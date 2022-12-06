Read full article on original website
Todd Phillips Reveals First Look at ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ as Sequel Begins Production
The Joker is back as production begins for Joker: Folie à Deux, the sequel to the Oscar-winning 2019 film. Director Todd Phillips shared a photo to his Instagram on Saturday of Joaquin Phoenix in character as Arthur Fleck with the caption: “Day 1. Our boy. #joker.” More from The Hollywood ReporterRihanna, Taylor Swift and Joe Jonas Among Oscar Hopefuls for Best Original SongMan Who Shot Lady Gaga's Dog Walker Sentenced to 21 Years in PrisonRihanna, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift Among Nominees for 2022 Hollywood Music in Media Awards At this point, the sequel is expected to star Phoenix, Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn, Zazie...
Is ‘Saturday Night Live’ new this week? Host, musical guest for next two ‘SNL’ episodes (12/10/22 and 12/17/22)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — For the second straight week, “Saturday Night Live” will go live with a brand new episode. On Dec. 10, “SNL” alums Steve Martin and Martin Short (“Only Murders in the Building”) take on hosting duties, with Brandi Carlile as musical guest for the second time in two years. Martin has hosted the show 15 times and has made numerous cameos. Short has hosted three times previously.
