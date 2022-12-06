Read full article on original website
Susan Jones
4d ago
anyone that hurts a child in ANY WAY should get a life sentence. let the other prisoners know what he did... they will make him feel so welcome! hahaha! what a slimeball.
Yahoo Sports
Joplin mother charged with injuring baby waives hearing
Dec. 9—A 26-year-old Joplin mother charged with shaking and injuring her 4-month-old son in October waived a preliminary hearing Thursday and was ordered to stand trial. Lacey A. Davies waived the hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on a felony count of child abuse, and Associate Judge Joseph Hensley set her initial appearance in a trial division for Jan. 25.
columbusnews-report.com
Two sentenced to prison
Two men facing local charges were given sentences in the state penitentiary by Judge Meredith Fredericks following sentencing hearings in Cherokee County District Court. John Wesley Potter, 34, of Riverton, was sentenced to 30 months after he pled guilty to burglary and possessing methamphetamine. The charges stem from a November 2020 incident, in which Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputies…
Yahoo Sports
Asbury resident pleads down to misdemeanor on felony weapon charge
Dec. 9—A 43-year-old defendant from Asbury pleaded guilty this week to a reduced charge of misdemeanor trespassing in a gun-pointing incident involving another man. David E. Sly Jr. pleaded guilty Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court to a misdemeanor count of trespassing in a deal with the prosecutor's office. He had been facing a felony charge of unlawful use of a weapon.
YAHOO!
Probation granted convicted felon in firearm case
Dec. 9—A rural Carthage man was granted a suspended imposition of sentence with probation when he pleaded guilty this week to unlawful possession of a firearm as a felon. Shawn D. Sifferman, 50, pleaded guilty to the offense Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court in a plea agreement allowing the suspended imposition of sentence, and Judge Gayle Crane placed him on supervised probation for five years.
YAHOO!
Suspended sentence granted in rural Joplin domestic assault case
Dec. 8—A 31-year-old rural Joplin man has pleaded to a felony domestic assault of his girlfriend in a plea deal dismissing a charge that he subsequently tried to get her to drop the original charge. Matthew E. Spurgeon changed his plea to guilty Tuesday in Jasper County Circuit Court...
Rogers woman gets more than nine years in prison for drug trafficking
A Rogers woman was sentenced on Dec. 9 to 110 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Yahoo Sports
Vernon County man to stand trial in assault of wife
Dec. 8—NEVADA, Mo. — A 40-year-old man from Nevada, Missouri, waived a preliminary hearing this month on charges that he choked and put a knife to the throat of his wife while threatening to kill her and their children. Richard D. Burris waived the hearing Dec. 1 in...
fourstateshomepage.com
Two in custody after victim shows up in Joplin with multiple stab wounds
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — Two people are in custody after a woman shows up at a Joplin hospital this morning with multiple stab wounds. Steven D. Tyner, 49, of Columbus and Ivy Christine Simpson, 23, of Webb City are the suspects in the case. The victim reported she was...
fourstateshomepage.com
Riverton man sentenced in burglary case
RIVERTON, Kans. — A Riverton man has been sentenced following his guilty plea in a burglary and methamphetamine possession case. John Wesley Potter, 34, was sentenced to 30 months in prison in Cherokee County District Court, according to the sheriff’s office. In November of 2020, police arrested Potter...
Stabbing near Galena, Kan.; Two arrested on Attempted Murder
Steven Tyner, 49, taken into custody. Courtesy Cherokee County Sheriff. CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — Around 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 8, 2022, Cherokee County authorities were notified that a woman had arrived at a Joplin, Mo. hospital suffering multiple stab wounds. Detectives determined the crime had occurred at a property north of Galena, Kan. As a result of the investigation,...
Yahoo Sports
Former Webb City woman's drug trafficking case dismissed
Dec. 8—The Jasper County prosecutor's office has dismissed a drug trafficking charge that a former Webb City woman has been facing for four years. A charge of first-degree trafficking in methamphetamine filed in June 2018 on Paula Dominguez Garcia, 40, was dismissed Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court. The...
YAHOO!
Police investigating reported rape at recovery house in Joplin
Dec. 8—Joplin police were called to Freeman Hospital West on Tuesday regarding the possible sexual assault of a 31-year-old woman. The woman, who was being treated at the hospital, told police that she was raped by a man Saturday at a recovery house in Joplin. Capt. William Davis said...
Yahoo Sports
Nevada man waives hearing on felony counts in Barton County
Dec. 9—LAMAR, Mo. — A Nevada man has been ordered to stand trial in Barton County on six felony counts of stealing and three counts of financial exploitation of an elderly person. Denis Masters, 56, waived preliminary hearings Monday on the charges in Barton County Circuit Court. Associate...
Parents in infant manslaughter case to get separate attorneys
A pair of Rogers parents facing charges of manslaughter and endangering the welfare of a minor after the death of their two-month-old child will each be represented by their own court-appointed attorneys.
“Now you know not to mess with me”: man accused of assaulting 15-year-old
REPUBLIC, Mo. — A Republic man was arrested after allegedly assaulting a 15-year-old boy who would not disclose where he received $400. Adam Clark Dunlap, 43, of Republic, was formally charged with three felony counts of abuse and neglect of a child and was arrested on Dec. 1. Dunlap was jailed with a $25,000 bond […]
fourstateshomepage.com
Missouri man leaves a trail of bloody assaults; spends very little time in custody
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — A serial wife beater with a criminal history in three states rarely served any jail time for his assaults. Larry Dustin Flowers, 39, currently sits in the Cherokee County jail awaiting transport to the Kansas Department of Corrections to serve two sentences: 16-months, and 40-months, for running from law enforcement officers and drug possession.
Lawrence County Record
Kingsley, Kennedy dead in apparent murder-suicide
The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reported that two people who were found dead inside a Miller residence on the afternoon of Monday, Nov. 28, were killed in a murder-suicide. The deceased were identified as Kaleb Kingsley, 55, of Miller and Linda Kennedy, 43, of Chetopa, Kan. According to a...
fourstateshomepage.com
Amber Alert for missing Delaware County teen
JAY, Okla. – An Amber Alert was issued Friday evening for a missing Delaware County teen. Joie R. Hayworth, 17, of Twin Oaks, is diabetic, wears a prosthetic left leg, and hasn’t taken her medication in several days. The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office considers her an Endangered Missing...
KBI investigating homicide in Neosho County
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Neosho County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a woman was found dead at a rural residence in Chanute.
Springfield man indicted for illegal firearm and meth trafficking
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Springfield man was indicted by a federal grand jury for illegally possessing a firearm and methamphetamine to distribute. Timothy S. Brandkamp, 62, was charged as an armed career offender due to his prior convictions for a violent felony and three serious drug offenses, which, if convicted, forces Brandkamp to a mandatory […]
