Dec. 9—A rural Carthage man was granted a suspended imposition of sentence with probation when he pleaded guilty this week to unlawful possession of a firearm as a felon. Shawn D. Sifferman, 50, pleaded guilty to the offense Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court in a plea agreement allowing the suspended imposition of sentence, and Judge Gayle Crane placed him on supervised probation for five years.

CARTHAGE, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO