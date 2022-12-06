ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri hopes work on Holt County levee demonstrates improved relationship with Corps

A state official from Missouri says a levee project in Holt County shows a relationship shift between the state and the US Army Corps of Engineers. Director Dru Buntin, with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, says the change in the relationship started when Missouri Governor Mike Parson called for a meeting between the governors of Kansas, Iowa, and Nebraska.
HOLT COUNTY, MO
Fast, physical, disciplined – Tyler Fenwick's plan as MWSU head football coach

Tyler Fenwick made memories to last a lifetime during his five years as the Missouri Western football team’s offensive coordinator from 2007-2012. Not only did the Griffons go a combined 53-18 during that time and average 35.1 points per game in the process, but Fenwick developed lasting relationships with players, alums and community members.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO

