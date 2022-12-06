ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Ashley Iddon raped sleeping woman in vile attack, police say

A "dangerous pervert" who raped a woman while she slept has been jailed. Ashley Iddon, 29, from Bamber Bridge, Preston, bombarded the woman with messages, some blaming her for his "vile" attack, Lancashire Police said. He pleaded guilty at Preston Crown Court to two counts of rape on the day...
BBC

CCTV released after woman raped by man she asked for help in Portsmouth

CCTV images have been released after a woman was raped by an unknown man she had asked for directions in Portsmouth. The incident happened along Northern Parade on 17 August some time between 01:00 and 02:00 GMT. A Hampshire Constabulary spokesperson said the woman, in her 40s, asked the man...
The Independent

‘I hope your stuff is ok’: Girlfriend’s chilling call moments after she allegedly burned ex’s house down

The girlfriend of a Texas man made a chilling call about his house while his home was on fire. Tommy Garay is now hosting a GoFundMe fundraiser after his girlfriend allegedly burned down his house because another woman answered his phone, leading her to believe he was being unfaithful, according to the San Antonio Express-News. “On November 20, 2022, the house my 2-year-old daughter and I lived in was burglarized/vandalized and was set on fire by my ex-girlfriend while I was away from my home,” Mr Garay wrote on GoFundMe. “I called the fire department but unfortunately by the...
TEXAS STATE
Popculture

Police Demand Popular Actress' Arrest

Authorities have demanded the arrest of Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez. Fernandez, a Sri Lankan beauty pageant winner and model who made her Bollywood debut in 2009, is currently being investigated for a financial misdemeanor for a case involving an alleged conman and accusations of money laundering. However, despite her alleged involvement in the case, a court in India recently granted her bail, prompting the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Indian government agency that investigates financial crimes, to state their desire to place Fernandez in custody.
The Independent

Bondi Beast: ‘Loving’ grandfather identified as serial rapist who assaulted 31 women across 15 years

Police in Sydney have identified a serial rapist who sexually assaulted 31 women over the course of 15 years.Using DNA technology, police identified Keith Simms, 66, as the “beast of Bondi” and linked him to 12 rapes.Simms has also been linked to 19 other crimes between 1986 and 2001, according to a report from 7NEWS Australia.Police in New South Wales said he targeted women between the ages of 14 and 55, entering their homes or abducting them while they were out on a walk or jogging.“Police were told the man was always either armed with a knife or threatened the...
The Independent

Murder-accused put victim’s body in incinerator head first, court told

A man accused of murder put his alleged victim’s body into an incinerator “head first” to dispose of her remains, a court has been told.Mark Brown, 41, is accused of murdering Alexandra Morgan, 34, and Leah Ware, 33, six months apart in 2021.The trial continued at Hove Crown Court on Thursday as Brown was questioned by prosecution counsel Duncan Atkinson KC about his actions around Ms Morgan’s death on November 14, 2021.Brown claims Ms Morgan slipped and fell on a tool or piece of mechanical equipment in the workshop he rented at Little Bridge Farm near Hastings, East Sussex, hitting...
The Independent

Woman with mobility issues dragged into man’s home rescued after calling through front door

A man has been jailed for repeatedly raping and beating a vulnerable woman.Pascal Jombla has been convicted over the harrowing attack in east London.A court heard the 45-year-old dragged the woman, who has mobility issues, into his home in Hackney.The victim was told she would be killed if she did not keep quiet. Jombla repeatedly raped and assaulted the woman in a sustained attack, the court heard. The 45-year-old eventually fell asleep and the woman was able to shout for help from the front door.A passerby came to help and called 999.Officers found the woman‘s face was injured and she...
The Independent

Police officer arrested on suspicion of driving while on drugs after man killed in crash

A police officer has been arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit through drugs after a man was killed following a car chase.Leicestershire Police said an officer from its roads policing unit (RPU) had attempted to stop a black BMW shortly before 4am on Friday, but the driver refused, according to the police. Senior officers authorised a pursuit and the BMW left the road a short time later, hitting a tree close to the junction with Richmond Avenue, in the Aylestone area of the city.The driver, who was in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene while his...
Mrs H

17-Year-Old Commits Suicide Over Rape Allegations

However, the person who accused him has taken back their words, insisting she was "kidding." According to Forbes.com, about 2% of men were wrongly accused of rape in America in 2019, and though the number seems small in percentages, in reality, it isn’t. The country’s total population in 2019 was about 328.3 million, and 2% of that is about 6 million. That means about 6 million people were significantly affected by lies made against them, and though some managed to pick themselves and move on, others sadly lost their lives like this young boy.
Daily Mail

Hero girl, 7, saves toddler's life when she spotted the baby slip silently into a public pool and jumped in to save her from drowning

A seven year-old-girl is being hailed a hero after she dived into a public pool without a moment's hesitation to rescue a toddler who could have drowned. Phoebe Van Neil, a year 2 student from Perth, was on holiday at Broome in Western Australia's far north-west with her family this month when she noticed the toddler had fallen in the water.
ZDNet

Police are sending messages to 70,000 people who may have fallen victim to phone scammers

Police are sending text messages to over 70,000 people to warn them that they've fallen victim to online-banking scams, and telling them how to take action. The messages are being sent by the Metropolitan Police as part of the UK's biggest ever anti-fraud crackdown, following an international operation to shut down a cyber-criminal service. The operation was led by the Met and involving law enforcement agencies in Europe, Australia, the US, Ukraine, and Canada, resulting in the arrest of 142 suspected cyber criminals.

