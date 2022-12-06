Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Proposal would give Indiana families hundreds every monthJake WellsIndiana State
After benching, Matt Ryan's return catches attentioncreteIndianapolis, IN
Explore the Steampunk Hideaway at Indy's Most Elegant HotelRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
Related
Marconews.com
Joe Montana shares the one QB that would make the most sense for the 49ers to go after
49ers legend Joe Montana joined Sports Seriously and shared his thoughts on what the Niners can do at the QB position going forward.
Baker Mayfield was 'completely shocked' Raiders played press coverage on final play
It was impressive enough that the Rams got to the Raiders’ 23-yard line in a matter of six plays with under 2 minutes to play, but even after reaching the fringe of the red zone, they still needed to score a touchdown with 15 seconds left and no timeouts.
NBC Sports
Thursday Night Football: Baker Mayfield playing well, but Raiders lead 13-3 at halftime
Baker Mayfield didn’t start for the Rams but he has been on the field for every offensive play since Los Angeles’ first drive. While Mayfield has clearly given his new team’s offense a spark, the Rams haven’t done much to slow down the Raiders’ offense. Las Vegas leads at halftime 13-3.
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 14 of 2022
It’s hard to believe we’ve already reached the final weeks of the NFL season. 2022 has been one of the wildest rides in recent memory that’s seen new forces emerge in the league, players explode out of nowhere, and some of the NFL’s surest bets plummet from the sky in astounding fashion.
USC QB Caleb Williams outraces field, wins Heisman Trophy
Though he is the only finalist to not advance to the College Football Playoff, USC quarterback Caleb Williams won the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night after leading the new-look Trojans' resurgence in his first year at the school.
'Not even close to bitter:' Frank Reich back in Indy for first time since fired by Colts
Frank Reich wants to coach again, and he's been jotting down 12 to 15 keys that he learned in Indianapolis for his next opportunity.
NBC Sports
Purdy reveals his true feelings about 'Mr. Irrelevant' tag
And since earning the nickname as the last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, Brock Purdy has proven he’s anything but irrelevant after taking over for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo at quarterback in Week 13. The 22-year-old understandably has received plenty of questions about the moniker since April, with...
Auburn sends out an offer to Texas Tech commit
Offensive Lineman Tyler Johnson receives an Auburn offer.
NBC Sports
Tua Tagovailoa remains limited in practice; Tyreek Hill sits out with illness
The Dolphins added receiver Tyreek Hill to the practice report Thursday with an illness. He did not practice. Receiver Jaylen Waddle (fibula) was upgraded to a full participant after being limited Wednesday. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (ankle) remained limited. Tagovailoa went on the injury report with his ankle injury last week....
NBC Sports
Joe Mixon: As much as I wanted to contribute, Bengals made the best decision for everybody
Joe Mixon is set to return to play on Sunday after missing the last two games with a concussion. The Bengals have been OK without him, in part due to Samaje Perine‘s strong play. He rushed for 164 yards and caught 10 passes for 84 yards in those two contests.
NBC Sports
Why Shanahan felt 'alone' after Jimmy G's season-ending injury
When the 49ers first found out that veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo had broken his foot against the Miami Dolphins, his teammates understandably were devasted by the news. However, because 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan knew before everyone else how bad the injury was, he had a different reaction than most. "I...
atozsports.com
Ex-Raiders head coach betrayed by NFL owner
The tenure of Jon Gruden as the Raiders’ head coach was a bumpy one. There were highs on the field, and plenty of lows off of it. Today, some new details emerged regarding the ending of his time as the head coach of the Raiders. The culprit and situation...
NBC Sports
49ers elevate Tevin Coleman, Dontae Johnson for Sunday’s game
The 49ers elevated running back Tevin Coleman and defensive back Dontae Johnson for Sunday’s game against the Bucs. Both are expected to be in uniform. Coleman appeared in four games for the 49ers earlier this season when Elijah Mitchell was injured. He gained 26 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries, while also catching three passes for 44 yards and a touchdown.
John Madden Found an Incredible Way to Honor Troy Aikman After the Cowboys Star Retired
John Madden's respect for NFL players was apparent as he moonlighted as a radio analyst, mentioning Troy Aikman in a way that touched the former Cowboys quarterback. The post John Madden Found an Incredible Way to Honor Troy Aikman After the Cowboys Star Retired appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NBC Sports
Ezekiel Elliott, Dak Prescott each fined $13,261 for their Salvation Army kettle celebration
The NFL fined two more Cowboys players for their Salvation Army kettle celebrations. Quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott each were docked $13,261 for unsportsmanlike conduct. Elliott jumped in one of the giant red kettles in the back of the end zone after a 4-yard touchdown run in...
TMZ.com
Baker Mayfield Headbutts Teammate After Shocking Win, Goes Crazy In Locker Room
Baker Mayfield's Rams debut had a Hollywood ending -- he led L.A. to a come-from-behind victory in improbable fashion over the Raiders on "Thursday Night Football." Mayfield and the Rams were down early and went into the half trailing Las Vegas, 13-3. But, with a few minutes left in the...
NBC Sports
Sean McVay: It was a lot of fun watching Baker Mayfield go to work tonight
Head coach Sean McVay and the Rams somehow got Baker Mayfield ready to play for Thursday night — and the quarterback excelled. Despite getting to Southern California on Tuesday night and going through just one brief practice on Wednesday, Mayfield was able to engineer a game-winning, 98-yard drive that ended with a 23-yard touchdown pass to Van Jefferson.
NBC Sports
Caleb Williams on Patrick Mahomes comparison: “I don’t think there’s anything I can’t do that he’s doing”
Quarterback guru Tom House recently has dubbed USC quarterback Caleb Williams the second coming of Patrick Mahomes. Williams does not disagree with that assessment. “It’s pretty cool, I’d say, just because everybody watches Patrick and sees all the cool things he can do,” Williams said, via Zach Gelb of CBS Sports Radio. “I always said even in high school that I don’t think there’s anything — obviously, he’s special, but I don’t think there’s anything that I can’t do that he’s doing out there.”
NBC Sports
NFL accuses Bengals, Jessie Bates of faking injury, too
The Saints and defensive end Cam Jordan weren’t the only ones to find out the hard way that the NFL means what it says when it says to not fake injuries. The Bengals and safety Jessie Bates have been $50,000 fined, too, for Bates cartoonishly falling to the ground as the Bengals were trying to get substitutes into last Sunday’s game against the Chiefs, per multiple sources.
Comments / 2