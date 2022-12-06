Read full article on original website
Majority of Americans Don't Want Biden Or Trump to Run Again in 2024, CNBC Survey Shows
That's how majorities of the public responded when the CNBC All-America Economic Survey asked if President Joe Biden or former President Donald Trump should run again for president. The survey found 61% of the public think Trump should not seek the presidency, compared with 30% who believe he should. And...
Judge Does Not Hold Trump Office in Contempt of Court Despite DOJ Request
A federal judge did not grant a Justice Department request to hold the office of former President Donald Trump in contempt of court over a grand jury subpoena. That subpoena demands the return of any classified documents still in Trump's possession or control. Trump, who is seeking the Republican presidential...
House Passes Landmark Bill to Protect Same-Sex Marriages, Sending It to Biden's Desk
The House passed a bill to protect same-sex marriages at the federal level, sending it to President Joe Biden for his signature. The measure passed with bipartisan support in both the House and Senate. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas' concurring opinion to the decision to overturn federal abortion rights this...
First Gen Z'er Elected to Congress Maxwell Frost Says He's Struggling to Rent an Apartment in D.C.
Voters in Florida's 10th congressional district elected 25-year-old Maxwell Frost to the U.S. House of Representatives in November, making him the first member of Gen Z elected to Congress. But a month before he's set to be sworn in, he's struggling to find housing in the nation's notoriously expensive capital.
Congress May Revisit the Expanded Child Tax Credit in the Lame Duck Session. But Terms May Not Be as Generous as in 2021
As Congress races to get as much done as possible this month before a new session begins, it may consider reupping the expanded child tax credit. The more generous 2021 credit was instrumental in helping more children out of poverty. Yet a newly expanded credit would take compromise and may...
