TIMELINE: Cold front to drop temperatures into the 30s, 40s in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 83 degrees. Dense fog will impact the Western viewing area through sunrise this Friday morning. Fog burns off by mid-morning with mostly sunny skies and pleasant weather today. Rip currents will be of issue along the beaches today as favorable tides and increasing ocean swell work in tandem increasing the risk. Expect rip current risk to remain super high through the weekend.
Orlando weather: Warm weekend before cold front brings bone-chilling temperatures to Central Florida
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Today's high: 79 degrees. Another morning of patchy dense fog. Take your time on the roads if heading out! Rip currents will again be of issue along the beaches today as favorable tides and increasing ocean swell work in tandem increasing the risk. Expect rip current risk to remain super high through the weekend.
Tropical disturbance to bring big swells, rip currents to Florida beaches
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A tropical disturbance that formed in the Atlantic days after hurricane season ended is expected to have some impacts on Florida beaches. An area of low pressure is located east-southeast of Bermuda. The National Hurricane Center says that its chances of developing into a subtropical or tropical storm are decreasing rapidly, now just 10% over the next five days.
How to escape rip currents
FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King says there will be dangerous rip currents at Florida's east coast beaches this weekend. If you get caught in one, here's how to get out.
PICTURES: Florida couple photobombed by SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket launch
Amy Vargo and Kevin Cohen were posing in front of the St. Augustine Castillo de San Marcos when the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket photobombed the newlywed's photo shoot during its launch. The couple got married last week in North Carolina, but with both of them being from Tampa, they wanted...
Weather Forecast: Dec. 8, 2022
Orlando and Central Florida will see some pleasant weekend weather. High pressure will remain overhead which means more tranquil weather and plenty of sunshine. Highs will continue to be a bit above average in the upper 70s to low 80s.
Wild Florida welcomes new baby sloth 'Banana'
This week, Wild Florida announced the arrival of the newest two-toed, or "two-fingered," sloth. Banana was born to mom Anna and father Guy. Guy was the first sloth to join the Wild Florida family.
Holiday Lights: Check out these very merry Christmas houses in Central Florida
Looking to see some of the best Christmas houses in Orlando? Check out these homes around Central Florida submitted by the Ditzel, Potter, and Cecchetti families.
Initial Thanksgiving western monarch butterfly count shows promise with highest total in 20 years
With the final tally of western monarch butterflies still ongoing, the Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation shared some excellent news following the annual Thanksgiving butterfly count: Monarch butterfly numbers are the highest in 20 years. Volunteer scientists participate in the butterfly count every year in the three weeks around the...
Florida man accused of tossing kittens out of SUV onto highway, sheriff says
MONROE COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida man is accused of tossing two kittens out of a moving SUV. One of them later died after being hit by a car, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said. Diego Torres Ruiz, 29, of the Florida Keys was arrested on Thursday. He's facing two...
What's this 107-year-old Florida woman's secret to a long life? 'Stay happy!'
As of December 8, Grace LePane is 107 years old. FOX 35 stopped by the Florida woman's house on her birthday. We asked about her hobbies and how she spends her days.
3 deadly missing person cases in Orange County prompts new partnership with sheriff's office
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office will announce a new partnership to better search for missing persons after the search for three people who disappeared in November ended in tragedy. The cases involved two children and an older man with dementia in Central Florida. All of them...
Disney World raises ticket prices: How much you'll pay at each park now
ORLANDO, Fla. - Walt Disney World increased admission ticket prices at all four of its Florida theme parks on Thursday – and depending on the day and which park choose, you could pay nearly $200 to get in!. Last month, the company announced park-specific ticket price increases for guests....
St. Paul police shooting: Body camera footage released
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Authorities on Thursday released body camera footage and images from the St. Paul police shooting that left Howard Johnson dead. According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, which is investigating the shooting, Johnson, 24, was killed in an exchange of gunfire with Sgt. Cody Blanshan in St. Paul on Monday, Dec. 5.
