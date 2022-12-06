Read full article on original website
10 RB sleepers to target for fantasy football Week 14
The fantasy football regular season is winding down, and it’s more important than ever to start the right guys — including running back sleepers. The fantasy football season goes by fast. You’re fresh out of your August drafts, and by the time you know it, you look up and we’re into December as playoff pushes get more intense. With this being the last regular season week for a lot of teams, it’s crucial to make the right starts. These guys could help you at running back if you’re dealing with injuries or byes.
nbcsportsedge.com
Matthew Berry's Love/Hate for Week 14 of the Fantasy Football Season
The draining of blood from the face. The pit at the bottom of your stomach. The awful thought racing through your brain, screaming “OH NO. WHAT DID I JUST DO?”. For all the things we love about fantasy football (and there are many), there is also some things that drive us nuts.
Best NFL underdog picks and predictions for Week 14
Week 13 of the NFL season was not kind to the underdog. Only 1 team, the Cincinnati Bengals, won a game outright as the underdog. A total of 6 underdogs covered the spread in Week 13. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s NFL odds and lines, and tab the best NFL...
Fantasy football managers in need of RB help should look to Seattle in Week 14
These are the critical weeks in the Fantasy Football season as late moves can determine playoff positions in a majority of leagues. The Seattle Seahawks may represent fertile ground for those managers who are looking for an under-the-radar running back. Our suggestion is backup Travis Homer. While it may be...
NFL Coach Admits He'll Regret Decision Until He Dies
The Detroit Lions had an opportunity to put away the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3. Up 24-21 with less than two minutes remaining, Detroit could have sealed a road win by converting a fourth-and-4. Dan Campbell instead opted to attempt a 54-yard field goal, which Austin Seibert missed. The Vikings...
iheart.com
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
Marconews.com
Joe Montana shares the one QB that would make the most sense for the 49ers to go after
49ers legend Joe Montana joined Sports Seriously and shared his thoughts on what the Niners can do at the QB position going forward.
Rams Coach Shocked to Witness Baker Mayfield Celebratory Headbutt in Person
VIDEO: Baker Mayfield head butted a teammate after beating the Raiders.
Jameson Williams Will Make Ben Johnson Finally Happy
Jameson Williams is ready for an increased workload against Vikings.
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 14 of 2022
It’s hard to believe we’ve already reached the final weeks of the NFL season. 2022 has been one of the wildest rides in recent memory that’s seen new forces emerge in the league, players explode out of nowhere, and some of the NFL’s surest bets plummet from the sky in astounding fashion.
2023 NFL mock draft: Seahawks pick Will Anderson, Noah Sewell in Round 1
If the 2022 season were to end today, the Seahawks would be preparing for a road-trip to play a wild card game. They’d also be in line for the No. 3 overall pick in the draft, as well as their own first-round pick – currently projected to be at No. 20 overall. In a new mock draft from Doug Farrar at Touchdown Wire, Seattle uses both picks to address their defensive front-seven holes.
FOX Sports
2023 NFL mock draft: Bryce Young goes first, but strong DL class stands out
The best consolation for another fantastic season of college football nearing its end is that NFL Draft season will soon be here. What better way to usher in that glorious time of year than a way-too-early mock draft, especially given that early declarations for the Class of 2023 are being filed every day now, strengthening a class expected to offer bumper crops at quarterback, defensive back and along the defensive line.
Fantasy football Week 14 streaming options: Zonovan Knight and Cam Akers are the perfect rentals
Trying to craft the perfect fantasy football lineup each week is tough to do. Whether you loaded up on running backs and receivers but left the quarterback spot thin, or stacked up on the skill positions and bypassed a quality defense or kicker in your draft, there’s that one spot in your weekly lineup that’s driving you crazy.
NFL
NFL Fantasy Football Show: Navigating the bye-pocalypse
Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a special new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast from the Fantasy Lounge as managers gear up for the playoffs! The hosts start off by discussing some of the biggest fantasy headlines from around the league, including Baker Mayfield being claimed off waivers by the Rams, as well as Lamar Jackson's knee injury and what it means for the surrounding fantasy pieces. They go on to preview a Thursday Night Football matchup between the Raiders and the Rams and talk about a few Fantasy Heroes and Fantasy Villains for Week 14.
Week 14 TNF Postgame Reactions: NFL Playoff Picture Following Rams Win Over Raiders
Tyler Sullivan joins Joe Musso to break down the Rams incredible last-second victory over the Rams on TNF in Week 14.
Roundup: Brittney Griner Released; Baker Mayfield Has a Moment; The Commanders Leaked Jon Gruden's Emails
Brittney Griner released in prisoner swap, Baker Mayfield had a magic moment for the Rams, the Commanders leaked Jon Gruden's emails and more in the Roundup.
Blazing Five: Colin Cowherd Gives His 5 Best NFL Bets For Week 14 (Dec. 11)
Colin Cowherd gives his five best NFL gambling picks for Week 14.
The Big Lead
