ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
NBC San Diego

Judge Does Not Hold Trump Office in Contempt of Court Despite DOJ Request

A federal judge did not grant a Justice Department request to hold the office of former President Donald Trump in contempt of court over a grand jury subpoena. That subpoena demands the return of any classified documents still in Trump's possession or control. Trump, who is seeking the Republican presidential...
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy