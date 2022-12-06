ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Senate confirms Indiana judge's appointment to appeals bench

By Associated Press
WRTV
WRTV
 4 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The U.S. Senate has confirmed the appointment of a federal magistrate from southern Indiana to the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

The Senate voted 60-31 Monday to confirm Doris L. Pryor. Since March 2018, Pryor has served as a magistrate judge for the Southern District of Indiana.

Before that, she served as an assistant U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Indiana. Republican Sen.

Todd Young of Indiana says Pryor “is a public servant of the highest caliber.”

She will be the first Black from Indiana ever to serve on the 7th Circuit, which covers Indiana, Illinois and Wisconsin.

