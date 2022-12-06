Read full article on original website
Sean Payton on NFL Return; Cowboys Coach McCarthy ‘Hot Seat’ Cool?
Sean Payton hasn't donned Dallas Cowboys gear since 2005 and yet his name is connected to "America's Team'' frequently. Not quite as often as Mike McCarthy's is ... but frequently. Speculation will now re-open after Payton's most recent comments on Tom Brady's "Let's Go!" podcast. "I think sooner than later...
USC QB Caleb Williams outraces field, wins Heisman Trophy
Though he is the only finalist to not advance to the College Football Playoff, USC quarterback Caleb Williams won the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night after leading the new-look Trojans' resurgence in his first year at the school.
Broncos Will Have to Wait on ‘Scorched Earth’ Russell Wilson Option
It's been a frustrating season for the Denver Broncos. Plenty of people had high hopes after hiring Nathaniel Hackett as head coach and acquiring Russell Wilson via trade. While Broncos Country didn't entirely embrace those moves, many fans liked the decisions. Furthermore, nobody expected the Broncos to hit the lows they have this season. For some people, not only has this prompted calls to replace Hackett ASAP but to move on from Wilson as well.
Commanders May Not Face WR Odell Beckham Jr. After All
DEC 8 WR ODELL BECKHAM JR. DOESN'T GET DALLAS DEAL DONE It's been reported the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants were two of the front-runners to gain the services of free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. After leaving his visit with Dallas without a contract offer, however, it appears if...
Bears Grades at the Bye: Rebuild Hits an Ugly Stretch
Bears coach Matt Eberflus loves the fight in his team. As they reached this week's bye, they have managed to stay close until the end in all but a few games without the overall talent level required to push through out of a tailspin at the end to close games.
Former Patriots LB Willie McGinest Lends Helping Hand to AFC East Rival
FOXBORO — Former New England Patriots linebacker Willie McGinest ranks third in franchise history with 78 sacks. His 16 postseason sacks rank first all-time, two and a half ahead of Hall of Famer Bruce Smith’s 14.5 sacks. McGinest is an idolized figure in New England. He helped the...
Look Ahead: Mark Slot Receiver Down on Steelers Draft List
On November 1st, the Pittsburgh Steelers received an offer that they couldn't refuse, a second round selection in the 2023 NFL Draft for wide receiver Chase Claypool. With the organization handing Diontae Johnson a contract extension and selecting George Pickens in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, the writing was on the wall that Claypool's time in Pittsburgh could potentially be coming to an abrupt end. As we sit here today, that trade looks like a steal, considering that pick should be between picks 32 and 37 in the draft order while Claypool isn't exactly lighting the world on fire either, catching just 12 passes for 111 yards in five games with the Bears.
NFL Draft Profile: LaQuinston Sharp, Interior Offensive Line, Mississippi State Bulldogs
NFL Draft Profile: LaQuinston Sharp, Interior Offensive Line, Mississippi State Bulldogs
Bills QB Josh Allen Pays ‘Debt of Gratitude’ Helping Donate $10 Million of Aid
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen currently has the fourth-best odds to win the NFL's Most Valuable Player (MVP) Award following the season. But he's got his sights set on achieving another goal. This one happening off the field. "Coming from a small town and now living out my dream playing...
Cincinnati Bengals S Jessie Bates Fined for Faking Injury Against Chiefs
Cincinnati Bengals safety may think twice about faking an injury next time he's out there. The NFL has fined Bates $50,000 for allegedly faking an injury against the Kansas City Chiefs, according to a report. The league is putting an emphasis on stopping teams from stalling near the end of...
Stetson Bennett's Parents, Kirby Smart Discuss his Journey
Stetson Bennett's parents, Denise and Stetson, joined their son in New York for the Heisman Trophy Ceremony. They, and Kirby Smart, helped to tell his story.
NFL Week 15 Picks, Predictions and Best Bets to Back
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. There is amazingly less than a calendar month remaining in the 2022 NFL regular season, and things are heating up as the temperatures outside cool down. Our NFL Week 15 picks, predictions and best bets are for the full slate of games, as there are no more byes from here on out as teams prepare for the final sprint to the finish.
Ravens Waive a Running Back, Will get JK Dobbins Back Ahead of Browns Rematch
When the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens play next weekend, Baltimore will have its starting running back J.K. Dobbins back on the field. According to a report, the Ravens are waiving running back Mike Davis to bring Dobbins off of the injured reserve. Injuries have only allowed Dobbins to play...
SI Sportsbook Promo Code for Colorado: Bet $20 and Win $200
Before the start of the season, there were high hopes for Broncos’ fans after signing Russell Wilson to a massive contract and the expectation that Javonte Williams would develop into a stud running back. Twelve games later, Denver has the worst offense in the NFL (13.8 points per game) with one of the worst records (3-9). Wilson only has eight passing touchdowns with a career-low completion rate (60.1). He has been sacked 38 times. In Week 14, they take on one of the NFL's best teams when the Chiefs travel to Empower Field at Mile High as 5.5. point road favorites. New SI Sportsbook users in Colorado can bet $20 on this game (or any game in Week 14) and get a $200 bonus. Click Here to get the offer or check out the instructions below to activate the promotion.
Falcons Sign Titans Ex QB to Active Roster; What’s Next?
It's been a hectic week at the quarterback position for the Atlanta Falcons, and even as the dust has settled surrounding the starting role, the team isn't done. Searching for depth, the Falcons signed quarterback Logan Woodside off the Tennessee Titans' practice squad Saturday afternoon, meaning he's now on Atlanta's active roster.
Ravens and Steelers Preparing for Another Slugfest
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — When the Ravens and Steelers, it's usually a black-and-blue affair. They are two physical teams that like to set the tone with hard hits on defense. No team has scored more than 28 points in the last eight meetings. Seven of the last nine meetings...
Watch: Illinois HC Brad Underwood rips his team following 15-point loss to Penn State
Following No. 17 Illinois' 74-59 loss to Penn State on Saturday, head coach Brad Underwood met with the media and didn't hold back in lambasting his squad for its "uninspired" effort. "This didn't have anything to do with X's and O's, this had everything to do with heart and being...
Setting the Stage for the Week 14 Dolphins-Chargers Matchup
MIAMI DOLPHINS (8-4) vs. LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (6-6) DATE: Sunday, Dec. 11. SITE: SoFi Stadium; Inglewood, Calif. Announcers: Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (color analyst), Melissa Starks (sidelines) STREAMING:fuboTV (start your free trial) SI Sportsbook betting line: Dolphins by 1.5 (over/under 52.5) Final Injury Report:. Dolphins — WR River Cracraft...
Odell Beckham Jr. Next Move: Bills Sign OBJ to ‘Prove-It’ Contract?
In what has felt like a college-style recruitment, Odell Beckham Jr., the hottest free agent on the market, will seemingly make his decision sooner rather than later. The "red flag'' that we've written about often in this space has finally come to the attention of the media at large in Dallas, where the Cowboys are tapping the brakes on the idea of OBJ helping them "this year.''
Al Holcomb Talks His Future as a DC, Facing Geno, What Burns Has Left to Prove + More
If this year's success will help become a full-time NFL defensive coordinator. "Not really sure. I'm not really in position to make those assessments right now. I honestly, am just focused on going out to Seattle and getting this defense prepared to play well." Biggest challenges facing Geno Smith. "Well,...
