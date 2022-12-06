ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

School districts across North Texas are finding it challenging to fill vacancies

 4 days ago

School districts across North Texas are finding it challenging to fill all of their vacancies.

The "help wanted" sign is out in full force at school districts across North Texas. That includes the Fort Worth ISD.

Chief Talent Officer Raul Pena says the district is especially finding it hard to fill vacancies in high-needs areas such as bilingual education, math, science and special education - positions that need additional certification.

The Fort Worth ISD is holding another on-the-spot hiring fair this Saturday - December 10th, not only for prospective new teachers but also for current teachers looking to make a change.

