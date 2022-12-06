ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

If You See This USB Charger In A Hotel Or Airbnb, Get Out & Call The Police

Most people don't think twice about the amenities offered by a hotel room or an Airbnb, they just appreciate that they are there and drink complimentary coffee from the coffee maker or binge watch something on an already-paid-for streaming service, but some guests might not realize that one convenience provided by their accommodations isn't as it seems - a USB charging cube.
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Alleged Former Aldi Employee Warns Customers

Photo byPhoto byBy DoulosBen - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
shefinds

Amazon Announced A New Perk For Prime Members—Here’s How To Get It

Are you an Amazon Prime member *and* a music lover? You’re in luck! The world’s largest online retailer announced this week that members of its subscription service can now access Amazon Music‘s entire catalog, full of 100 million songs in shuffle mode. This new perk, as reported by Fox Business and the Associated Press, will be available without advertisements, and most importantly, at no additional cost. Here’s else what we know:
technewstoday.com

How to Find Hidden Cameras Using Mobile Phones

Whether you are in a hotel room or a changing room, someone might be using hidden cameras to keep an eye on you. It’s a clear privacy violation that you can not overlook. Luckily, the smartphone in your pocket comes in handy to find those hidden cameras and prevent any possible mishaps. From using the built-in camera and flashlight on your phone to using applications, you can easily uncover them.
shefinds

It’s Worse Than We Thought! This Charging Mistake Is Ruining Your Phone’s Battery

Your phone’s battery is only ever as good as the charger you use to power it up. If you’ve purchased an (expensive) iPhone and continue to cut corners by scoring deals on chargers and accessories that may not be the best fit for your phone, you could be making the biggest mistake of all: committing charging errors that can result in ruining your iPhone’s battery.
BGR.com

If you have a Roku, you’re getting 36 new channels for free this month

Some companies are just now starting to lean into ad-supported content, but Roku has been offering free shows and movies for years. The Roku Channel has been around since 2017 and has a massive library containing tens of thousands of free shows and movies. It also features a number of live channels, with more being added all the time.
The Independent

Monkey with Elon Musk’s brain implant appears to ‘telepathically’ communicate

A monkey fixed with Elon Musk's brain implant appears to have demonstrated the ability to "telepathically" communicate. This incredible footage shows Sake seemingly ordering some fruit using the technology by moving a cursor across a virtual keyboard.Speaking at Neuralink's Show and Tell Fall 2022 event, Musk said: "The monkeys actually enjoy doing the demos. And they get the banana smoothies, so it’s kind of a fun game."I guess the point I’m trying to make is that we care here about animal welfare."The flashy event took place on Wednesday, 30 November. Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Apple threatened to remove Twitter from its app store, says Elon MuskApple threatened to remove Twitter from its store, says Elon MuskElon Musk promises 'amnesty' to suspended Twitter accounts

Comments / 0

Community Policy