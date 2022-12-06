ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

LSU student supports moms facing food insecurities

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) Kristina Dezendorf is the founder of The Baton Rouge Moms Network. It’s a resource helping to tackle food insecurity. “We have really grown since we first started,” said Dezendorf. Dezendorf is a graduate student at Louisiana State University. In January 2021, she was searching...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Friend mourns loss of Human Jukebox member killed in crash

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Southern University’s Marching Band, dubbed the Human Jukebox, continues to mourn the loss of three of its members who were killed in a crash. The three young men were traveling to their Texas-based homes for the winter break when they were hit by an 18-wheeler. Jaguar nation says this is one of its greatest losses.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge man let go from job accused of stealing items from work, selling them on Facebook

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A man from Slaughter is behind bars after facing accusations of attempting to sell items he’d allegedly stolen from his former employer. According to an official report completed by a deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO), it was July of 2022 when 38-year-old Ben Jones was hired as a temporary employee at The Addison Apartments in Baton Rouge.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LA Trooper kills man after chase on I-10 near Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WGNO) — The Louisiana State Police are investigating a traffic stop that escalated into a trooper shooting and killing the car driver. According to LSP investigators, 52-year-old Jose Reza-Navarro allegedly led troopers on a high speed chase on the I-10 westbound, near the Washington Street exit in Baton Rouge, Thursday (Dec 8).
BATON ROUGE, LA
Louisiana man arrested on indecent behavior with a juvenile charges

GIBSON, La. (KLFY) – A Gibson man was arrested in connection with an ongoing investigation of indecent behavior with a juvenile. According to Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet, the patrol division was called to a Gibson residence on Nov. 9 and spoke with a juvenile victim and her caretaker. Deputies learned that an incident took place on that day and identified the perpetrator.
GIBSON, LA
Woman walking on highway struck, killed by truck

CLINTON, La. (BRPROUD) — A pedestrian from Denham Springs was killed after being hit by a pickup truck on an East Feliciana Parish highway. Louisiana State Police (LSP) said 44-year-old Carly Kennison died after being hit by a truck on LA 63 Wednesday night. She was pronounced dead on the scene while the truck’s driver was not injured, State Police said.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
Suspect shot, killed on I-10 identified as Texas man; trooper on administrative leave

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana State Police identified the man killed in a trooper-involved shooting Thursday night on I-10 as a Texas man. The vehicle’s driver, identified as 52-year-old Jose Reza-Navarro of Spring, Texas, allegedly fled on I-10 after a traffic stop made by a trooper at 10:02 p.m. Reza-Navarro allegedly led authorities on a high-speed chase, causing multiple hit-and-run crashes.
SPRING, TX
Korean firms plan $4 billion-plus battery plant in Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) — Hyundai Motor Group and a South Korean battery maker say they will jointly invest $4 billion to $5 billion in Georgia to build a new plant northwest of Atlanta that would supply electric batteries for Hyundai and Kia electric vehicles assembled in the United States. Hyundai...
GEORGIA STATE
Third arrest made in Violet homicide

VIOLET, La. (WGNO) — The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested 21-year-old Cody Adams in connection to homicide that occurred Wednesday (Nov. 23). According to officials, on Nov. 23 around 2:45 p.m., deputies responded to a shooting in the 2800 block of Moss Lane. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found a male victim lying in a driveway suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
VIOLET, LA
Shooting stars: Comets win back to back state titles, 32-28 over Dunham

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The St. Charles Catholic (SCC) Comets rallied from 11 points down to defeat Dunham, 32-28, for the Division III Select championship Friday night at the Caesar’s Superdome. Ayden Authement scored the game-winning touchdown late in the fourth quarter. Authement was named SCC’s Most Outstanding...
BATON ROUGE, LA

