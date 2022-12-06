Read full article on original website
USW Union Local 620 holds toy drive for Toys for TotsTina HowellGonzales, LA
Collegiate Baton Rouge names Copeland head boys basketball coach after leaving VarnadoBill DeckerBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Gino's Italian RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Colleges are making millions of dollars by promoting sports gambling to their studentsWayness TammBaton Rouge, LA
Louisiana Department of Health recalls oysters harvested in southeastern Galveston Bay
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Health announces a recall of Texas oysters from the southeastern Galveston Bay harvests on Friday. The recall includes shelled and shucked oysters that were harvested in the southeastern area of Galveston Bay from Nov. 19 through Dec. 7. LDH has...
Two Good Samaritans rescue a Louisiana family in an incident some are calling ‘a Christmas Miracle’
ASSUMPTION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana State Police (LSP) are praising two Good Samaritans for jumping into action and saving a family of four from a near-drowning incident. The members of the family are thankful to be alive, after a frightening crash that ended with their vehicle submerged underwater...
Governor Edwards and First Lady kick off Christmas celebrations at the Governor’s Mansion
BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 6, 2022, Gov. John Bel Edwards and First Lady Donna Edwards kicked off the Christmas and holiday season at the Governor’s Mansion yesterday. According to a release, guests visited Santa walked down Candy Cane Lane, and experienced the annual tree-lighting ceremony in front of the Mansion.
LSU student supports moms facing food insecurities
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) Kristina Dezendorf is the founder of The Baton Rouge Moms Network. It’s a resource helping to tackle food insecurity. “We have really grown since we first started,” said Dezendorf. Dezendorf is a graduate student at Louisiana State University. In January 2021, she was searching...
Friend mourns loss of Human Jukebox member killed in crash
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Southern University’s Marching Band, dubbed the Human Jukebox, continues to mourn the loss of three of its members who were killed in a crash. The three young men were traveling to their Texas-based homes for the winter break when they were hit by an 18-wheeler. Jaguar nation says this is one of its greatest losses.
Baton Rouge man let go from job accused of stealing items from work, selling them on Facebook
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A man from Slaughter is behind bars after facing accusations of attempting to sell items he’d allegedly stolen from his former employer. According to an official report completed by a deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO), it was July of 2022 when 38-year-old Ben Jones was hired as a temporary employee at The Addison Apartments in Baton Rouge.
Driver accused of fleeing Baton Rouge deputies, crashing into local elementary school
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baton Rouge man was arrested after allegedly fleeing from deputies and crashing into one of Claiborne Elementary School’s brick walls, an incident that left the school with noticeable damage. According to an official report from the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO),...
LA Trooper kills man after chase on I-10 near Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (WGNO) — The Louisiana State Police are investigating a traffic stop that escalated into a trooper shooting and killing the car driver. According to LSP investigators, 52-year-old Jose Reza-Navarro allegedly led troopers on a high speed chase on the I-10 westbound, near the Washington Street exit in Baton Rouge, Thursday (Dec 8).
Report: Crime in Louisiana declining, property crime down 30% in the last 20 years
NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) — Louisiana is seeing an overall drop in crime over the past decade, according to a recent study of FBI crime statistics. The Pelican Institute for Public Policy released a report Wednesday titled “Crime in Louisiana: Analyzing the Data,” a look at Louisiana’s crime numbers.
Louisiana sailor who died in Pearl Harbor finally buried 81 years later on Pearl Harbor anniversary
BOGALUSA (WGNO)—Seaman 1st Class World War II Veteran, Houston Temples is now finally home. Home to his final resting place in Bogalusa at the Ponemah Cemetery where he’s now buried. The U.S. Navy provided full funeral honors for Temples who was killed on the morning of the attack...
‘Come On Down,’ The Price Is Right Live™ is coming to Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Mark your calendars, a famous game show is making a stop in the Capital City. Here is a hint for y’all, Plinko, Hole in One, Shell Game and The Big Wheel™. That’s right, The Price Is Right Live™ is coming to Baton...
Louisiana man arrested on indecent behavior with a juvenile charges
GIBSON, La. (KLFY) – A Gibson man was arrested in connection with an ongoing investigation of indecent behavior with a juvenile. According to Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet, the patrol division was called to a Gibson residence on Nov. 9 and spoke with a juvenile victim and her caretaker. Deputies learned that an incident took place on that day and identified the perpetrator.
Woman walking on highway struck, killed by truck
CLINTON, La. (BRPROUD) — A pedestrian from Denham Springs was killed after being hit by a pickup truck on an East Feliciana Parish highway. Louisiana State Police (LSP) said 44-year-old Carly Kennison died after being hit by a truck on LA 63 Wednesday night. She was pronounced dead on the scene while the truck’s driver was not injured, State Police said.
Suspect shot, killed on I-10 identified as Texas man; trooper on administrative leave
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana State Police identified the man killed in a trooper-involved shooting Thursday night on I-10 as a Texas man. The vehicle’s driver, identified as 52-year-old Jose Reza-Navarro of Spring, Texas, allegedly fled on I-10 after a traffic stop made by a trooper at 10:02 p.m. Reza-Navarro allegedly led authorities on a high-speed chase, causing multiple hit-and-run crashes.
Man arrested for impersonating St. Tammany officer during burglary attempt
ST. TAMMANY, La. (WGNO) — The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of pretending to be a deputy while trying to steal a Sheriff’s Office vehicle. Tuesday (Dec. 6), two employees of the St. Tammany Maintenance Department noticed a man climb into the...
Korean firms plan $4 billion-plus battery plant in Georgia
ATLANTA (AP) — Hyundai Motor Group and a South Korean battery maker say they will jointly invest $4 billion to $5 billion in Georgia to build a new plant northwest of Atlanta that would supply electric batteries for Hyundai and Kia electric vehicles assembled in the United States. Hyundai...
Third arrest made in Violet homicide
VIOLET, La. (WGNO) — The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested 21-year-old Cody Adams in connection to homicide that occurred Wednesday (Nov. 23). According to officials, on Nov. 23 around 2:45 p.m., deputies responded to a shooting in the 2800 block of Moss Lane. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found a male victim lying in a driveway suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Dwain Jenkins, D’Wanye’ Winfield talk Lutcher vs. North DeSoto championship
METAIRIE (WGNO) — Lutcher head football coach Dwain Jenkins and quarterback D’Wanye’ Winfield met with local media on Tuesday to preview the Bulldogs’ Division 2 non-select state title game against North DeSoto. The 6-seeded Bulldogs face 4-seeded North DeSoto at noon on Saturday in the Caesars...
Shooting stars: Comets win back to back state titles, 32-28 over Dunham
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The St. Charles Catholic (SCC) Comets rallied from 11 points down to defeat Dunham, 32-28, for the Division III Select championship Friday night at the Caesar’s Superdome. Ayden Authement scored the game-winning touchdown late in the fourth quarter. Authement was named SCC’s Most Outstanding...
