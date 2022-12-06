ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

No. 11 Auburn dropped by Memphis for year’s first loss

ATLANTA — Coming into Saturday, defense had been a strong suit all year for Auburn. The Tigers were No. 6 in defensive efficiency according to KenPom, and they dominated the interior, averaging more blocks per game than any other team in Division I. But Memphis smoked out any show...
AUBURN, AL
Auburn gets commitment from 2024 big man Peyton Marshall

Auburn men’s basketball picked up a pledge in its 2024 class Friday, and it was a big one, as 6-foot-11, 310-pound center Peyton Marshall committed to the Tigers. Marshall, out of Kell High School in Marietta, Ga., is the first commitment of Auburn’s 2024 class. According to 247Sports’...
AUBURN, AL
Auburn quarterback Robby Ashford named to All-SEC freshman team

Auburn football received another postseason accolade Thursday, as quarterback Robby Ashford was named to the All-Southeastern Conference freshman team, the league announced. Ashford, a Hoover product who transferred to the Plains from Oregon last offseason, shared playing time with TJ Finley at the start of the season, but made his first start against Missouri and started all of Auburn’s remaining games.
AUBURN, AL
Expectations heighten for freshmen as Auburn hoops heads into December

Ahead of Auburn basketball’s Colgate matchup last week, Bruce Pearl said the message to his freshmen is that, with an offseason and a couple months of playing experience in tow, they’re not really freshmen anymore. “When those younger guys start playing better and playing more effectively — which...
AUBURN, AL
Auburn gymnastics ranked No. 5 in WCGA preseason poll

Auburn gymnastics has its highest preseason ranking in program history. The Tigers are ranked No. 5 in the preseason poll compiled by the Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association. Auburn is the second-highest-ranked SEC team in the poll, behind only No. 2 Florida. “This is an exciting time for Auburn gymnastics,”...
AUBURN, AL
Good Karma closes doors in downtown Auburn

A local restaurant in downtown Auburn has closed its doors after just seven months. Good Karma is the most recent in a string of business closings around the downtown area. However, Good Karma owner, Sunny Merchant is taking things in stride. He also owns the Good Karma location at 1409 South College Street, and the Good Karma food truck which can often be seen on the Auburn campus.
AUBURN, AL
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $525,368

*MOVE IN READY* Less than 2 miles from Jordan-Hare Stadium, Owens Crossing is built by Holland Homes LLC. The Lawden plan features cottage-style architecture and an open floor plan. The kitchen has a large center island with an eat-in bar. The kitchen opens into the dining room with a large window to let in natural light. The great room has an electric fireplace and access to a covered porch off the rear of the home. The master suite is spacious with a huge master closet and full en suite with a dual sink vanity, garden tub, glass-enclosed shower, and separate linen closet. Bedrooms 2 & 3 are nicely sized with a full bath between them with hall access. The second level is completed with Bedroom 4 and a full bathroom. Backyard features a covered back porch and is fully fenced! Home for the Holidays incentive happening now! With a preferred lender receive 1% of the purchase price plus an additional 1% of the loan amountThis home is eligible for an additional $5,000 cash towards closing!
AUBURN, AL
Dec. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Opelika: Partly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Opelika will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.
OPELIKA, AL
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 8, 2022 in Opelika, AL

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. It will be a warm day in Opelika. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from WED 11:39 PM CST until THU 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
OPELIKA, AL
Christmas in a Railroad Town returns to downtown Opelika on Friday

Christmas in a Railroad Town returns to Opelika on Friday this year. The annual event will offer ample opportunities for families to enjoy the holiday season while shopping retailers and restaurants in the downtown area. The event is put on by Opelika Main Street. Santa Claus plans to make a...
OPELIKA, AL
Opelika police seek help identifying two suspects involved in theft from Ulta

The Opelika Police Department is asking for help in identifying two suspects involved in a theft of property, third degree, which they say occurred on Dec. 4 at Ulta Cosmetics located at 2690 Enterprise Drive. Police said surveillance video shows two suspects conceal merchandise in their jackets before leaving the...
OPELIKA, AL

