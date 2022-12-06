ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Motley Fool

5 Reasons to Use Your Credit Card's Mobile App

By Ashley Maready
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fkzPr_0jYy6TYO00

Image source: Getty Images

While the future we're living in isn't quite the one we were promised by Star Trek or The Jetsons , it's still pretty cool. I may still be waiting on my flying car, but I can access my financial information from just about anywhere by way of my smartphone. While I am certainly free to use the mobile web browser version of any website I please, some companies offer full-on mobile apps to help customers engage with them more easily. Your credit card company is likely no exception. Gone are the days when you'd have to call your card issuer, wait around on hold, and then describe your problem to a person on the other end of the line.

I recently rewarded myself for paying off debt and getting my finances into great shape by applying (and getting approved) for a credit card I've had my eye on for several months (here at The Ascent, it's very easy to learn all about the best credit cards ). I chose it based on the cash back it offers on purchases I make often, and so far, it's been an excellent addition to my wallet -- as well as my smartphone. After I got approved, I immediately downloaded the card issuer's app, and it's been very useful so far. Here's why you should consider downloading and using your credit card's mobile app, too.

Discover: This card has one of the longest intro 0% interest periods around

More: Consolidate debt with one of these top-rated balance transfer credit cards

1. Easy access to customer service

So let's say you are having an issue with your credit card. Maybe you tried to use it to buy groceries and it was declined, or you accidentally damaged your card. You can certainly call your card issuer's customer service line to get their help, or you can check your mobile app to see if it gives you the option to virtually chat with a representative. The great thing about a customer service chat feature is that you don't have to listen to terrible hold music and you can often get your problem fixed more quickly than if you called.

2. Check your balance or credit limit

Wondering just how much money you owe on your credit card? Or maybe your credit limit has slipped your mind and you're preparing to make a big purchase, so you need to make sure you've got enough available credit. Hop into your card's mobile app and make sure you're not setting yourself up to have your card declined, or to accidentally spend over your limit .

3. Make payments

While we're on the subject of your credit card balance, your mobile app makes it even easier to pay your bill. Just link your payment bank account and away you go. You can certainly pay your credit card bill over the phone, by mail, or on the full browser version of your issuer's website, but it will likely be a simpler experience on the app (without distracting pop-ups, too).

4. Receive alerts

Opting in for text notifications or pop-up alerts via your card's mobile app is a great way to stay on top of your finances. It's a big scary world, and credit card fraud is always a possibility, so if someone uses your card without your knowledge or consent, and you have notifications turned on, you'll find out right away. You can also be alerted about other things happening with your credit card. In my card's mobile app, I can opt in for alerts with payment reminders, statement availability, and more.

5. Find cash back deals and other rewards

It's likely that a big reason you use credit cards is so you can earn cash back and points on your purchases. Your card's mobile app can make it easier to maximize this credit card perk. For example, I was just scrolling through mine to see what kind of special deals were available, and among the many stores I don't shop at, I found a cash back deal available with an online snack retailer I buy from frequently. I was given the option to add the deal to my card, so the next time I shop on that website, I'll get money back. How excellent!

If you're already carrying around a smartphone and you're a credit card devotee, you might want to combine the two and get your card's mobile app. It can make your life (and money management) easier and help you spend smarter.

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
icytales.com

How to Add Money to PayPal: 4 Steps to Get Started Now

In this article, we will discuss how to add money to PayPal using a linked bank account. We will also discuss adding money to a PayPal account even if you don’t have a linked bank account. You will also know about what is PayPal cash account and why you need it.
PC Magazine

No More Passwords: How to Set Up Apple's Passkeys for Easy Sign-ins

We all use passwords to secure our many online accounts, but that means having to remember complex codes or pay for password managers. With iOS 16, Apple introduces a new scheme, dubbed passkeys, that could help make passwords a thing of the past. Passkeys allows you to sign into your...
Cate Orlina

SSM Smart Square on Mobile phones

There are tons of different tools and portals that are appearing and this helps numerous businesses in keeping up with their records. Therefore, SMM or Smart Square is a software that is mainly used for staffing planning so that they can be at the top of the competition. Forecasted data is the main element within a business because most of the data they observe is always going to be forecasted. There are tons of ways how businesses can get along doing forecasted data. One thing that is the biggest downfall is that the forecast cannot be reliable.
BGR.com

These fake Android file manager apps steal banking logins

Android device owners beware — more malicious apps have been discovered on the Google Play store. Bitdefender’s cybersecurity team says several fake Android file manager apps are infecting Android devices with the SharkBot banking malware. These fake apps are no longer available on the store, but they might still be on your phone. Screenshots of the store pages show that thousands of Android users downloaded these malicious apps.
TechRadar

A fake Android app is turning victims' phones into SMS relays

Researchers recently discovered a malicious Android application that turns the devices into SMS relays used to verify various accounts on the internet. At press time, the app has more than 100,000 downloads on the Google Play Store, and can still be downloaded. Oftentimes, when people create online accounts, they need...
technewstoday.com

How to Block Emails on Gmail

Alongside personal use, Gmail has proved to be beneficial for many businesses. From sending mass emails to periodic newsletters, it isn’t unlikely for users to get spammed with an inbox full of emails. Gmail provides limited storage space of 15GB, so you would want to block senders that send emails you do not wish to view.
PYMNTS

MercadoLibre Tests Business Payments on WhatsApp

Latin American eCommerce platform MercadoLibre is introducing digital business messaging payments with WhatsApp. In an interview with Reuters on Wednesday (Dec. 7), the CFO of MercadoLibre, Pedro Arnt, revealed that the two companies are partnering to bring payments processing capabilities to WhatsApp’s messaging service users. “We are in the...
TechRadar

Let Amazon know what ads you see and it will give you money

Amazon’s new ad verification program will pay users $2 a month - if they make available what ads they see on their smartphone. Currently, the scheme is only available to UK and US members of the Amazon Shopper Panel, a rewards program that already lets users hand over third-party shopping receipts in exchange for perks.
Android Police

Prepare for a thicc Google Search bar on your Android phone

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Google Search is a powerful tool that can search the web as well as dig deep into your Android phone. While Google routinely changes its algorithms running in the background to give you appropriate results, the Google Search UI on Android hasn’t changed much in a while. But that’s probably going to change soon, as the search giant is testing a new facelift for its Google app for Android with a few helpful feature additions in tow.
shiftedmag.com

How to Create Unlimited Gmail Accounts Without Phone Number

Having an email address is essential these days. It is regularly used not only to receive and send text messages but also to sign up for various websites and apps. Sometimes having just one mailbox appears to be not enough though. There could multiple reasons for this. Most often every appropriate platform allows the creation of a few more email addresses. But after reaching some limit it will start asking to do mobile phone number verification which is especially true for Gmail which is the most popular email service right now. Want to get around this issue? Then simply learn how to receive SMS online with temporary phone numbers.
technewstoday.com

How to Turn Off Low Data Mode on iPhone and Android

If you’re not having a good experience with your data, chances are your phone is on Low Data Mode. Normally, this option helps to restrict excess data usage from the background, saving you some data costs. But if you want to surf the web properly without restrictions and lags,...
itechpost.com

Telegram Introduces Blockchain-Powered Phone Numbers For No-SIM Signups

Telegram has issued a new update which will allow users of the encrypted messaging app to signup for accounts using phone numbers bought by cryptocurrency. The new version of the popular messaging app is introducing blockchain identities that will let users make an account without a registered SIM card, The Verge writes.
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
261K+
Followers
116K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy