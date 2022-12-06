Read full article on original website
This Buffet has Been Named the Best in Maryland
An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. Maryland is home to dozens of different buffets but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Reader's Digest. They put together a list of some of the best and most delicious buffets in the country and Baltimore's Nepal House made the list. Keep reading to learn more.
Bay Net
Hospital Employee Is Maryland’s Newest Lottery Millionaire
ADELPHI, Md. – Do you remember the excitement last month surrounding the historic Powerball jackpot run that ended on Nov. 7 with a $2.04 billion win?. For a Prince George’s County man, it’s as if it happened only yesterday because it contributed to his $1 million Mega Millions win.
Lobster food truck that won "Shark Tank" deal is coming to Baltimore
A Maine-lobster-based food truck that won a deal on "Shark Tank" is now planning to set up shop in Maryland.
Baltimore mom wins $250k on lottery scratch off ticket
BALTIMORE, MD – Isabel Sandoval, 35, of Baltimore, was rewarded by Lady Luck after she went shopping for her husband and walked away with a prize for herself. Isabel purchased beer for her husband at 6400 Eastern Liquors in Baltimore about three weeks ago. While there, she purchased three scratch-off tickets for Lady Luck. As a result of a recommendation from a friend, she began playing the $10 game recently. “I actually stopped playing it for a bit because I wasn’t winning much,” she said. “I told my friend, “It’s not for me.” Isabel, however, decided to try her luck The post Baltimore mom wins $250k on lottery scratch off ticket appeared first on Shore News Network.
Philadelphia Eagles versus New York Giants: Bold predictions for Week 14
Even though they’ll tell you the job isn’t done, the Philadelphia Eagles have accomplished a lot this season. Sure, the goals are higher than they were a year ago. Anything less than Super Bowl glory will probably be viewed as a disappointment, even if the argument can be made that the Birds should be proud of what they’ve done regardless of how things turn out.
Anne Arundel man wins $50k on $30 lottery scratch-off in Annapolis
ANNAPOLIS, MD – An Anne Arundel County resident picked up a $50,000 second-tier prize on a $30 scratch-off game. He purchased a $2,000,000 Gold Rush instant ticket, scratched off the latex, and realized that he had matched the numbers for the big prize. 57-year-old acquired the winning instant ticket at his usual haunt, Parole Liquors, located at 2125 Forest Drive in Annapolis. The big prize caught his attention when he scratched off the instant ticket while still in the store. A clerk confirmed the resident’s big win after he showed him the scratch-off. On Dec. 7, the player visited Maryland The post Anne Arundel man wins $50k on $30 lottery scratch-off in Annapolis appeared first on Shore News Network.
Wbaltv.com
'Shark Tank'-featured Cousins Maine Lobster coming to Maryland
A fast-growing lobster roll franchise with food trucks and storefronts in 20 states is coming to the region. Cousins Maine Lobster, which got its start as a single food truck in Los Angeles a decade ago, has struck a deal with one of its existing franchisees to bring six food trucks to Maryland, Washington, D.C., and Virginia over the next 18 months. It is the first multiunit franchise agreement for the company since it began franchising its food truck concept in 2014.
WTOP
Baltimore, DC, Richmond among America’s most sinful cities
Think your neighbors are a bunch of heathens? Then perhaps you live in one of America’s most sinful cities. With its latest list of Most Sinful Cities in America, WalletHub makes it clear Las Vegas — which did rank in the top spot this year — is far from alone.
FodorsTravel
6 Fabulous Baltimore Foodie Experiences
Find yourself "charmed" by these culinary hot spots in Baltimore. From the Baltimore Museum of Art’s outstanding Matisse collection to the historic waterfront Fell’s Point neighborhood, there are plenty of reasons to visit Baltimore (from Washington, D.C., it’s an hour’s drive and a 30-minute Amtrak ride). Another reason to plan a long weekend is the city’s incredible foodie scene–sure, you likely know about Maryland blue crabs served in any number of delicious ways (crab fries, anyone?), but here are a few other can’t-miss culinary experiences to check out in Charm City.
Report finds Maryland transit agency suffers from under-staffing and high vacancy rate
Transit advocates seek link between staffing challenges and the Baltimore region's unreliable bus and rail service The post Report finds Maryland transit agency suffers from under-staffing and high vacancy rate appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Wbaltv.com
Chick-fil-A opening another Baltimore County restaurant
Greater Baltimore, already attracting a proliferation of new chicken restaurants, will welcome a new Chick-fil-A near Security Square Mall this month. The Atlanta-based chicken chain has tapped William Barge III as the independent franchised owner/operator of the Chick-fil-A at 6975 Security Blvd., across from Security Square Mall. Barge left a...
foxbaltimore.com
Colder weekend coming up with the potential for snowflakes in Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 11 a.m. December 7 — A colder weekend is coming up with a potential for snowflakes in Maryland. Leading up to the weekend, an unsettled and milder pattern will develop. After a foggy start, Wednesday turns warmer with highs near 60 degrees. Thursday is drier...
realtormarney.com
Mays Chapel Condo Sold
Timonium, Maryland in Northern Baltimore County is a lovely place to live! Timonium has many types of homes ranging from single family houses to many types of townhomes, condos and apartment communities. I recently sold a Roundwood Ridge condo in Timonium. The top floor location overlooking the lovely courtyard between...
luxury-houses.net
A Scenic Private Drive Greets You to this $2.85M Custom Stone Manor in Phoenix, MD
The Estate in Phoenix is a luxurious home masterfully redesigned to feature an impressive and gorgeous beauty now available for sale. This home located at 13916 Green Branch Dr, Phoenix, Maryland; offering 06 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 7,600 square feet of living spaces. Call Charlie Hatter (202 744-0948), Heather Riley (410 490-7019) – Monument Sotheby’s International Realty (410 525-5435) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Phoenix.
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore cheesecake maker lands deal with major grocer
Baltimore's Hiatus Cheesecake is raising thousands of dollars to support its next phase of growth after landing a deal with Kroger to sell its mini cakes in stores nationwide. The wholesale cheesecake manufacturing company launched a campaign earlier this year through investment crowdfunding platform, Honeycomb Credit, with a goal to raise between $25,000 and $124,000 by the end of the year.
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland state lawmakers representing Baltimore City and surrounding counties
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY. Sen. James C Rosapepe (D): (410) 841-3141, (301) 858-3141, jim.rosapepe@senate.state.md.us. Del. Benjamin S. Barnes (D): (410) 841-3046, (301) 858-3046, ben.barnes@house.state.md.us. Del. Mary A. Lehman (D): (410) 841-3114, (301) 858-3114, mary.lehman@house.state.md.us. Del. Joseline A. Pena-Melnyk (D): (410) 841-3502, (301) 858-3502, joseline.pena.melnyk@house.state.md.us. District 30. Sen....
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Maryland
Maryland does not have any lakes…natural lakes that is! All of the lakes in Maryland are man-made. Lakes constructed by people are often called reservoirs. Reservoirs are made by damming rivers and flooding the surrounding valley or area. Often towns had to be relocated or demolished to make room for the new “lakes”. Engineers would monitor how deep the reservoirs were and calculate the full pool level of the lake based on the capacity. The Liberty Reservoir located just northwest of downtown Baltimore is 144 feet deep at the deepest point, but is that the deepest lake in Maryland? What about Deep Creek Lake (it has “deep” right in its name!)? Deep Creek Lake is the biggest inland lake in Maryland but is it the deepest? Let’s find out about the deepest lake in Maryland.
foxbaltimore.com
Weekend snow risk waning, focusing on White Christmas potential for Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Snow chances are on the wane this weekend, but our focus now turns to the White Christmas potential for Maryland. Although computer models have come into better agreement that snow will now not fall Friday night into Saturday morning, there still could be some hope for winter weather lovers over the weekend. There is still a shot at wet flakes. The short-range North American Computer Model still hones in on some wet snowflakes well north and west of Baltimore as showers move through during Sunday morning.
Wbaltv.com
Back in the Kitchen with Blair: Honeygrow opens its third Baltimore location
BEL AIR, Md. — Welcome to WBAL-TV's newest web series called "Back in the Kitchen with Blair." In the inaugural episode, I attended the grand opening of the new Honeygrow restaurant in Bel Air. People familiar with the previous series "Back to Cooking Basics with Blair" know I was...
Grading Capitals offense against Kraken
The Washington Capitals won their third game in a row with a 4-1 win over the Seattle Kraken. It’s time to grade the offensive performance of the Caps. Overall not too shabby. They did go one for four on the power play but that one power play goal came on a five minute major that knocked out Alex Alexeyev.
FanSided
