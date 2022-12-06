Read full article on original website
BBC
Ashley Iddon raped sleeping woman in vile attack, police say
A "dangerous pervert" who raped a woman while she slept has been jailed. Ashley Iddon, 29, from Bamber Bridge, Preston, bombarded the woman with messages, some blaming her for his "vile" attack, Lancashire Police said. He pleaded guilty at Preston Crown Court to two counts of rape on the day...
BBC
CCTV released after woman raped by man she asked for help in Portsmouth
CCTV images have been released after a woman was raped by an unknown man she had asked for directions in Portsmouth. The incident happened along Northern Parade on 17 August some time between 01:00 and 02:00 GMT. A Hampshire Constabulary spokesperson said the woman, in her 40s, asked the man...
Mother, 40, warns others not to leave phone chargers plugged in overnight after fire destroyed uninsured family home
A mother has warned others not to leave phone chargers plugged in overnight after a fire destroyed her uninsured family home. Donna Symes, 40, from Glasgow had been preparing dinner with her husband Mohamed at around 8pm last night when the home fire alarm went off. The singer ran upstairs...
‘I hope your stuff is ok’: Girlfriend’s chilling call moments after she allegedly burned ex’s house down
The girlfriend of a Texas man made a chilling call about his house while his home was on fire. Tommy Garay is now hosting a GoFundMe fundraiser after his girlfriend allegedly burned down his house because another woman answered his phone, leading her to believe he was being unfaithful, according to the San Antonio Express-News. “On November 20, 2022, the house my 2-year-old daughter and I lived in was burglarized/vandalized and was set on fire by my ex-girlfriend while I was away from my home,” Mr Garay wrote on GoFundMe. “I called the fire department but unfortunately by the...
Popculture
Police Demand Popular Actress' Arrest
Authorities have demanded the arrest of Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez. Fernandez, a Sri Lankan beauty pageant winner and model who made her Bollywood debut in 2009, is currently being investigated for a financial misdemeanor for a case involving an alleged conman and accusations of money laundering. However, despite her alleged involvement in the case, a court in India recently granted her bail, prompting the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Indian government agency that investigates financial crimes, to state their desire to place Fernandez in custody.
Chilling Video Shows Ghost Of Patient Who Just Died Returning To Hospital
The eerie footage was all captured by security cameras.
Bondi Beast: ‘Loving’ grandfather identified as serial rapist who assaulted 31 women across 15 years
Police in Sydney have identified a serial rapist who sexually assaulted 31 women over the course of 15 years.Using DNA technology, police identified Keith Simms, 66, as the “beast of Bondi” and linked him to 12 rapes.Simms has also been linked to 19 other crimes between 1986 and 2001, according to a report from 7NEWS Australia.Police in New South Wales said he targeted women between the ages of 14 and 55, entering their homes or abducting them while they were out on a walk or jogging.“Police were told the man was always either armed with a knife or threatened the...
Murder-accused put victim’s body in incinerator head first, court told
A man accused of murder put his alleged victim’s body into an incinerator “head first” to dispose of her remains, a court has been told.Mark Brown, 41, is accused of murdering Alexandra Morgan, 34, and Leah Ware, 33, six months apart in 2021.The trial continued at Hove Crown Court on Thursday as Brown was questioned by prosecution counsel Duncan Atkinson KC about his actions around Ms Morgan’s death on November 14, 2021.Brown claims Ms Morgan slipped and fell on a tool or piece of mechanical equipment in the workshop he rented at Little Bridge Farm near Hastings, East Sussex, hitting...
Doberman is shot dead by cops as it viciously mauled its owner who was trying to break up two fighting dogs
Police have been forced to shoot and kill a pet Doberman after the dog viciously mauled his owner and left him with serious injuries. Emergency services were called to a home on Flavel Crescent in the South Australian town of Jervois just after 3pm on Wednesday following reports a man had been attacked by a dog.
Woman with mobility issues dragged into man’s home rescued after calling through front door
A man has been jailed for repeatedly raping and beating a vulnerable woman.Pascal Jombla has been convicted over the harrowing attack in east London.A court heard the 45-year-old dragged the woman, who has mobility issues, into his home in Hackney.The victim was told she would be killed if she did not keep quiet. Jombla repeatedly raped and assaulted the woman in a sustained attack, the court heard. The 45-year-old eventually fell asleep and the woman was able to shout for help from the front door.A passerby came to help and called 999.Officers found the woman‘s face was injured and she...
Police officer arrested on suspicion of driving while on drugs after man killed in crash
A police officer has been arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit through drugs after a man was killed following a car chase.Leicestershire Police said an officer from its roads policing unit (RPU) had attempted to stop a black BMW shortly before 4am on Friday, but the driver refused, according to the police. Senior officers authorised a pursuit and the BMW left the road a short time later, hitting a tree close to the junction with Richmond Avenue, in the Aylestone area of the city.The driver, who was in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene while his...
In a religious scandal in medieval England, the body of a nun who was considered "perverse" was buried face down
Engraving of a medieval nunCredit: Unknown; Public Domain Image. The scandal of a nunnery called Littlemore Priory took place in the early 1500s in Oxfordshire, England. Littlemore Priory was first founded in 1110 but it had a troublesome history with the bishops that dated back to the 1400s. However, the scandal only became public knowledge in 1517.
17-Year-Old Commits Suicide Over Rape Allegations
However, the person who accused him has taken back their words, insisting she was "kidding." According to Forbes.com, about 2% of men were wrongly accused of rape in America in 2019, and though the number seems small in percentages, in reality, it isn’t. The country’s total population in 2019 was about 328.3 million, and 2% of that is about 6 million. That means about 6 million people were significantly affected by lies made against them, and though some managed to pick themselves and move on, others sadly lost their lives like this young boy.
Woman Called the Police After a Family Member Borrowed Something of Hers Without Permission
As adults, we often have to set boundaries with family members. Sometimes, those boundaries get breached if you're setting limits with your parents as an adult or the other way around. And, as you're about to discover, that could lead certain family members to take drastic measures so that the point gets across loud and clear.
Hero girl, 7, saves toddler's life when she spotted the baby slip silently into a public pool and jumped in to save her from drowning
A seven year-old-girl is being hailed a hero after she dived into a public pool without a moment's hesitation to rescue a toddler who could have drowned. Phoebe Van Neil, a year 2 student from Perth, was on holiday at Broome in Western Australia's far north-west with her family this month when she noticed the toddler had fallen in the water.
Teen takes own life after sextortion, officials say more teens are being targeted
A high school senior who was found dead after claiming his own life last week was the victim of sextortion, according to local authorities and his family.
Pit Bull Set on Fire After Two Dogs Maul 3-Year-Old Boy to Death: Police
The dog was reportedly set alight in retaliation for the killing of the young child, who had been playing outside with friends before the attack.
ZDNet
Police are sending messages to 70,000 people who may have fallen victim to phone scammers
Police are sending text messages to over 70,000 people to warn them that they've fallen victim to online-banking scams, and telling them how to take action. The messages are being sent by the Metropolitan Police as part of the UK's biggest ever anti-fraud crackdown, following an international operation to shut down a cyber-criminal service. The operation was led by the Met and involving law enforcement agencies in Europe, Australia, the US, Ukraine, and Canada, resulting in the arrest of 142 suspected cyber criminals.
Parents Face Abuse Charges After Their Infant’s Body Was Found in a Kimchi Jar
South Korean police have arrested a couple on suspicion they left their infant’s body in a kimchi container for about three years. According to the police in the city of Pocheon, just outside of Seoul, the infant died at 15 months old and the parents didn’t inform the authorities, the Korea Herald reported.
