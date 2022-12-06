ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 RB sleepers to target for fantasy football Week 14

The fantasy football regular season is winding down, and it’s more important than ever to start the right guys — including running back sleepers. The fantasy football season goes by fast. You’re fresh out of your August drafts, and by the time you know it, you look up and we’re into December as playoff pushes get more intense. With this being the last regular season week for a lot of teams, it’s crucial to make the right starts. These guys could help you at running back if you’re dealing with injuries or byes.
NFL Coach Admits He'll Regret Decision Until He Dies

The Detroit Lions had an opportunity to put away the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3. Up 24-21 with less than two minutes remaining, Detroit could have sealed a road win by converting a fourth-and-4. Dan Campbell instead opted to attempt a 54-yard field goal, which Austin Seibert missed. The Vikings...
DETROIT, MI
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
Our expert NFL picks for Week 14 of 2022

It’s hard to believe we’ve already reached the final weeks of the NFL season. 2022 has been one of the wildest rides in recent memory that’s seen new forces emerge in the league, players explode out of nowhere, and some of the NFL’s surest bets plummet from the sky in astounding fashion.
2023 NFL mock draft: Seahawks pick Will Anderson, Noah Sewell in Round 1

If the 2022 season were to end today, the Seahawks would be preparing for a road-trip to play a wild card game. They’d also be in line for the No. 3 overall pick in the draft, as well as their own first-round pick – currently projected to be at No. 20 overall. In a new mock draft from Doug Farrar at Touchdown Wire, Seattle uses both picks to address their defensive front-seven holes.
SEATTLE, WA
2023 NFL mock draft: Bryce Young goes first, but strong DL class stands out

The best consolation for another fantastic season of college football nearing its end is that NFL Draft season will soon be here. What better way to usher in that glorious time of year than a way-too-early mock draft, especially given that early declarations for the Class of 2023 are being filed every day now, strengthening a class expected to offer bumper crops at quarterback, defensive back and along the defensive line.
UTAH STATE
NFL Fantasy Football Show: Navigating the bye-pocalypse

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a special new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast from the Fantasy Lounge as managers gear up for the playoffs! The hosts start off by discussing some of the biggest fantasy headlines from around the league, including Baker Mayfield being claimed off waivers by the Rams, as well as Lamar Jackson's knee injury and what it means for the surrounding fantasy pieces. They go on to preview a Thursday Night Football matchup between the Raiders and the Rams and talk about a few Fantasy Heroes and Fantasy Villains for Week 14.
New York City, NY
