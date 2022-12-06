ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

TIMELINE: Cold front to drop temperatures into the 30s, 40s in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 83 degrees. Dense fog will impact the Western viewing area through sunrise this Friday morning. Fog burns off by mid-morning with mostly sunny skies and pleasant weather today. Rip currents will be of issue along the beaches today as favorable tides and increasing ocean swell work in tandem increasing the risk. Expect rip current risk to remain super high through the weekend.
Tropical disturbance to bring big swells, rip currents to Florida beaches

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A tropical disturbance that formed in the Atlantic days after hurricane season ended is expected to have some impacts on Florida beaches. An area of low pressure is located east-southeast of Bermuda. The National Hurricane Center says that its chances of developing into a subtropical or tropical storm are decreasing rapidly, now just 10% over the next five days.
How to escape rip currents

FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King says there will be dangerous rip currents at Florida's east coast beaches this weekend. If you get caught in one, here's how to get out.
Weather Forecast: Dec. 8, 2022

Orlando and Central Florida will see some pleasant weekend weather. High pressure will remain overhead which means more tranquil weather and plenty of sunshine. Highs will continue to be a bit above average in the upper 70s to low 80s.
Wild Florida welcomes new baby sloth 'Banana'

This week, Wild Florida announced the arrival of the newest two-toed, or "two-fingered," sloth. Banana was born to mom Anna and father Guy. Guy was the first sloth to join the Wild Florida family.
Initial Thanksgiving western monarch butterfly count shows promise with highest total in 20 years

With the final tally of western monarch butterflies still ongoing, the Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation shared some excellent news following the annual Thanksgiving butterfly count: Monarch butterfly numbers are the highest in 20 years. Volunteer scientists participate in the butterfly count every year in the three weeks around the...
Disney World raises ticket prices: How much you'll pay at each park now

ORLANDO, Fla. - Walt Disney World increased admission ticket prices at all four of its Florida theme parks on Thursday – and depending on the day and which park choose, you could pay nearly $200 to get in!. Last month, the company announced park-specific ticket price increases for guests....
St. Paul police shooting: Body camera footage released

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Authorities on Thursday released body camera footage and images from the St. Paul police shooting that left Howard Johnson dead. According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, which is investigating the shooting, Johnson, 24, was killed in an exchange of gunfire with Sgt. Cody Blanshan in St. Paul on Monday, Dec. 5.
