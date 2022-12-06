ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

denverite.com

Migrants who arrived this week are coming from El Paso, Texas, where shelters are struggling to serve them

A handful of people hung outside a Denver rec center on Friday morning, chatting, laughing and sipping coffee. They said they’d been sleeping on cots inside that city-owned building, that they were treated with kindness, that they were comfortable and grateful for the support. They also said they weren’t supposed to talk about themselves to anyone, so while some spoke, none offered their name. Those who did speak to us told us they’d come from El Paso, Texas.
DENVER, CO
denverite.com

Denver mayor candidate Trinidad Rodriguez would declare a “state of emergency” over homelessness and push for “involuntary holds” for mental health and addiction treatment

Standing in front of the Statehouse, mayoral candidate Trinidad Rodriguez told a small crowd of supporters he is ready to declare a state of emergency over homelessness in Denver. Something about the city’s response to homelessness isn’t working and things are getting worse, he said. For Rodriguez, who has known...
DENVER, CO
denverite.com

Is this Cherry Creek house an eyesore or a historic gem? It depends who you ask.

High-tech solar panels are increasingly common fixtures on homes now. But in the 1960s and 1970s, one Denver-based architect was ahead of his time by pioneering the design of environmentally conscious homes that maximized the use of Colorado’s very available sunshine. Richard Crowther became known for early solar architecture...
DENVER, CO

