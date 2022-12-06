ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 14 of 2022

It’s hard to believe we’ve already reached the final weeks of the NFL season. 2022 has been one of the wildest rides in recent memory that’s seen new forces emerge in the league, players explode out of nowhere, and some of the NFL’s surest bets plummet from the sky in astounding fashion.
NBC Sports

Purdy reveals his true feelings about 'Mr. Irrelevant' tag

And since earning the nickname as the last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, Brock Purdy has proven he’s anything but irrelevant after taking over for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo at quarterback in Week 13. The 22-year-old understandably has received plenty of questions about the moniker since April, with...
NBC Sports

Tua Tagovailoa remains limited in practice; Tyreek Hill sits out with illness

The Dolphins added receiver Tyreek Hill to the practice report Thursday with an illness. He did not practice. Receiver Jaylen Waddle (fibula) was upgraded to a full participant after being limited Wednesday. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (ankle) remained limited. Tagovailoa went on the injury report with his ankle injury last week....
NBC Sports

Why Shanahan felt 'alone' after Jimmy G's season-ending injury

When the 49ers first found out that veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo had broken his foot against the Miami Dolphins, his teammates understandably were devasted by the news. However, because 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan knew before everyone else how bad the injury was, he had a different reaction than most. "I...
atozsports.com

Ex-Raiders head coach betrayed by NFL owner

The tenure of Jon Gruden as the Raiders’ head coach was a bumpy one. There were highs on the field, and plenty of lows off of it. Today, some new details emerged regarding the ending of his time as the head coach of the Raiders. The culprit and situation...
NBC Sports

49ers elevate Tevin Coleman, Dontae Johnson for Sunday’s game

The 49ers elevated running back Tevin Coleman and defensive back Dontae Johnson for Sunday’s game against the Bucs. Both are expected to be in uniform. Coleman appeared in four games for the 49ers earlier this season when Elijah Mitchell was injured. He gained 26 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries, while also catching three passes for 44 yards and a touchdown.
NBC Sports

Sean McVay: It was a lot of fun watching Baker Mayfield go to work tonight

Head coach Sean McVay and the Rams somehow got Baker Mayfield ready to play for Thursday night — and the quarterback excelled. Despite getting to Southern California on Tuesday night and going through just one brief practice on Wednesday, Mayfield was able to engineer a game-winning, 98-yard drive that ended with a 23-yard touchdown pass to Van Jefferson.
NBC Sports

Caleb Williams on Patrick Mahomes comparison: “I don’t think there’s anything I can’t do that he’s doing”

Quarterback guru Tom House recently has dubbed USC quarterback Caleb Williams the second coming of Patrick Mahomes. Williams does not disagree with that assessment. “It’s pretty cool, I’d say, just because everybody watches Patrick and sees all the cool things he can do,” Williams said, via Zach Gelb of CBS Sports Radio. “I always said even in high school that I don’t think there’s anything — obviously, he’s special, but I don’t think there’s anything that I can’t do that he’s doing out there.”
NBC Sports

NFL accuses Bengals, Jessie Bates of faking injury, too

The Saints and defensive end Cam Jordan weren’t the only ones to find out the hard way that the NFL means what it says when it says to not fake injuries. The Bengals and safety Jessie Bates have been $50,000 fined, too, for Bates cartoonishly falling to the ground as the Bengals were trying to get substitutes into last Sunday’s game against the Chiefs, per multiple sources.
