Quarterback guru Tom House recently has dubbed USC quarterback Caleb Williams the second coming of Patrick Mahomes. Williams does not disagree with that assessment. “It’s pretty cool, I’d say, just because everybody watches Patrick and sees all the cool things he can do,” Williams said, via Zach Gelb of CBS Sports Radio. “I always said even in high school that I don’t think there’s anything — obviously, he’s special, but I don’t think there’s anything that I can’t do that he’s doing out there.”

1 DAY AGO