Decide How To Appoint A Committee Regarding A Criminal Court For Veterans
For at least five years, Brazos County commissioners have been discussing whether to create a special court for veterans that could lead to the dismissal of criminal charges. During the December 6 commission meeting, there was a 3-2 vote against forming a committee made up of two commissioners, the county attorney, a local veteran, and the commission’s general counsel.
wtaw.com
College Station City Council Approves Land Sale For Another Commercial Development North Of The Costco Store
Land that the city of College Station owns north of Costco has been sold by the city council. A Houston developer is buying more than 28 acres for more than $9.3 million dollars. City officials say there could be up to six restaurants, up to five retail stores, a hotel,...
wtaw.com
College Station Police Department Update on WTAW
Chad Jones, CSPD Recruiting Coordinator, visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about recruitment efforts, how the pandemic has affected law enforcement, recruiting trips, requirements for new officers, and more. Then Shannon Ballard, Citizens Recruiter for CSPD, visits with Scott about non-sworn positions in the department, how to apply, requirements, employee shortage, and more. Listen to both of their visits on The Infomaniacs on Friday, December 9, 2022.
wtaw.com
Brief Comments From The State Prison Director The Day After The Release Of Two Investigation Reports About The Gonzalo Lopez Escape
The day after the Texas department of criminal justice (TDCJ) released the findings of two investigations of last May’s escape of inmate Gonzalo Lopez, TDCJ executive director Bryan Collier brought up during Friday’s meeting of the state prison board, Lopez’s escape and the murders of the Tomball area man and four grandsons at their vacation home near Centerville.
wtaw.com
B/CS Hosting More Than 3,000 For The National Junior Olympic Cross-Country Championships
More than 3,200 cross country runners are in the twin cities for Saturday’s National Junior Olympic Cross Country championships. Competitors and organizers were recognized at Thursday’s College Station city council meeting. Following a proclamation read by mayor John Nichols, city manager Bryan Woods said many of the seven...
wtaw.com
Texas Department of Criminal Justice Releases Findings Of Two Investigations About The Gonzalo Lopez Escape
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) on Thursday released the reports of two investigations about the escape of inmate Gonzalo Lopez near Centerville last May. Lopez eluded authorities from his escape on May 12 until he was killed June 2 following an exchange of gunfire with authorities south of San Antonio. That was after Lopez killed a Tomball area man and four of his grandchildren who were staying at a vacation home near Centerville.
wtaw.com
Citizens Report To Bryan Police Of Four Vehicles Driving Recklessly Leads To One Driver Being Arrested For DWI
The 22nd trip to the Brazos County jail for a Bryan man in 22 years was the result of Bryan police responding to the report of four vehicles driving recklessly Tuesday night on Texas Avenue near Villa Maria. According to the BPD arrest report, an officer saw one of the...
mocomotive.com
2 dead in 11-vehicle crash involving motorcyclist on I-45 North Freeway and SH-242 southbound in Montgomery County: DPS
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – An investigation is underway after a multi-vehicle crash where two people died on IH-45 and SH-242 southbound in Montgomery County Tuesday, officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety said. Multiple law enforcement agencies are assisting DPS after they received multiple calls around 11:15 p.m….
wtaw.com
Houston Man With More Than 20 Property Crime Convictions Is Arrested In Bryan
A Houston man who has at least 22 prior convictions for property crimes has been in the Brazos County jail since the day after Thanksgiving. A formal charge of misdemeanor vehicle burglary was filed Wednesday in Brazos County criminal court against 36 year old Cruz Solis. According to his arrest...
fox44news.com
Motorcyclist hospitalized in Bryan collision
BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – A motorcyclist is in the hospital after a collision in Bryan. Bryan Police said officers were working a collision involving a motorcycle and a vehicle in the 3600 block of North Texas Avenue around 6 p.m. Tuesday. North Texas Avenue was closed in both directions – between Russell Drive and Stevens Drive. Travelers were urged to avoid this area.
wtaw.com
Brazos County Grand Jury Indictments On Charges Of Insurance Fraud From Winter Storm Uri And Cashing In Stolen Lottery Tickets
A Brazos County grand jury indicts a College Station woman on a charge of insurance fraud, almost 14 months after she was arrested. According to the College Station police arrest warrant, 47 year old Dametria Kendrick illegally received more than $17,000 dollars from false claims on her renters insurance policy following Winter Storm Uri in February of 2021. The insurance claims representative learned from the property manager there was no damage. That is after Kendrick told the insurance company that broken pipes resulted in two feet of water in her residence. Kendrick was released from jail two days after her arrest in October of last year after posting a $15,000 dollar bond.
wtaw.com
A&M Wide Receiver Marshall Becomes Latest Player to Enter Portal
Texas A&M freshman wide receiver Chris Marshall has become the latest player to enter the transfer portal. Marshall, ranked as the third best wide receiver in the Class of 2022 by 247, played in six games for the Aggies this year, hauling in 11 catches for 108 yards. However, he...
kwhi.com
TWO PEOPLE ARRESTED ON MARIJUANA CHARGES
Two people were arrested on Marijuana charges in separate incidents Monday. Brenham Police report that Monday evening at 5:20, Officer Bryan Morong responded to the 2300 block of Stone Hollow Drive in reference to a suspicious vehicle. Officer Morong made contact with the four occupants of the vehicle and smelled the odor of burnt marijuana emitting from the vehicle. A rear seat passenger, Drekavian Minor, 19 of College Station, admitted to having marijuana, which was recovered during a probable cause search of the vehicle. Minor was taken into custody for Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz. and transported to the Washington County Jail.
wtaw.com
Franklin Headed Back to State Title Game Following Win Over Edna
Franklin High Football is headed back to the state championship game for the third straight year. The Lions rolled past the Edna Cowboys Thursday night, 41-13 in the 3A Division I Semifinals in Katy. They advance to face Brock next Thursday night at 7 p.m. at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
Comments / 0