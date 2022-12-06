ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheriff’s Office Arrests Henry Redman On Drug And Firearm Charges

On November 3, 2022, Members of the Alleghany County Sheriff's Office and Alleghany Highlands Drug Task force assisted The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources with a Search Warrant at 2810 Schoolhouse Rd., Covington, Virginia. Located on the Western portion of Alleghany County. During the search, possible narcotics and multiple firearms were located. A subsequent search warrant was obtained by the Alleghany Highlands Drug Taskforce. The following items were seized, 18 Firearms, 19 Grams of Methamphetamines, 7 ounces of Marijuana, 56 Ecstasy pills, 14 grams of mushrooms, 4325 Rounds of ammunition, $291.00, and 237 Assorted pills and tablets. The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources seized 3lbs of illegal Ginseng and a Crossbow. Henry C. Redman Jr. 43, was arrested and charged with Possession with intent to distribute schedule I/II over 10 grams and Firearm: Display while selling Sch I/II Drug. The Virginia Department of wildlife resources charged Mr. Redman with Illegal possession of ginseng, illegal digging of ginseng, hunt without a license, hunt without deer turkey tags, fail to tag, fail to notch tag, and 4 counts of illegal possession of wildlife. He’s being held without bond at the Alleghany Regional Jail. The Alleghany Highlands Drug Taskforce is comprised of members from Alleghany, Bath and Craig County Sheriff's Office and the Virginia State Police. Any further questions contact Sheriff Kevin W.Hall Alleghany/Covington at 540-969-7367.

