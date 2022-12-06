A handful of people hung outside a Denver rec center on Friday morning, chatting, laughing and sipping coffee. They said they’d been sleeping on cots inside that city-owned building, that they were treated with kindness, that they were comfortable and grateful for the support. They also said they weren’t supposed to talk about themselves to anyone, so while some spoke, none offered their name. Those who did speak to us told us they’d come from El Paso, Texas.

DENVER, CO ・ 8 HOURS AGO