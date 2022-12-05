ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Baker Mayfield Cut By Panthers After 7 Games

By Matty Willz
MAJIC 102.1
MAJIC 102.1
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dKtRX_0jYy623G00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RYfuh_0jYy623G00

Source: Kevin Sabitus / Getty

Baker Mayfield has been released by the Carolina Panthers.

Mayfield, through just seven games in Carolina, went 1-5. The Panthers will move forward with Sam Darnold as their starter, with former XLF QB P.J. Walker as his backup.

Mayfield, the former number 1 overall pick of the Cleveland Browns, has had a roller coaster past twelve months. Once considered the franchise quarterback in Cleveland, he now hopes to find a roster spot to reestablish his career.

Rumors are that Mayfield could be headed to either the Houston Texans or the San Francisco 49ers. The Texans are just plain bad and could use help at every position. The 9ers lost their starter Jimmy Garrapollo to a broken foot yesterday.

Where do you think Baker Mayfield will end up? Is his time as a starter in the NFL over?

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Pep Hamilton gives update on Texans' newly-acquired offensive talent

The Houston Texans claimed running back Eno Benjamin and receiver Amari Rodgers off waivers in late November, and hopes were high that they would be able to make a difference in the team’s offense with some time to adjust to Pep Hamilton’s system. After weeks spent on the Texans’ inactive list on Sundays, reporters were ready for answers from Hamilton on Thursday regarding their status and whether they might see the field before the season ends.
HOUSTON, TX
MAJIC 102.1

MAJIC 102.1

208
Followers
792
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

The People's Station

 https://myhoustonmajic.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy